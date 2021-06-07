Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Dustin Crump, 32, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, breaking and entering, grand larceny.
Sam Gilmore, 46, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child abuse - endangerment.
Ricardo Hernandez, 19, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle.
Clareure Lee Kincaid, 28, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Paula Lockhart, 44, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, drug court violation.
Roderick Mack, 48, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a building, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest.
Nicholas Manley, 25, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny.
Michael Mattox, 41, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, shooting into a motor vehicle.
Michael McCollum, 52, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Devaughn McCoy, 32, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Eric Smith, 36, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication.
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 752 Tupelo man said a black Angus calf got out of the pasture and was attacked by a neighborhood dog. The calf died overnight. He said the calf was worth $300 and would have been worth $750 by the fall.
A Highland Ridge Saltillo woman received notice form the state that someone files an unemployment claim using her name and information. She did not make the fraudulent claim and had the state stop the claim.
A Cane Creek Drive Saltillo woman was upset because C Spire is laying fiber optic cable in the neighborhood and digging in everyone's yard. She already has internet with Tombigbee and said no one wanted C Spire digging in their yard.
A County Road 2578 Guntown woman said a man recently purchased the property next door and has cut down about 90 large oak trees on her property. She explained to him where the property line was and that he needed to stop cutting her trees, but he continues.
A Cove Lane Tupelo landlord said when a tenant was evicted, she left two adult pit bulls and a mixed breed puppy with Parvo at the apartment.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said her neighbor came over and they talked for a while. As he was leaving, he handed her one of her guineas. He had complained before about the fowls getting in his garden and said he would shoot them if he had to. She told him at the time that the birds roam and she couldn't just tell them to stay at home.
A man who works at Tecumseh said a female acquaintance who works at MTD has been harassing him by calling and texting while he is at work. He has told her to stop but she continues.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said her nephew and his father got into an argument in her yard. She got between the men trying to separate them. When she said she was calling 911, the nephew left, walking north.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said a male acquaintance showed up uninvited and unwelcome "wanting to party." She told him her husband was not there and he needed to leave. They have had ongoing issues with the suspect.
Two MTD employees have been in a disagreement over a parking space. When a man left to go on his meal break, the coworker moved his car into the space in question. When the man returned, he parked his car to block the coworker in, so he could not leave until the end of the shift. The coworker thought the man backed into his car, so he went out and slashed one of the man's tires. Management told both men to leave the plant and they would be disciplined Monday.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said his wife took his cell phone and would not give it back. The wife said she didn't have the phone. The deputy explained that since they are married, the deputy could not force her to return the phone.
A County Road 2500 Saltillo woman reported hearing someone driving on her property around midnight. Deputies spotted a truck driving off a field road. The driver said he family owned the land next to the caller.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman heard some noise outside around 12:30 a.m. and saw a white couple in her backyard. The man walked away one way. The female ran the other way, falling down in the neighbor's yard.
A County Road 54 Okolona woman said someone rang her doorbell around 11:30 p.m. Since her dog did not start barking to alert a vehicle driving up, she thinks the suspect arrived on foot.
A County Road 1400 Mooreville man said he and his wife are divorced but still lived together until today. They got into an argument and he told her to leave. After she left, he realized she took his dog with her.
A Highway 348 Guntown woman said a female was banging on the door at 6 a.m., begging to be let inside because a man was after her. Right after, the suspect pulled up and demanded to be let into the house. When she refused and told him to leave, he walked back to his car and told someone to hand him a bullet. He loaded the bullet into a pistol and shot a silver Ford Mustang that was in the driveway. He then left, heading toward Guntown.
A County Road 1178 Mooreville man said he had a verbal altercation with some family members. The next day, he noticed that someone had keyed his car.
A County Road 659 Verona man said overnight, a white Ford Mustang wrecked in his yard and destroyed his underground concrete storm shelter.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man returned home to find his back door broken. Someone had been inside the house and damaged his 60-inch television and the sound system.
A County Road 1253 Saltillo man said someone hacked his account and stole more than $2,400 from his Green Dot Card.
A County Road 814 Tupelo woman said her ex-boyfriend was at her house and they got into an argument. He got into her Jeep Cherokee and drove off, saying he was headed back to Baldwyn. She said her cell phone was in the Jeep when he left.
A State Park Road Tupelo man said his 46-year-old uncle chased him up his driveway with a chain saw. He said the uncle has been threatening to kill him ever since he confronted him about stealing an engine.
