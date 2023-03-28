Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Robert Scott Dickens, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Jennifer Fox, 47, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Jason Lorenzo Miller, 42, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony capias warrant.
Christopher Alan Minnich, 42, of Houston, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Joe Edward Neese, 61, of Verona, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, failure to register as a sex offender.
Shon Brent Sherwood, 40, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, burglary of a dwelling, possession of a Schedule II drug, careless driving, expired tag, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Octavious C. Simpson, 26, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule I drug, domestic violence.
Javarius Trice, 25, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, shooting at a motor vehicle, open container.
Courtland Tanner Vaughn, 28, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of an auto.
Kyler C. Walker, 19, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a stolen firearm, careless driving, improper turn, no insurance, speeding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said overnight, someone stole his 2019 Polaris Ranger from his father’s carport across the road.
A Mooreville man said while he was shopping at the Auburn Road Dollar General, a female acquaintance entered his 2002 Mitsubishi Montero and stole the vehicle’s title. He said the woman has been known to steal titles and get replacement titles in her name to steal the vehicles.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said sometime over the last month, someone stole her son’s dirt bike from behind the house.
A man was visiting at his son’s County Road 931 Tupelo apartment and got into a verbal altercation with the son’s neighbors about their trash that has blown everywhere since they moved in. The man and his son picked up the trash and said they would keep their area clean.
A County Road 746 Plantersville woman said around 9 p.m. an unknown woman in her early 30s was on her property using a flashlight to snoop around an 18-wheeler and a personal vehicle. When confronted, the suspect said she was looking for someone.
A State Park Road woman said an unwelcome 17-year-old girl showed up on her property. She told the suspect to leave multiple times. The suspect said she was invited there by the woman’s nephew, 24. He confirmed that he asked her over. When the suspect was leaving she drove through the yard spinning her tires and driving recklessly. She ended up getting stuck in the ditch and a tow truck had to be called.
A Sunny Meadows Drive Mooreville man said someone stole his 12-foot utility trailer from his backyard. He said there was a receiver lock on the trailer but the thief cut it off.
A County Road 1017 Tupelo man said someone stole his four-wheeler trailer, along with two ratchet wrench sets, a trailer winch, a 200-piece socket set, three drills, four impact drivers and a fan. He said he was using the items while working on his property and left the trailer and tools outside under the shed. He has not seen anyone or any vehicles on the property recently.
A Dennis man was checking on his County Road 1409 Mooreville property and discovered someone had taken a minibike from the barn. He said the minibike was at least 40 years old and worth about $600.
A County Road 2296 Saltillo woman said a white male and others have been using her property to get to someone else’s land. She had told them multiple times to not cut through her land. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, someone in a car tried to drive through but had to turn around when they saw there was nowhere to drive.
A County Road 1019 Tupelo woman said four multicolored puppies wandered onto her property. She thinks someone may have dumped them nearby. The deputy explained that she could call the humane society to see if they had room.
