Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Donale Antonio Brown, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, no license, no seat belt.
Kayla Michelle Navarette, 36, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
David W. Renfrow, 47, of New Albany, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for possession of methamphetamine, speeding, no insurance, no seat belt.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 178 Mooreville Family Dollar employee said a white couple picked up a hair care product and body wash, then left without paying.
A County Road 295 Shannon man said his neighbor’s pit bull attacked his dog three times last week.
A County Road 833, Guntown, woman, 46, said she had been communicating with a man known only as “Mike” for a few months via a phone app. Last week, he asked for her mailing address so he could send her a box of gold and $500,000 in cash. She later got an email from Global Echo Logistics with a tracking number. She tracked the package, and it stopped in Dubai. She then got a second email from the same company saying she needed to send them $6,500 via Cash App to pay customs in Dubai. When she did not send any money, “Mike” accused her of keeping the package.
A County Road 1071, Guntown, man said someone stole his lawn mower. The last time he saw the 20-inch push mower was two days earlier. He did not know who could have taken the item.
A Highway 178, Mooreville, woman got home and checked her security camera. She saw a hand grab a camera from inside the house and move it. She said no one should have been inside the house. The suspect moved the camera several times. Each time the camera moved, it began recording. She doesn’t know who could be responsible and said nothing appears to be missing from the house.
A Mitchell Road woman said when she walked out to the parking lot this morning, she noticed damage to the left rear of her black 2019 Dodge Challenger. It appeared the car in the space next to her hit her car. By the time she noticed the damage, the other car had already left.
A County Road 885, Saltillo, woman said a man she did not known rang her doorbell around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. He waited a while and rang the bell again, before finally walking away. She called 911 because she did not know the white-headed man who appeared to be in his 60s.
