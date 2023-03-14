Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Jamie W. Adams, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a building.
Brandon Evans, 29, of New Albany, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, auto burglary.
Jasper Gates, 31, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, grand larceny.
Arlando Deaundra McCoy, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, felony fleeing, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving under the influence, no seat belt, uttering a forgery.
Allyson Leah Stults, 22, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule I drug, careless driving, no insurance.
Curtis Lee Sykes, 54, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Mydreaus Devontay Watkins, 28, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, driving under the influence, disobeying an officer, disorderly conduct, failure to appear, no driver’s license, no seat belt, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia.
Jeffrey L. Wells, 51, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of marijuana greater than 30 grams.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 736, Plantersville, woman said her neighbor’s four dogs attacked her dog, pinning it down and leaving it with a torn ear and several puncture wounds.
A County Road 1389, Saltillo, woman said a vehicle drove through her yard this morning. There didn’t appear to be any damage, but since she is a renter, she wanted a report on file in case damage is found in the future.
A Tupelo man said while he was at an address near the Mooreville One Stop, an unknown male acquaintance, possibly named "Jimbo," hit the windshield of his minivan with an unknown object, damaging it. He was not certain of the address or road number where the incident happened.
A homeless man said he was staying at a friend’s County Road 810, Saltillo, address. The friend wanted to borrow the man’s vehicle, but he said no. While the man was sleeping, the friend took the 1997 Ford Explorer, which was later involved in a pursuit with the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The SUV was towed and trooper paced a hold on it.
A Lakewood Road, Tupelo, woman was taking her trash can to the road when two pit bulls appeared. They were barking and snarling at her. She left the can and slowly walked back to her house, with the dogs following. She doesn’t know who owns the dogs but said this has happened before.
A County Road 855, Shannon, man was driving home and saw a white Nissan Altima pulling out of hi driveway. He followed the car long enough to get the tag number. He was concerned that the unknown driver was casing his house.
A County Road 1057, Tupelo, man said his son lives behind him. The son was having a party to celebrate his 28th birthday. The father confronted the son because of the loud music and vehicles spinning their tires on the property. The son told the man to stop embarrassing him in front of his friends and to go home. He said the son was drunk, so he returned home and called 911.
A County Road 1199, Plantersville, man noticed a tow truck turn into his driveway and then back out just before midnight. The truck then pulled into the neighbor’s drive and turned on its yellow lights. As the man headed next door to see what was going on, the tow truck driver shined a flashlight in his face while he was still on his own property. When he got next door, the driver said he had all the paperwork, the law knew he was there and the man had no business on the property. The man shot a picture of the Louisiana tag on the wrecker, then went home to call 911.
A Plantersville woman, 43, said her ex-husband, 54, stopped by a male friend’s County Road 1093, Plantersville, house and saw her purse and backpack. She left the items and intended to go back later and get them. Instead, the ex took the purse and backpack and went to her house. He was upset and wanted back his laptop that she had been using for school work. She said it was in the backpack. He claimed it wasn’t and said he was taking her purse as payment.
A County Road 1758 Tupelo woman hired a man to move her camper from a County Road 648 Plantersville location. The man’s truck got stuck, and a tow truck had to be called. The man towed the camper to a Nettleton address, saying his tow truck was in the shop, and he would get the camper to the final destination when it was fixed. He later called and asked if he could use the camper while he was moving. When she checked today, the camper wasn’t at the Nettleton address the man gave her.
A County Road 1581, Mooreville, woman said she and her son were talking. His girlfriend kept interrupting, so she told the girlfriend to “stay out of it.” The woman and the girlfriend started arguing and it got heated. She swung her car keys at the girlfriend, who punched her twice. The woman left, walking up the hill to her mother’s house while the girlfriend got her stuff and left.
A County Road 2346, Guntown, woman said around 7 p.m., someone driving a Polaris UTC at a high rate of speed almost ran over her dog.
A County Road 41, Tupelo, woman got home around 8:15 p.m. and found her husband’s truck was blocking the driveway. She said he was drunk “and has been for a week.” He moved the truck, but got in her face and started yelling. She was afraid to go inside. While deputies stood by, she went in, gathered some things and left for the night to let things cool down.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
