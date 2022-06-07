Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Derrick Christopher Brown, 36, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense, forgery
Perronski Martez Copeland, 27, Aberdeen, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lonnie Hill, 51, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Robert Earl Lenoir, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence – third offense, possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, no insurance, improper equipment.
Seth Aaron Stanley, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Nicholas Wilhite, 27, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, receiving stolen property.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Palmetto Road store clerk said a female customer came in and accused the woman of wanting to sleep with the customer’s husband. The customer threw two oranges and her car keys at the clerk. The clerk called 911 and gave the woman her keys back. The suspect left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 751 Tupelo man said around 10:30 a.m., an unknown man in his 40s dropped off a suspicious package and drove away in a red car. The Walmart bag contained lotion and a toothbrush.
A County Road 1325 Tupelo woman said while she was away, her husband entered her house and damaged a wall mirror, a 65-inch television and the front door knob.
A County Road 1029 Tupelo man said a yellow car pulled onto his road and parked without headlights around 9 p.m. The car left, then returned. When the car left a second time, it did not return.
A County Road 1399 Tupelo man and his girlfriend got into an argument. She got in his face yelling and would not let him walk away. He asked her to leave, but she refused. His parents came over to diffuse the situation. They convinced her to stay the night at their place.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man heard an alarm going off at the church down the road at 2:45 a.m. He then heard male voices outside his house and his dog ran to the window barking.
A County Road 951 Guntown woman said someone entered her house and stole her late husband’s heavy duty pancake air compressor. She thinks a relative stole her spare house key from her late mother-in-law’s house to get inside her house.
A man said he was cutting hay on his County Road 712 Plantersville property when a male relative came onto the property. He drove around the relative, who then pulled out a revolver. When the suspect raised the revolver, the man drove away. He said there is an ongoing dispute over property lines.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo man said his neighbor has been in a nursing home for the last three months. Recently, there have been a lot of people coming and going from the neighbor’s place and he wanted deputies to check on it.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man heard what he thought was a .22-caliber gunshot around 3:30 p.m. The bullet hit tree limbs on his property. When he yelled out, the unknown shooter started firing rapidly.
A man is in the process of buying a County Road 598 Plantersville house from a Florida company. When he checked on the residence, someone had stolen the outside air conditioning unit and the electronic keypad by the door, damaged the back door handle and broke the sliding glass door.
A County Road 115 Okolona man said while he was asleep, someone left a 1999 Toyota 4Runner parked on his property. He did not know who the car might belong to.
A Mallard Court Shannon woman was getting ready for bed at 9:30 p.m. when “a lot of kids” on four-wheelers rode through her sister’s yard, screaming and hollering. She felt they were being disrespectful and dangerous.
A County Road 404 Shannon man said he woke up at 1:15 a.m. and heard a woman’s voice outside yelling for help. He said it sounded like it was behind his house and a woman lives in a mobile home behind him through the tree line.
A Drive 1135 Plantersville woman heard her dogs barking at 2:45 a.m. then heard male voices outside. She called her father and then 911. The voices were guests visiting the woman’s renter who lives behind her.
A Golden Hills Mooreville man walked out on his back porch around 6:20 a.m. and noticed a pair of boots that were not his. He saw an unidentified male walking down his drive. The suspect would stop after 10 steps, turn around, cover his face and start talking to himself. Deputies found the suspect walking down the street and arrested him for possession of drug paraphernalia.
A County Road 82 Guntown man said someone entered his open garage and stole a Kobalt miter saw.
A County Road 154 Shannon woman said a female came over and was causing problems. She got into a shoving match with another female and pulled out a Taser. When a man tried to intervene, he was shocked and he tumbled and fell between them. She then grabbed the other woman by her clothes and started Tasing her as well. When the suspect drove away, she dragged a person who had reached in the back seat to get a phone and buckle a child in the child seat.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo woman said her son, 35, has been living with her for a couple of years in a camper in the front yard. He doesn’t pay rent or utilities and won’t help around the house. She told him to leave, and he refused.
A Yon-O-Main Trail Lake Piomingo woman was riding around the neighborhood around 1 a.m. when she noticed a car following her. The other car followed her all the way home. A female got out and asked the woman if she knew where Tom Fulla Trail was. When she said she didn’t know, the suspect drove away.
A Tom Fulla Trail Lake Piomingo woman said a female acquaintance pulled up at 3:30 a.m. and started blowing her horn. When she walked outside, the suspect wanted to know where the suspect’s husband was. When she said she didn’t know, the suspect keyed her car. When the woman said she was going to turn her dogs loose, the suspect said she had a 9mm pistol.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman said someone broke into her shop and stole a pancake air compressor, a paint sprayer and three propane bottles.
A County Road 599 Saltillo woman said her husband returned from a fishing trip drunk around 8 p.m. He began to accuse her of cheating on him and started an altercation. When he would not let her leave with the kids, she called 911. When deputies arrived, the man agreed to leave for the night.
A County Road 754 Tupelo man said he had been trying to reach a man for several days trying to pay him the $425 he owed for work on his motorcycle. He went to the mechanic’s County Road 41 Tupelo house around 9 p.m. The mechanic came out brandishing a baseball bat and hit the front fender on the 1996 Harley-Davidson and then hit the headlight. At that time, the man drove away to call 911.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 27.
