Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Kayla Bridges, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of ecstasy.
Laken Brooks, 35, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joshua Foster, 26, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Corillus Gamble, 38, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Danny Grove, 38, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, speeding, no insurance, open container.
Matthew Little., 38, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Luke Mason, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, three counts of enticement of a child for sexual purposes, dissemination of sexual material to a minor.
Joshua Nichols, 35, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child abuse.
Teylar Stewart, 35, no address given, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police DEpartment, possession of a controlled substance.
Marcellus Reed, 26, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
William Shumpert, 18, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, shooting or throwing at a transportation vehicle or facility.
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 2254 Guntown woman said her 48-year-old son and his girlfriend live in a shed on her property. The couple came to the woman’s house around 7:30 a.m. and started an argument. She said this is an ongoing problem and she is going to see a judge about having them evicted.
An East Garrison man filed a report last June about his wallet being stolen. He said someone used his information to file for unemployment benefits.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo said a friend borrowed his 16-foot trailer to go pick up a car the man bought. The friend said he knew where he could sell the car and make the man an extra $100. He has not heard from the friend in two weeks.
A County Road 115 Shannon man said his ex-girlfriend showed up around 10:45 a.m. and started a fight while he was drinking beer. He said he doesn’t want her back on his property.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo woman called 911 saying she wanted some people removed from her property. When deputies arrived, she said she changed her mind and the people could stay.
An Okolona man said while he was at work at MTD, someone entered his car and stole his Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.
A County Road 1810 man noticed his gate was half open. When he checked, his 16-foot trailer was missing.
A County Road 661 man returned home from a trip and noticed the “door knob was a little off.” Someone had been in the house and stole a 58-inch television and a PlayStation 4 controller.
A County Road 653 Saltillo woman said a male acquaintance kept calling nonstop last night but she refused to answer. This morning, the left rear window of her car was broken.
A State Park Road Plantersville man said said someone had gone through his storage shed and possibly stole items. The thief also took the catalytic converters off four abandoned vehicles on the property.
A County Road 643 Shannon woman said her 20-year-old son was “fussing and cussing” at her and his girlfriend and refused to let the girlfriend leave. When the deputy arrived around 9:15 p.m. everything had calmed down. Deputies were called out a second time after midnight. When the suspect refused to calm down and comply with the deputies, he was charged with disorderly conduct and carried to jail.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman saw two people with flashlights trespassing on her property around midnight. She said has problems with people trespassing because of all the garbage on the property next door.
A County Road 651 Guntown woman said her 2006 Chrysler minivan was missing from her driveway when she got home. She said it looked like someone loaded the van on a trailer to take it.
A woman said she and her sister are involved in a civil squabble over their late mothers house, which is in the daughter's name. A neighbor called the woman and said there was a white truck parked around the side of the house where it couldn't be seen. The woman went to the house and found a man who works for her brother-in-law inside. The man said he was told he could live there. She made him leave.
A 52-year-old West Garrison Street man called 911 because he and his brother got into an argument. He said his brother is trying to tell him how to live. The deputy drove the brother to the North Gloster Street hotel where he was staying.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 18.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.