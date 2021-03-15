Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.:
Christopher Barnett, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Laterrance Randle, 33, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Quintell Montgomery, 24, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office:
A Saltillo woman witnessed a wreck in Verona and gave a description of the suspect vehicle to police. About an hour later, the same car drove past her workplace and a Black male shouted obscenities at her.
A County Road 100 Nettleton store said a white female tried to cash a $302 check. A call to the bank revealed the account was closed. A few weeks earlier, the same suspect and another female cashed a $450 check on another closed account.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man got a letter in the mail claiming he received more than $1,500 in unemployment benefits. He said someone was using his identity to draw unemployment. The form he received told him to file a police report and send it to the state unemployment agency.
A Saltillo woman said she just broke up with her boyfriend and wanted a deputy to escort her to his Mount Vernon Road house to get her belongings.
A County Road 199 Tupelo woman said her 18-year-old daughter abandoned a Lab/Great Dane mix for her to care for. She buys the dog food and cares for the dog. The daughter leaves for weeks at a time. When the daughter is home, all she does is sleep and watch television.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said she has told a male and female were trespassing on her property trying to get something out of a cousin’s truck in her property. She has told them in the past to stay off her property.
A County Road 648 Plantersville man said someone was firing a gun somewhere behind his home. He said around 4:30 p.m., he heard a series of gunshots and estimated it to be more than 100 rounds fired.
A County Road 183 Tupelo man said he heard a vehicle door shut outside around 9:45 p.m. He looked outside and saw three white males walking away from a truck at the rental house next door, which he thought was still vacant. Deputies arrived at the scene to check but no one answered the door.
A County Road 661 Guntown woman got into an argument with her husband over another female calling his phone. During the argument, she broke his phone and told him to leave, but he refused. So she got her child and left.
A County Road 2350 Baldwyn woman heard someone shooting a gun rapid fire around 11:30 p.m. across the street. She said it happened several times. While on the phone with 911, a car pulled up at the house and the shooting stopped.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman heard her dogs barking at 2:30 a.m. Her son heard the sounds of people running through the woods behind the house. When they looked, two tool boxes full of assorted tools were gone.
A County Road 1650 Tupelo man said two white SUVs have been driving down the road at a high rate of speed. He said it is an ongoing problem.
An Acadian Circle Tupelo woman said the work crew building the Dollar General on Chesterville start up at 5:45 a.m. and keep going to 10 p.m. She said she would like to be able to get some sleep and not be awakened by heavy equipment.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department:
An Ida Street woman said her ex-boyfriend kicked in her apartment door while she was away. She said she was on the phone with him at 5:15 a.m. and heard him damage the door.
A man said as he pulled into the unpaved parking lot at Ali Baba’s on North Green, he hit a pot hole, causing his left front tire to go flat.
A Maple Street man said someone stole his city-issued garbage can.
A Fox Farm Road woman said a man who did some work for her late husband came by Dec. 30 and looked at her drive. He quoted her a price of $675 to fix and repave a bad spot in her driveway. He returned days later, saying it would cost another $200 to add a base layer of rocks to firm up the ground. She wanted to cancel the whole project, but he said he had already bought the materials. She paid the extra money and hasn’t seen him since.
An Old Town Road man got a form from the IRA in the mail saying he received an unemployment check for $5,000 last year. He said he never filed for unemployment.
A South Gloster car lot said a woman wanted to test drive a 2011 GMC Terrain. When she didn’t return after an hour, the business called police. The vehicle was later pinged on the side of northbound Highway 45 near the city limits. Police located the vehicle and the driver, who gathered her belonging and called for a ride. The car lot picked up the SUV.
Police were called to the Joyner Avenue area for a report of a drunk black man carrying a suitcase walking in the middle of the road yelling at people and passing cars at 7:15 p.m. Police found the man on Chester Street, just south of Marshall Street. The man had a bottle of alcohol in his hoodie pocket and smelled of alcohol. He was charged with public intoxication.
An officer on patrol spotted two men standing on the side of North Green Street drinking around 9 p.m. One man was trying to hide a bottle of vodka as the officer stopped. His speech was heavily slurred and he had a .40-caliber pistol in his waistband. The other man had an open can of beer and marijuana in his pocket. Both were arrested and carried to the county jail.
A woman said her boyfriend put her out of their camper behind the furniture market after an altercation. The man said she is not stable because she refuses to take her medication. She had three outstanding warrants and was carried to jail.
A white Jeep pulled out in front of a patrol car on McCullough after 1:30 a.m., nearly causing a wreck. When stopped, the driver threw a plastic bowl of marijuana out the window. Inside the car, there were two open containers of alcohol, as well as more marijuana and a pistol inside a backpack. A search of the driver revealed he had more than $5,800 in cash in his pockets.
Responding to a disturbance on Kenmer Lane at 11 a.m., officers found a female throwing furniture into the yard. She appeared to be intoxicated and was pacing back and forth. After talking with her, he followed the woman inside the house to get her identification. She began walking around the kitchen in a frantic manner, opening drawers and not following his directions. She was taken outside in handcuffs. She denied a medical evaluation at the hospital, saying she didn’t want to “go to that nasty place.” So she was charged with disorderly conduct and carried to jail.
A guest at the Traveler’s Motel on North Gloster said she left her car locked in the parking lot around midnight. The next morning, the driver’s door and trunk were open. Someone went through the car and stole her wallet, containing her ID and $300 in cash.
A Lakeview Drive residence reported a disturbance around 10:30 p.m. Police found a Black male walking around the front yard. He said he did not live there. After finding drugs and paraphernalia in his bag, he admitted he had smoke methamphetamine.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.