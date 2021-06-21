Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Robert Baswell, 51, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, failure to comply.
Robert Jones, 52, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Jamie Sheffield, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, abuse of a vulnerable person, open container, public intoxication.
Drake Standifer, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 54 Shannon man said overnight, someone ran off the road and knocked down his mailbox, which was found in the ditch.
A Mooreville landlord said a white male tenant at his trailer park rides a four-wheeler up and down the road at an unsafe speed daily, at times carrying a small child. He is worried about the child’s safety.
A woman was driving along County Road 931 and hit a patch of gravel in the road in the curve in front of Tombigbee EPA. She left the road, went into the ditch and had to be pulled out. There was no damage to the car.
A man said he was in the back of a house south of Plantersville working when a male acquaintance flew a drone over him and dropped fleas on him. He did not know if the suspect was on the same road with him or in Verona. He said the suspect has dropped metal shavings in his mouth before.
An Angle Drive Tupelo woman said a man with a Caribbean accent called asking for her information to bill more than $3,000 to her medicare account. When she refused to give him any information, he called her a derogatory name and hung up.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said someone took a 2001 Ford Explorer that did not run from her property. She thinks a male acquaintance took the vehicle and had it scrapped.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said her 25-year-old son wanted some food, so she carried some to his Highway 348 Guntown house. He got upset at what she brought, saying, “You expect me to eat this (expletive), b----?” He then slammed to door of her SUV so hard the passenger side window will not operate properly.
A Saltillo man said he parked his Winnebago recreational vehicle at the campsite he rented at Lake Lamar Bruce on June 11. The same day he was arrested and was unable to secure the RV. When he returned after he was released form jail, the RV was gone. Friends told him a male acquaintance took it.
A County Road 295 Shannon man said someone stole his electric golf cart from under the lean-to by his shop. He said he just installed new batteries and was charging the cart.
A Lily Jean Drive Tupelo man said he and a female he only knows by her nickname went back to his residence around 3 a.m. He fell asleep. When he woke up at 5 a.m., the woman and his car were missing. He called her and she said she had the car. She told him she couldn’t bring it back, he would have to come get it, but would not tell him where the 2003 Honda Accord was located.
A Starkville man said someone stole his credit card in Nettleton and tried to make a $50 purchase at a County Road 506 Shannon store but the transaction was declined. The clerk said a white female had the card.
A County Road 814 Richmond man said a 40-something male cousin was seen going into his shed and stealing a 5-gallon gas can.
A Gardenview Drive Saltillo woman was going over her credit card bill and noticed some charges she did not make. Her 43-year-old daughter admitted she had the card and making the $110 in charges. The woman doesn’t know how the daughter got the card because she keeps it in her bra. She did not want to press charges, because the daughter said she would pay for the charges.
A Pontotoc woman said she was driving down County Road 261 in Bissell when she hit a section of road where the right side of the road was washed out. The damaged road caused both passenger side tires on her car to flatten.
A man said he was in his office at Specialty Bedding in the Shannon industrial park Saturday morning just before 10 when a bald white male in his 40s stood in his door. The suspect said he was being chased. The suspect continued to act unusual and say off the wall things, as if he was under the influence of narcotics. The suspect left before deputies arrived.
A Mitchell Road woman said someone entered her car over the weekend and “trashed it” but nothing appeared to be stolen. She said the 2007 Chevy Impala was unlocked because the battery was dead.
A County Road 136 Plantersville woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up uninvited. She had all the doors locked. He broke a window and got inside. He took all of his stuff out of the residence and locked them in his car. She said he took her cell phone, then drove away on her daughter’s four-wheeler.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo woman said after a break-up with her former boyfriend, she was packing her belongings. She heard the sound of a pill bottle being opened in another room. When she checked, seven pain pills were missing from her prescription bottle. She confronted him and he started yelling and screaming at her.
A 56-year-old County Road 49 Tupelo woman said she was on a fixed income and couldn’t adequately care for her beagle mix. She wanted someone to come pick up the dog.
A Plantersville man said he went to help his sister-in-law at her County Road 51 Okolona house because his brother had previously shot her in the leg and she was afraid of him. The man said he was shooting a .410 shotgun into a lake while his brother was next door drinking in the yard. As the man walked back to the house, the strap slipped off his shoulder and he dropped the gun. He said his brother then filed a false report claiming he pointed the shotgun at him.
A Shannon woman was driving west on County Road 300 when two large dogs ran out in front of her. She swerved to avoid the animals and drove into the ditch, where she got stuck. A wrecker pulled the car out and it suffered no damaged.