A County Road 783 Saltillo woman said she received a message on Instagram from an unknown person that said, "I am going to kill you."
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said a 29-year-old white male showed up trying to fight her son because the son did not stop and help the suspect when his vehicle broke down and he was stuck on the side of the road. The suspect threatened to beat up the son and break the windows in this house.
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said he stopped at Dodge's after 1 a.m. to get something to eat. He left the 2008 Honda Accord unlocked and running while he went inside. As he walked out of the store, he saw someone driving away in his car. The car headed east on Main Street and was last seen turning onto Monument Drive.
A man at Savings Oil was jumping up and down to flag down an officer around 7:45 a.m. The man, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, said someone was trying to stab him. He was acting erratic and refused to calm down. As the officer placed the man into the back of a police car, the suspect accused the officer of trying to stab him. The suspect double kicked the officer in the check as the officer tried to buckle him in the car. The 33-year-old man was charged with simple assault on an officer, public intoxication, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
A man said someone entered his Central Avenue rental property through a back door that had been previously kicked in. The person then did more than $1,000 worth of damage throughout the house.
A McCullough Boulevard business said after midnight, a white male in a white Dodge truck pulled up and attempted to cut the catalytic converter off one of the company trucks. The incident was captured on security cameras that got the tag number. The truck is registered to a Blue Springs man.
A man who had been previously banned from the Lee County Library for exposing himself, showed up around 9 a.m. The officer found two outstanding warrants on the suspect, who was arrested and carried to the jail, where the staff refused to admit him.
A woman said she parked on the top of the parking garage at the North Mississippi Medical Center. As she was walking toward the emergency room, a Dodge Journey backed into her, knocking her to the ground and hurt her knee.
A Richard Street woman said the neighbor in the other end of the duplex had her television and surround sound turned up so loud it woke her up at 11:30 p.m. She knocked on the wall and asked the neighbor to turn it down. The neighbor reportedly cursed at her, prompting her to call 911. After the police left, she said the neighbor left the television on loud for another hour. She said the neighbor badmouthed her and said she "needed a man."
A McCullough Boulevard daycare said a neighboring business told them to check their vehicles, since someone tried to steal the catalytic converter off one of their vehicles. When they checked, the device was missing from one of the daycare vans.
A Franklin Street bonding company employee found a plastic bag with suspected cocaine in the parking lot. One side of the bag had a red label with a picture of a bomb and the words "stay high."
A woman said someone stole her debit card while she was working at a Briar Ridge Road convenience store. She locked the card the next day. Three days later, she unlocked the card because of a bill that was on a draft. Around the same time, her paycheck was deposited and someone stole $331.06.
A woman showed up at Gum Tree Park on Front Street to pick up someone around 8:30 p.m. He was not ready to leave, so he grabbed her keys and threw them in the grass. Police helped search for the keys, but they were not found.
A Feemster Lake Road woman said at 10:30 p.m., a group of four black male juveniles kicked her front door so hard that it knocked things off her wall and cracked the door frame. The suspects ran away when she opened the door. While police were on the scene, they heard a loud noise and received another complaint from another apartment in the same complex. A man said he arrived home and found the front door had been forced, Nothing appeared to be missing.
A woman said while she was at Steele's Dive, a red Toyota truck backed into her parked car, damaging the Hyundai.
A man outside the North Gloster Holiday Inn was acting bizarre and said there were people in the bushes trying to get him. He admitted he had taken pills. Police found a glass bottle containing Oxycodone and Alprazolam. He was arrested for public intoxication and possession of controlled substances.
A guest at the McCullough Boulevard Red Roof Inn said overnight, someone broke the rear passenger window of his SUV and stole his $600 laptop, $500 worth of clothes and $300 worth of food.
A guest at the McCullough Boulevard Red Roof Inn said overnight, someone cut through the tonneau cover on his Dodge pickup and stole a set of golf clubs, fishing equipment and three pairs of Justin boots worth $1,000.
A man was at work at a Cross Creek Drive business when a coworker asked what happened to his car. He went outside and discovered his 2020 BMW was damaged. He thinks his ex-girlfriend was responsible because of a previous argument.
The Holiday Inn Express said that when a guest left he took the television off the wall, the iron from the closet, four pillows, and a comforter. The guest had ordered $94.50 in sundries. His card was declined, but he still took the items from the front desk. He was also smoking in a non-smoking room, even after told not to. The hotel said the man stole a total of $1,315.
A contractor said someone stole a $5,500 paint machine, an industrial lamp and two extension cords from a job site of Landmark Drive.
