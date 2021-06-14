Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Kevin Montgomery, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
Billy Walker, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing, reckless driving, speeding.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Nettleton woman said her 26-year-old son took her Chevy Avalanche mud riding and got it stuck on a field road off County Road 300. He was trespassing on that land and was cited by a game warden. When she tried to retrieve the vehicle, it had been vandalized. The window was broken and the tires slashed. The headlights and grill were missing and wires had been pulled out.
A Highway 178 Skyline woman said a stray dog that had become “a community pet” was hit by a car and died in front of a residence. She wanted someone to come pick up the dog.
A New Albany man said his Ford pickup was stolen three weeks ago from a repair shop. It was found in Baldwyn missing the transmission, muffler and catalytic converter.
A County Road 600 woman said her ex showed up around 3 p.m. ringing her doorbell in violation of a protection order. When he left, he dropped off a cell phone he stole from her in the past.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo man said the neighbors who live in a camper next door were causing a disturbance. When deputies arrived, the caller’s mother said there was no disturbance and that her son had gone to bed.
A Guntown man said he was at his girlfriend’s County Road 2346 house when her ex showed up to get his belongings. The man was chased outside and locked himself in the car. The suspect broke the driver’s window with a bed frame rail, hitting the man in the arm. The man then ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911.
A Drive 1796 Saltillo man saw a bald white male with a flashlight on his security camera walking around his vehicles and lawn mower around 9 p.m.
An Euclatubba Road woman went outside around 12:45 a.m. to smoke and found a thin man wearing a black hoodie standing on the porch. When seen, the suspect ran away.
A Macon man was at his girlfriend’s Tomlinson Drive home asleep in a back bedroom around 9 a.m. when her ex-boyfriend came in brandishing a gun. The suspect aimed the gun at the man and threatened to shoot. The man grabbed his gun and fired several times in self defense. He ran outside to get away and to call 911. Deputies recovered three spent shell casings near the back bedroom.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton man said there is a gate across the driveway he shares with a neighbor. He said the neighbor has both keys and a remote to operate the gate. He has video of the neighbor driving his tractor through the gate, causing about $300 in damage. The same deputy was called back to the scene 90 minutes later when the neighbor drove through engage a second time. The neighbor admitted he had remotes but drove through the gate because he didn’t want to get in and out of his vehicle to open and close the gate.
A Mount Vernon Road Saltillo woman said her son is getting a divorce. His wife is upset because she thinks they called Child Protective Services on her. The wife has threatened the woman. While she was away, someone cut donuts in the yard, leaving ruts and tearing up the grass.
A Green Tee Road woman said she has heard that her brother has been telling folks that he was going to kill her if she came back onto the family land on County Road 51.
A County Road 701 Saltillo woman said a male acquaintance has been yelling at her all day and refused to leave. The altercation never became physical. Because the suspect lived there, deputies could not make him leave.
A 20-year-old Mooreville Dollar General employee said a 50-something white male purchased one item but was walking in and out of the store. He would try to talk to her and just hang around watching her, making her very uncomfortable. He eventually left in a silver minivan.
A Drive 1337 Mooreville woman said her doorbell camera recorded footage of someone walking around her neighbor’s property.
A County Road 201 Guntown woman said a four-wheeler has been riding up and down the road at all hours of the night, stopping in front of houses. This has been going on for several nights. The vehicle was left unattended blocking the road so it was towed.
A Presley Drive woman and her husband got into an argument around 2:30 a.m. He started throwing her things out of the house so she called 911.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville man said an unknown white name showed up around 9 a.m. and started beating on the garage door, setting off his alarm system. He told the suspect to leave and followed in his truck to make sure he left the property.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman said her brother’s dog bit her on the right calf. When she told him to get rid of the dog, he threatened her. She wants to evict him from their mother’s house.
A Presley Drive woman said her husband took her phone and would not give it back. He left the house walking and took her phone with him.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend came by to pick up the rest of his belongings. She concerned about her safety and wanted a deputy present. She was told that for a deputy to be present, it had to be specified in the court order.
A County Road 1840 Mantachie man said someone stole .45-caliber pistols from his truck and his wife’s SUV. They don’t know when or where it happened. The last time they saw the guns was the end of April.
A Drive 737 Guntown man said his 22-year-old grandson had been drinking and was causing a problem Sunday afternoon at 2. The grandson called a friend to come pick him up.
Deputies responded to a disturbance at Drive 1352 Tupelo. When deputies arrived, the male caller said they were longer needed because the female he was arguing with left the property.
A Fulton woman went to a male relative’s County Road 746 Plantersville house to get her medicine and food. The suspect had placed her medicine and other items she did not need outside. He refused to give her the groceries she had purchased. She grabbed her medicine and left without further incident.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo man said he was at Walmart and met someone he knew from rehab. He offered the friend a job and to let him sleep in his camper. When they arrived back at the residence, the friend started to act suspicious and said he was being chased by several black males and “the cartel.” The friend left of his own free will.
A North Ridge Drive Saltillo man said he and wife were arguing because he went to see a friend. Their 21-year-old son got involved and got so upset that he pulled a gun and threatened to shoot the man. The wife and the son left the house before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A guest at the Holiday Inn Express said overnight, someone damaged the passenger side of his 2020 Nissan Altima while it was in the parking lot.
A West Main Kroger employee said a Black male came into the store, picked up a bistro set and a rocking chair (both still in the box) and walked out without paying. They said the man has been in the store numerous times and stole things, but they have been unable to catch him.
A Monument Drive woman said a male acquaintance asked to get something out of her car. He then left in the car. She called him and he said he would be back shortly. The tan Ford Taurus was returned several hours later.
An Ashley Lane woman reported that her city-issued garbage can was either missing or stolen.
Academy Sports said an inventory review showed a white male had been taking items off the shelf, carrying them to the register and “returning” them for credit on a gift card. The review showed the suspect did this at least 8 times for a total of $888.59.
A Monument Drive woman said her brother has been staying with her for about two weeks. He has borrowed her car several times and always returned it. But this time, he borrowed the car on a Tuesday and had not returned it by Friday.
A woman was driving along West Main Street when the car in front of her suddenly stopped. Because of the wet conditions, she was unable to stop in time and rear ended the other car. Following the wreck, the other car fled the scene while she waited for police.
A woman said she and her ex-boyfriend had been arguing, so she blocked his number. He continued to call and even showed up at the West Main Street business she was cleaning around 8 p.m. He tried to get her to come out into the parking lot. She stayed inside until she could safely leave.
A North Gloster convenience store said a Black male walked into the store around 9 p.m., picked up three or four cases of beer and walked outside. He drove away in a large SUV.
