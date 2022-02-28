Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Genniose Octavious Bogan, 23, of Shannon was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, trafficking ecstasy, trespassing, no taillight, failure to signal.
Braden Boyd, 20, of Saltillo was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, driving under the influence.
Debrico Burgess, 27, of Oxford was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV drug, expired tag, no insurance, driving with a suspended license.
Emmanuel Higgins, 32, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Gregory Jamison, 26, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, possession of methamphetamine.
Willis Jenkins, 35, of Tupelo was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, MDOC hold.
Bryan Lee Newell, 22, of Fulton was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, strong-arm robbery, failure to appear.
Lamonica Shumpert, 39, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, trafficking ecstasy.
Willie Swingrum, 42, of Tupelo was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Cedric Thomas, 38, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine.
Darryl White, 43, of Shannon was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Palmetto Road store said a white couple in a red extended cab pickup pulled up to the gas storage tank at 3 a.m. and stole an undetermined amount of gas. They returned about an hour later and stole more gas. Both thefts were caught on video.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo woman said someone pulled her mailbox pole out of the ground during the night, damaging the address marker at the same time.
A Drive 2480 Guntown woman said his neighbor's free-range chickens have damaged her property, kicking around her black mulch and tearing the black matting under the mulch. When she complained to the neighbor, she was told, "That's what chickens do."
A County Road 1585 Mooreville woman said she walks her dog most days. She said one female neighbor will come out on her front porch and yell profanities at her as she walks past. The neighbor's dog has run out and charged at her a couple of times. She said the harassment has been going on for several months. One time, the suspect got in a car, followed her down the road and demanded that the woman stop walking in front of the suspect's house because the woman had a dog. The woman said she is tired of being screamed at and cursed at.
A County Road 49 Tupelo woman said two men have been threatening to come and take her Ford Explorer. Today, the daughter-in-law of one of the men called and said the suspect was going to burn her trailer down with her in it, take the SUV and kill her dogs. She said she fears for her safety.
A Bailey Drive Tupelo man said he had trouble with people driving down his long private driveway, so he put a gate up. His mother-in-law called at 6:45 p.m. to say there was a car at the gate with its lights on. He went to check and the car left. He followed the car to get the tag number and called 911.
A Tupelo man said he wrecked his truck on County Road 1766. He said he left the road Feb. 17 and hit a tree. He now needs a police report to turn in to his insurance company.
A County Road 1562 Auburn man said someone stole an Amazon package from his front porch. He said he was home when the package was delivered, but when he walked outside, the package was gone. He said he has had several packages stolen recently, but is unsure who is responsible.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo woman got an unsolicited email from a law firm about a fraudulent disability claim being filed in Spokane, Washington. The email was requesting her personal information. She felt it was a scam, so she did not reply.
A Lily Jean Drive Tupelo man said his ex-girlfriend showed up demanding to have the television. He gave it to her "to get her to leave." He watched the suspect place the television in her car. She then grabbed a patio chair and threw it into the yard. After she left, he discovered she had keyed the driver's side and hood of his vehicle.
A Fulton man said his sister was in the hospital, so he went ahead and paid off the title loan on her 2005 GMC truck. The loan company gave him the title, and he retitled it in his name. Since then, his nephew took the truck and will not return it. When he went to retrieve it, the nephew had hidden the truck.
A 69-year-old County Road 1015 Tupelo man said he was allowing a woman, 40, to stay with him. He that he has COVID, he wants her to leave so he can quarantine. She won't leave and was asleep upstairs.
A County Road 1190 Tupelo man said he and his girlfriend, 31, started drinking last night. Around 2 a.m., she started an argument, accusing him of having an affair and texting other women because he had two phones. The man, 35, said they have been in a relationship for years and have been living with her parents. He did not want to press charges, he just wanted her to calm down.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman called 911 around 8:15 a.m. saying her boyfriend, 50, has been threatening her and her son's lives. She said her son no longer lives with her because her boyfriend brainwashed him. She said the boyfriend said it was his way or the highway. She said they purchased the property together and fears he might do her harm.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman said she let her dog out to take care of business around 11 p.m. The dog went to a neighbor's house and he shot the dog. She said when she went looking for the dog, the man yelled and cursed at her, saying he shot the dog and he would shoot all her dogs and her if they came on his property.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman called 911 around 2:30 p.m. saying her boyfriend, 50, has been harassing her. She said he got her neighbors to shoot lasers through her walls and she is in danger. He has also been calling her, saying he loves her and asking her to read the Bible. She said she is on medication but doesn't take it as prescribed.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Feb. 24.
