Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Vanessa Cox, 45, of Flat Lick, Kentucky, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, kidnapping.
Jerami Habinck, 47, homeless, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Jacob Jude Hawkins, 20, of Amory, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling, attempted robbery.
Joseph Herndon, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, failure to stop, failure to comply with an officer.
Shelia Hood, 50, of Gray, Kentucky, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, kidnapping.
Christopher Jalen Horton, 27, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant, domestic violence.
Joseph Dale King, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, simple assault on an officer, resisting arrest.
Douglas Mills, 52, of Barbourville, Kentucky, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, home invasion, three counts of kidnapping.
Eddie Lee Owens, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Patrick Standifer, 62, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for possession of cocaine, shooting into a motor vehicle.
Erical C. Trimble, 64, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, careless driving, possession of marijuana, switched tag.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 178, Mooreville, man found a vehicle was abandoned on his uncle’s property behind his house. He did not know who the car belonged to. While the deputy was taking the report, a woman showed up and claimed the vehicle. She said she got lost and used a back road to turn around and got stuck. She left to see if she could find help.
A Steve Cove, Saltillo, man got a letter from the Internal Revenue Service saying someone tried to use his identification to file taxes. He contacted the IRS to verify that it was not him.
A North Lee Water Association employee said they cut off the water to a County Road 1147, Auburn, residence and put a chain lock on the valve. Someone pushed the chain back and turned on the water. The employee cut the water off again and pulled the meter.
A County Road 249, Shannon, man returned home after spending time in the county jail. He wanted the woman who lives there with him to leave. Deputies said that was a civil issue and explained the eviction process to him.
A Drive 1920, Saltillo, man called 911 at 7 p.m. and said his neighbor plays loud music every night. It is an ongoing issue, and the neighbor refuses to turn it down.
A County Road 122, Nettleton, woman said a male friend came over and they got into an argument over personal stuff. He became agitated and threw something at her, hitting her in the head. She did not know what he threw but said she was not seriously hurt.
A Mooreville Post Office employee got to work and found a 31-year-old woman asleep in the lobby. They said it has happened before. They did not want to press charges, just for the woman to leave.
A man said he was headed to the gym early Saturday morning and found a black BMW parked on County Road 33. No one was in the car, and he did not see anyone walking away. Deputies had the car towed since it was obstructing the flow of traffic.
A County Road 1124, Mooreville, man said someone in a green side-by-side keeps driving through his yard, causing damage. It is an ongoing problem, and other ATVs might be doing the same thing.
A landlord said he evicted a couple from his County Road 1277, Nettleton, mobile home. When the couple left, they took not only their stuff but also the man’s refrigerator, washer, dryer and pellet stove.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
