Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Teddy Roosevelt Austin, 50, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Maria Garcia, 44, of Ripley, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, conspiracy to commit a crime.
Xavier Jaquan Gilliam, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of fentanyl, drug court violation.
Kevin D. Hancock, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance.
Randy Hernandez, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, suspended driver’s license.
Micah House, 20, of New Albany, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana, improper equipment.
Jeronica Jackson, 27, of Columbus, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense.
Shonda Lee, 46, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony capias.
Megan Nicole Reed, 30, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon Aron Robinson, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for possession of methamphetamine.
Dustin Spradling, 47, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Haley Brooke Stevenson, 29, homeless, was arrested by the Nettleton Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, telephone harassment.
Kelly Wages, 45, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Rose Marie Young, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, petty larceny.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1970, Guntown, man said his neighbors across the road have been allowing their goats to go into his field and eat the corn. He said the goats are destroying his crops. He said he did not know the names of the neighbors.
A Drive 1447, Mooreville, woman said a car pulled into her driveway at 2:15 a.m. They turned off the headlights and possibly opened the car door. The vehicle sat there for a few minutes, then headed towards County Road 1498.
A State Park Road, Plantersville, man said he put his county-issued garbage can by the roadside in the morning. When he went to retrieve it the next day, it was gone.
A Noles Lane, Nettleton, man said his county-issued garbage can went missing about two weeks ago. He needed a police report to get a replacement can.
A Drive 1452, Tupelo, man said a pit bull named Duke charged into his yard around 6:15 a.m. He previously filed a report about another pit bull harming his dog.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