A 22-year-old County Road 109 Verona man said he recently moved and can no longer have dogs at the new address. He wanted to surrender the dogs to the humane society but said there was a fee, He thought deputies would pick them up for free. He was told that was not the case.
A State Park Road woman took her car to a Highway 371 Mooreville mechanic. He said he didn’t have time to put a new engine in it but she could leave it at his place until she found a buyer. When she went back, the car was gone. The mechanic said the woman’s sister called and sent someone to pick it up.
A Mount Vernon Road woman said her Fulton sister called and said her other sister was drunk at a County Road 461 Tupelo house. The woman found her sister on County Road 461 and followed her. Deputies found her on County Road 377. The 30-year-old sister was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and no proof of insurance.
A 64-year-old County Road 1900 Saltillo woman said she and her 26-year-old nephew got into a verbal altercation when her great granddaughter was accused of cursing at the nephew’s daughter. During the disturbance, he picked up a gun off a table outside but never pointed it or used it in a threatening manner. She said the nephew and his girlfriend left and went to their house next door.
A County Road 11 Shannon man said a Black male acquaintance he knows only as “bald head” came by Saturday afternoon and asked to borrow his car to cash a check and take his female partner home. When he had not returned the 2006 Chevy Trailblazer four hours later, he called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said that after shopping at the West Main Kroger, she noticed damage to the left rear door of her Mazda 3.
A Coca-Cola employee said he laid down his company iPad on the counter of the Chesterville Grocery while working. An unknown white male picked up the device and left.
The owner of a guttering company got a text from an Arizona area code about getting gutters for a Belden home. The person wanted to send a $4,068 check, have him deduct $2,068 for the job and send the other $2,000 back in a money order. He actually went by the house and looked at the job. The female homeowner “seemed to know” the suspect. No money or services were ever exchanged.
A man said he lost his paper prescription for Subutex while at one of two North Gloster businesses.
A Nanney Drive woman said four Black males tore a “No Trespassing” sign off her chain link fence around 6 p.m., then tore down a section of the chain link fence so the could enter her backyard. When she went outside and confronted them, they ran away. One of the suspects dropped his cell phone with a case that contained his state ID card. She said the same group has trespassed multiple times before and have even stolen items from her backyard.
A woman said she was trying to park on the west side of Ballard Park when a large group of people started throwing water balloons and drink bottles at her vehicle. She rolled down her window and yelled for them to stop, since she had a baby in her car. When she tried to turn around, she heard a loud bang as something heavy hit the car. When she got out of the car, the crowd approached. When she said she was calling the police. They became aggressive. She said a large Black female took her keys and cell phone.
A Dollar Tree employee said three Black males walked into the Rabbit Drive store around 8:30 p.m. One male asked if he could borrow the man’s phone. When he gave the suspect the phone, the suspect ran out the door.
An officer patrolling West Main around 11:30 p.m. saw a car top the hill in the curve near Stone Street straddling the yellow line of the turn lane. The car was speeding as it weaved in and out of traffic, nearly causing three other vehicles to crash. The officer turned on his blue lights and pursued the car that ran traffic lights before turning into the Walmart parking lot and turning off his lights. When backup arrived, police approached the vehicle. The driver got out and said, “I hope you know I was only going 60.” The speed limit is 35. Officers found $540 in cash and two firearms in the car. He was charged with reckless driving, disregard of a traffic device, speeding, following too closely and eluding law enforcement.
An officer saw a Dodge Charger doing a burnout and swerving across South Gloster near Harrison Street around 2:30 a.m. There was a large cloud of smoke and cars and pedestrians in the area at the same time. After pulling into a parking lot with a crowd of people, the driver initially refused to exit the car. Police later found an open bottle of tequila, a cup containing an alcoholic beverage and a pistol in the car. The man was charged with reckless driving, disorderly conduct and open container.
A woman said she met some friends at a downtown restaurant. The left around 12:30 a.m. to take home a suspect who was born male but identifies as a female. During the ride to west Tupelo, she was on the phone and the suspect got angry. When they got out of the car, the suspect punched her in the face several times. She fought back in self-defense, hitting the suspect in the face with a closed fist.
A Tracewood Drive woman said overnight, someone slashed all four tires on her car. She suspects her ex-boyfriend, who recently resumed harassing her, is responsible.
A Lakeview Drive man said someone stole his $380 Mongoose mountain bike from under his carport.
A Parkwood Drive man said overnight, someone entered his possibly unlocked car and stole a pistol, an iPhone 8 and Airpods.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.