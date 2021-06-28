Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Jonathan Blaylock, 36, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, receiving stolen property.
Patricia Boyer, 38, of Hickory Flat, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Kimberly Brown, 31, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joni Clark, 41, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, drug court violation.
Jodi Clayton, 27, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of an auto, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin Ford, 27, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny.
Casey Gaston, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather Hacker, 39, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, drug court violation.
James Carl Hurd, 52, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a commercial building.
Steven Jackson, 31, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, improper equipment.
Paula Lockhart, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, drug court violation.
Dillon McClure, 29, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny.
Keviyon McKinney, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a stolen firearm, driving under the influence.
Bobby Thrasher, 59, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, breaking and entering.
Lashonda White, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sherif’s Office, drug court violation.
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A woman stopped at a Palmetto Road store and noticed a man who appeared to be having car trouble around 8 a.m. When she asked him if he needed any help, he raised a pipe wrench and hit her windshield. It did not break the glass, but did scuff her paint “a little bit.”
A man said he separated from his wife four months ago. When he went to the courthouse to sign the divorce papers, she mentioned that his bass boat was not at the County Road 2432 house. She thought he had already retrieved the 21-foot Grumman with a 70-horsepower Johnson motor. He posted a picture of the boat on Facebook and someone told him where it might be. He went to that location and found his boat, which had been repainted.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman got a bank statement in the mail from Wells Fargo. The account was opened with her Social Security number and there were several charges totaling almost $250. She called the bank and told them she never opened this account.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman got a call from a man claiming to be with the Social Security Office. When she asked him fro his badge number, he hung up on her. Her husband had a similar call a few days earlier.
A County Road 530 Shannon woman wanted a deputy to go with her to her ex-boyfriend’s house to collect money she said they shared while dating. When the deputy said it was a civil matter and explained what she needed to do to get her money, she got “highly upset” and hung up on him.
A Pontotoc man said he was behind on the payments on his 2008 Chevy Tahoe and the dealer wanted to repossess it. He took the vehicle to a friend’s County Road 1400 Mooreville house to hide it and have some exhaust work done. Someone stole the SUV and has been selling parts off it, starting with the wheels.
A Hillcrest Drive Tupelo man said he was purchasing a 2007 Chevy Impala from a woman. He was making payments and she would let him have the car until he paid the full $1,100. The car was stolen, but he continued making payments hoping it would be found. Now the car is still missing and the woman no longer has his money.
Three women were at a Skyline church at 10:30 p.m. getting ready for a birthday party when someone rattled the door knobs, trying to get inside. A female outside claimed she had been assaulted and asked for help. The women offered the call 911, but the female said “No thanks.” The female was gone when deputies arrived.
An Owens Street Guntown man said a 34-year-old male relative was on drugs and causing a disturbance in his yard around 10 p.m. The suspect had wrecked his truck somewhere on Highway 348 and showed up in someone else’s truck.
A Tupelo man said his father lived in a County Road 1349 Tupelo house with his girlfriend. After the father died, the son gave the girlfriend three days to move out. The girlfriend and others at the house began to scream and curse at the man. The deputy explained the eviction process to the man.
An 80-year-old woman and her 84-year-old husband got into an argument over money to put a new roof on their County Road 653 Saltillo home. She said he didn’t want to pay his half. When he acted as if he was fixing to hit her, she pulled out her gun to protect herself.
A Mitchell Road apartment complex employee said a man keeps coming by the office uninvited. He has sent her emails and calls about irrelevant things. It has been going on for several months and she has filed previous reports on the man.
A Green Tee Road man said someone stole a straight six engine from his storage space on CDF Boulevard. He said there was a white GMC pickup was outside the same building this morning, but was gone when the deputy arrived.
A retired County Road 41 Tupelo man said his adult son and his girlfriend have been giving him grief about a trailer home on his land. He wanted them off the land since they are causing so many problems. The deputy explained the legal eviction process.
A woman said she and her husband lived at a County Road 1349 Tupelo residence. The husband also had his girlfriend living with them. The husband recently passed away and the woman’s adult sons are trying to get the girlfriend to leave. The wife said the girlfriend agreed to leave on her own, but needs time to find a place to stay.
A West Garrison Street woman said she and her husband got into a verbal altercation around 8:30 p.m. She said he was drunk and arguing with everybody in the house. The man agreed to go to bed and the other guests left the house.
A 21-year-old man went to pick up some friends and their female friend who had been fishing and take them home around 11 p.m. He dropped his friends off at a Birmingham Ridge Road address. He went inside to get some clothes he left before taking a 50-something woman home to Belden. While he was inside, the intoxicated woman got in the driver’s seat of his 1998 Toyota Corolla, said she was going to Belden, and drove away. He said he was not quick enough to stop her. The car was found around midnight at Tupelo City Park on Joyner Street.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 24.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.