Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Anterrio Gray, 28, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Lacey Horn, 41, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jessica Osborn, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Dartonio Jermaine Pinson, 31, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capital murder, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Jamil Sullivan, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, jail escape, first degree murder.
Darrius Traylor, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.
Cleveland Kustillo Tucker, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Korey Walker, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1 Tupelo man said a man who lives about 4 miles away in Union County refuses to keep his two pit bulls chained. The dogs roam freely and over the course of a month, the dogs have killed 30 of the man's gamecocks.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo woman, 66, said her male roommate, 72, has been argumentative with her, and she wanted him to leave. She said he lives up north but comes and stays with her from time to time. He agreed to voluntarily leave.
A Tupelo woman said five puppies were abandoned at the intersection of county roads 54 and 401.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville man and his grandson heard a commotion and found "at least 20 dogs" fighting another dog. When they tried to break up the animals, one of the dogs bit the grandson, breaking the skin.
Someone broke a window and entered a County Road 395 Saltillo house sometime last week. The burglar stole a .45-caliber pistol, two generators, a 5-horsepower engine and a small tiller.
A patrol deputy spotted a pickup stopped in the middle of the road at 2 a.m. He followed the truck that then ran a stop sign on County Road 1498. The driver smelled of alcohol and said he had one drink about an hour ago. He refused to blow into the officer's portable breath tester. At the jail, the big machine showed his blood alcohol content was 0.99%.
A South Garrison woman said her daughter has been having trouble with two women. The suspects shot the daughter's car with a paint ball gun last week. On Friday, while the mother and daughter were out of town, someone came to the house and slashed two tires on the mother's car, damaging the rims in the process.
A County Road 2578 Baldwyn man said the Saturday mail carrier keeps backing into a brick wall and damaging his landscaping. After the second time, he left a note for the carrier. He said the carrier damaged his property even worse today. He said it only happens on Saturdays.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said her ex-husband showed up after 10 p.m. banging on the doors and windows, wanting to be let inside. He texted saying he was there. She texted back that he couldn't come in and he needed to leave. He pointed all of her security cameras a different direction before he left.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said her dog woke her by growling at 3:20 a.m. She looked out the window and saw a flashlight in her shed. Her parents walked the area but saw no one.
A Highway 178 Skyline man said he heard noises at 3 a.m. coming from the apartment next door which was supposed to be vacant. The responding deputy found a white couple inside the apartment cleaning. They said they had just rented it.
A State Park Road Mooreville man, 47, said whenever he comes home, he feels that someone has been in the house. Whenever he goes in, after an hour or so he starts to get sick. He added that while he is asleep, someone keeps moving his truck around.
A Burgess Drive Nettleton man returned from the store and noticed his backdoor partially open. There were marks on the door where someone used a pry bar or large screwdriver to force open the door. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said while he was away, someone stole the white porch swing from the front porch. The swing had a broken armrest and was only worth about $50. He said the fact someone came onto his property makes him uncomfortable.
A Palmetto Road man said several men have been trespassing on his land and stealing things out of the yard. He spotted them around 12:30 a.m. and said they took off running into the woods and across the creek before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 4.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.