Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Harry Carnell Adams, 23, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, ran a stop sign.
Willie J. Davis, 53, of New Albany, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana enhanced by a firearm, driving under the influence of drugs, tint violation.
Bryant Heard, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections probation violation.
Austin Wayne Loyd, 31, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a building, petty larceny, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Oscar Martinez, 34, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, false information to a law enforcement officer.
Donald Quarles, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections probation violation, possession of a Schedule II drug, suspended driver's license.
Joshua Watkins, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections probation violation, open container.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An Auburn Road Chevron employee said there was a white female at the store asking customers for money, beer and a ride. The suspect was also trying to get into people's cars while they were inside the store.
A County Road 713 Brewer company said an employee cranked up a work truck and noticed it was louder. A check revealed someone had stolen the catalytic converters off two trucks.
A County Road 1046 Tupelo woman said someone opened a utilities account in Houston, Texas, using her name and phone number. She was unaware of the fraud until her credit score suddenly dropped 100 points, and she was contacted by a collection agency.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said her county-issued garbage can was stolen or missing.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman, 52, said she left her boyfriend, 60, around Christmas, but he continues to call and text constantly. She has blocked his number, but he now calls from other people's phones or burner phones. She said he curses at her and threatens bodily harm.
A County Road 931 Auburn man said around noon, a car drove off the road and through his yard. The vehicle not only left ruts in the lawn, it hit a chain link fence, damaging the fencing and a post.
A County Road 1389 Tupelo man said his neighbors dogs keep coming onto his property and killing his chickens. The neighbor told the man the dogs were just dropped off. He was feeding them scraps but suggested the man "just shoot the dogs if they are a problem."
A County Road 1199 Plantersville woman said someone pried open the door to her shed and stole two motorcycles, a Harley-Davidson and a Suzuki, that belonged to her nephew. They also took a car radio and about a dozen car batteries. She said only one person knew the motorcycles were in the shed.
A Highway 245 Shannon woman said she fired a few shots in the air around 10 p.m. to scare off some stray dogs. She said her neighbor across the road came over and asked why she was shooting. She asked him why he was on her property and told him to leave. He got upset and began cursing at her as he was leaving.
A County Road 1147 Tupelo man said someone dropped off a female acquaintance at his house at 3 a.m. He let her in the house but told her she couldn't stay. She began talking to herself and refused to leave, so he called 911. Deputies charged the 31-year-old woman with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
A County Road 1203 Nettleton woman was asleep when someone started banging on the outside of her house at 3:30 a.m. She looked out the window, and there was an unknown white female outside cursing at her and telling her to come outside. Instead, she called 911. The suspect knocked down the woman's mailbox before she left.
A County Road 325 Shannon woman said she was walking down the road when a female suspect walked up and shoved her to the ground. She said the suspect hit her with a closed fist and tried to choke her.
A 31-year-old woman said she lives in the Highway 371 Mooreville shop of a male relative. She said he got mad when she didn't return at the time he wanted her to. When he started throwing things at her around 9:15 p.m., she went to a neighbor's house to call 911.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman was asleep and heard loud noises outside after 2 a.m. She looked out the window and saw the lights on inside a van she has parked in the yard. She said someone tried to steal the catalytic converter from the van previously.
A County Road 373 woman and her boyfriend broke up more than a week ago. She had been paying for his phone, and he agreed to give it back. When she went to get it, he refused to hand it over. He told the responding deputy he had been paying half the bill and would give it back later.
A Golden man was driving down Veterans Boulevard near Interstate 22 when he hit a large pot hole. The right front rim was damaged and the tire went flat. He later noticed damage to the right rear tire and rim as well.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman said her ex picked up his two kids this morning and left. He returned the kids while she was out. He entered the house and allegedly poured pickle juice all in the floor.
A County Road 1682 Auburn woman said an unknown white male has been walking over to her property and "harassing" her kids. He leaves before she can call 911. When he came over today, she told him to leave. She thinks he lives in a house on the other side of the woods behind her house.
A County Road 681 Saltillo woman said a car ran off the road and damaged both the mailbox and her county-issued garbage can.
A Cove Lane Auburn man said someone in a gray Dodge car continues to drive recklessly through the parking lot. He is worried that someone will get hit. The car has a personalized tag and the driver does not live in the area.
A County Road 1057 Saltillo man said he saw two male suspects outside arguing across the street around 7:45 p.m. When the suspects started shooting at each other, the man called 911. Deputies arrived and told the suspects to walk toward them. One did. The other ran into the woods. When the running man returned, he was arrested, charged with failure to comply.
A woman said she was at her mother's County Road 154 Shannon house around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and heard motors revving outside. She said there were around 20 four-wheelers and side by sides lining up and drag racing on the road. She said this has been going on for at least two months.
A County Road 151 Mooreville woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at 1 a.m. beating on the windows. He then tried to remove an air conditioner from a window. He was yelling that he wanted inside to take a shower. When she told him 911 had been called, he decided to leave.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 17.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.