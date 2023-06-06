Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Kevin Paul McCauley, 40, of Ecru, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, failure to comply, trespassing, following too close.
Depaul McGaughy, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, expired tag, tint violation.
Ashley Rice, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, third degree arson, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, malicious mischief, resisting arrest.
Andrew Wells, 24, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, domestic violence.
Rhonda Jeffreys Whitten, 59, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Wright, 53, homeless, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Winfield Drive, Verona, woman said someone entered three unlocked vehicles during the night and rummaged around. She was not sure is anything was stolen.
A Winfield Drive, Verona, woman said someone entered her unlocked truck overnight and stole a heavy-duty flashlight.
A Florence Carr Drive, Verona, woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole a .380 pistol and $50 in loose cash.
A County Road 1057, Tupelo, woman said a friend wrote her a $1,093 check and put it in the mail. He called and said someone altered the check to read $16,000 and tried to deposit it.
A Cedar Lane, Verona, man was mowing his grass and found a wallet in his yard. There was also a credit card in the road. There was a Tennessee driver’s license and credit cards in the wallet but no cash.
A County Road 2346, Guntown, woman let her boyfriend borrow her car to go to the store and come right back. She has called and texted him to return the car, but three days later, he still has not returned it.
A Mitchell Road man said the people in the next apartment were playing their music very loud after 10:30 p.m. He banged on the wall to get them to turn it down. Instead, they turned it even louder. Deputies responded and the female neighbor agreed to turn it down.
A County Road 1389, Saltillo, woman said her neighbor’s dogs are harassing her chickens. The dogs run around and try to dig under her chicken coop. She has spoken to the neighbor, but nothing has been done. While outside with her daughter, the dogs ran at them, showing aggression.
The manager of the Mooreville Family Dollar on Highway 178 saw a woman with a flashlight around the dumpster around 11 p.m. She asked the suspect multiple times to leave. The suspect said, “No,” and then screamed “She’s making me leave,” to a nearby male subject. Deputies arrived and told the suspect she needed to leave and not return.
Deputies responding to the Highway 178 Mooreville Family Dollar discovered a home site had been set up on the east side of the Boguegaba Creek and multiple tents had been set up. Two men, 25 and 57, where charged with trespassing and carried to jail.
A County Road 1009, Tupelo, man said a woman he shares kids with showed up uninvited wanting to see the children. He said she only gets supervised visits at her mother’s house. He has charged her with trespassing before and she knows she is not welcome on his property. She caused a disturbance and tried to enter the house. He locked her out. As she was leaving, she stole two bottles of Mike’s Hard Lemonade from his vehicle.
A County Road 1145, Tupelo, man said sometime over the weekend, someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his .380 pistol from the center console.
A Rienzi man said he had a flat on Brewer Road around 5:30 p.m. under the Highway 45 overpass. He left the car parked on the side of the road while he went home to get a jack. When he returned around 9:30 p.m., the white 2004 Cadillac DeVille was gone.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.