Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Jodeci Agnew, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for possession of crack cocaine.
Ladale Marcus Beasley, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Timothy Best, 58, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.
Rocquis Trevonta Coleman, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, capias for trafficking methamphetamine.
Matthew Lee, 36, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, grand larceny, petty larceny.
Melvin Livingston, 30, of Smithville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections probation violation.
Darian Latawn Riley, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug – methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Renauldo Pullum Stewart, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault, domestic violence, expired driver’s license, two counts of open container, possession of marijuana.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Shannon business mailed a payment check to a supplier on May 10. The bank called on June 16 saying someone had used White Out to alter the “pay to” line and cashed the forged check.
A Shannon landlord said a Drive 259 tenant was arrested and had his bond revoked, leaving three pit bulls abandoned at the rental property. His sister said they would get the dogs but only removed them from the trailer and put them in a pen out back.
A County Road 746 Plantersville woman gave her boyfriend money because he had assaulted her in the past. When she asked him for the money back the next day, he refused.
A Highway 178 Mooreville used car lot said within the last few weeks, someone stole nine business checks. The bank called and said someone tried to cash a check for $1,900.
A County Road 1567 Mooreville woman said her back neighbors on Highway 371 are constantly shooting guns late into the night and towards her residence. She said another neighbor could hear shotgun pellets raining down on their roof.
A County Road 47 Shannon woman, 60, got into a verbal altercation around 11 a.m. with a male relative, 32, who lives at the same address. When he pulled a handgun and threatened her, she called 911. He then fled the scene, driving toward town. He returned about an hour later, after the deputies left, to get “a large bag of weed and a large bottle of liquor.” He was still armed and cursing at her when he returned. When she called 911 again, he left again.
A Corinth woman said she bought a 2006 Nissan Murano from a County Road 1190 Tupelo man and the car began to have issues on the drive home. She returned the car the next day, but he refused to refund the $4,000 she paid him.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo woman said her estranged husband showed up to get some clothes and personal belongings. When he tried to take the ATV her son signed over to her, she called 911. Deputies stood by as the man got his clothes and left.
Deputes responded to Brandywine Road in Belden while an ex-husband picked up his belongings. When they arrived, the couple said they had worked out everything peacefully and didn’t need the deputies any longer.
A Highway 371 Tupelo man said someone struck his mailbox, damaging it. He said this is the second time in a week someone has hit the mailbox.
A County Road 1419 Mooreville man said the 50-something white couple next door got into a loud verbal altercation around 9 p.m. and he was worried it might turn physical.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman, 59, said her husband kicked her out of their house on June 12 and told her to not come back. He has since moved his girlfriend into the residence. She said she needed an escort to get some of her belongings.
A Fulton man said he was walking down County Road 1409 Mooreville just before midnight when a female acquaintance grabbed him by the arm. A man pulled up in a truck, threw the man in the bed of the truck and drove him to their house. The suspect dragged the man out of the truck bed and grabbed him by the throat. The suspect pointed a finger at the man’s head and said he would put a hole in his head.
A Drive 329 Okolona woman said she hired a man to do some plumbing at her house. She gave him $300 to buy the materials. He returned and asked for an additional $200. She refused to pay him any more until he completed the job. He grabbed $200 cash from her hand, yelled and cursed at her, then threatened her with a garden tool before driving away. One of the man’s friends who was there gave her back $100 of the stolen money. While deputies were on the scene taking a report, the man returned and tried to start a verbal disturbance. He was arrested and carried to jail, charged with disorderly conduct and an outstanding contempt of court charge for disturbing the peace.
A County Road 2209 Saltillo man said someone stole a foldable KelTec 9mm rifle and a 30-round magazine from his truck. He is not sure when or where it was stolen.
A Highway 6 Tupelo man said three Hispanic males from the Green Tee Road area showed up at his place trying to sell him methamphetamine. When he declined their offer, they attacked him, beating him about the head.
A customer banned from the North Auburn Grocery for trying to pass counterfeit money in the past, showed up after 8 p.m. When the clerks asked him nicely to leave, he created a disturbance. When the clerk called 911, he left on foot, walking north.
An Ivy Wood Cove Saltillo woman said her husband took some of her personal belongings from their house and left them at his mother’s County Road 1645 house. She wanted an escort to go pick up her stuff.
A County Road 47 Shannon woman, 60, said a male relative, 32, who lives at the same address showed up around 10:30 p.m. but did not get out of his car. She said he had an outstanding warrant and deputies had already been to the house twice earlier that day. While talking to the man, the deputy could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked, the man admitted he had marijuana on him. When he stepped out of the car, the deputy found two bags of marijuana on him. He was charged with domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance and carried to jail.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 16
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.