Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
William Larry Barnes, 54, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia, open container, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license.
Wesley Black, 35, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a controlled substance, no insurance.
Christina Hoing Carpenter, 36, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Mitchell Dickerson, 50, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Department of Corrections probation violation.
Jeremy Evans, 30, of Prairie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, felony possession of marijuana – enhanced.
Alford Miller, 63, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence – third offense, careless driving, no insurance, suspended license.
Jessie Pannell, 77, of Belden, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Russell Allen Reich, 35, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman said there were two small dogs in a small crate in the sun in a yard across the road. She wanted a deputy to check on the animals.
A Palmetto Road woman, 54, said her sister-in-law, 63, hit her in the back of the head with a stick. She said there have been civil issues in the family following the passing of some relatives. She said the suspect “has been fighting about everything.”
A Tupelo woman wanted deputies to make a County Road 1205 Nettleton man give her three boxes of property. Deputies explained they could not force the man to do anything. While they were on the scene, the man agreed to give her the property.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said her son-in-law showed up drunk after 1 a.m. and started cursing at people. She asked him to leave. On his way, he did donuts in the yard, slinging dirt and gravel.
A Drive 826 Tupelo woman, 22, was at the Palmetto Road Dollar General and noticed a green Chevy Tahoe drove through the parking lot several times. When she left, the Tahoe followed her and got right on her bumper. She pulled into the parking lot of Kelly’s Grocery and so did the Tahoe. A female suspect was screaming at her, so she left. The Tahoe followed her all the way to her father’s house in Pontotoc, then left.
A Shannon man said he was working a job with two other men. After the job, one of the coworkers followed him to Brewer Grocery and started arguing about his pay. The suspect slashed one of the man’s tires then drove away.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo man and his wife are getting a divorce. She used a cell phone and his information to access his personal checking account where his paycheck is direct deposited. Over the last two weeks, she has withdrawn a total of $100.
A County Road 1190 Tuple man said someone entered his unlocked truck and stole his 22 Magnum Heritage revolver. He left the gun on the dash. The thief also stole two bottles of prescription medication. He said his dogs were barking around 10 p.m. the night before. He noted a male acquaintance had been showing up at weird hours with no purpose.
A County Road 506 Shannon store said a white male with stringy blonde hair handed the clerk a $10, asked for gas and walked out to the pumps. The marking pen showed the bill was not real. When the clerk told the man the bill was fake, he said to throw it away and drove off.
A County Road 1019 Mooreville woman said a male acquaintance showed up around 5:30 p.m. and started banging on the door. When she refused to open the door, he threatened to beat her up. She said “all of this stems from prior events.”
A County Road 251 Saltillo woman called 911 at 12:45 a.m. saying her husband had a gun and was trying to kill her. The responding deputies found the man asleep on the couch with no knowledge of his wife calling 911. She admitted he didn’t try to kill her and said she didn’t know why she called 911. She did admit taking narcotics about an hour before the call was placed. The 52-year-old white woman was arrested and charged with abusive calls to 911.
A County Road 2342 Guntown woman said a male acquaintance threatened to tear down her mailbox. She heard her dogs barking art someone outside around 10 p.m. The next morning, her mailbox was laying on the ground.
A County Road 506 Shannon man gave his EBT card to a friend so the friend could get a few things from the store. It has been more than three weeks and the friend still has not returned the card that had $136 on it.
A Drive 1550 Tupelo woman said her neighbors moved out a week ago and left their dog behind. They returned over the weekend to get the rest of their stuff, but again left the dog.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man, 55, said an unknown Black male knocked on his door at 5 p.m. and asked for $50. When he asked the suspect to leave, the suspect pulled a shotgun on him. The man grabbed his baseball bat and hit the suspect, knocking the firearm out of his hands. The suspect took off running south on the highway.
A County Road 251 Saltillo woman said she heard voices outside her house around 7:30 p.m. They ran behind the house. She said she has heard them a couple of times but has yet to see them in person or on her security cameras.
A caller reported a man walking down Highway 6 brandishing a knife. Deputies found a man walking near Nettleton. He had several knives on him but was not committing a crime so he was sent on his way.
A County Road 1400 Mooreville man said a car stopped at the end of his driveway around 10:30 p.m. People got out of the car with flashlights, walking around the car and looking in the trunk. They left before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.