Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Thomas Burcham, 22, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Karrie Colburn, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence other, no license, no seat belt, no insurance.
Mandi Fultz, 42, of Golden, as arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Cassius Lynn Gallion, 39, of Verona, as arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Terrance, Gillard, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service, failure to register as a sex offender.
Robert T. Hancock, 28, of Amory, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a weapon by a felon, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license.
Octavious James, 28, of Tupelo, as arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug.
William Lamar, 28, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Travis Lazerick, 43, of Walls, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, trafficking methamphetamine.
Kathleen Lee, 36, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, expired tag, improper equipment, no insurance.
Kingston Price, 29, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, burglary of a commercial building.
Joshua Rodgers. 36, of Tupelo, as arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, false information.
Ronald Rixie, 61, homeless, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman saw headlights shine in her house at 5:45 a.m. She looked outside and saw a 2022 Nissan Sentra in her yard. The driver got out, picked up the front bumper that had been ripped off, placed it in the back seat and drove away. She said she could repair the ruts to her yard with her tractor.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville woman said there was a gray car sitting at the end of her driveway. The car had knocked down several of her neighbors' mailboxes but stopped short of hers. She did have ruts in the yard where the 2002 Chevy Impala ran off the road.
A County Road 1349 Auburn woman was alerted by her Ring doorbell. She could not see anyone but could hear someone mumbling. She was not home, so she called 911 to check it out. Deputies found no one there, but there were shoe prints in the mud next to the front door.
A County Road 1041 Guntown woman said there was a black SUV blocking the road and preventing her from getting home. She has video of the same vehicle passing her house four times in 16 minutes that afternoon. When she got around the SUV, she found her dog had been shot in the head and killed.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton woman got home around 10 p.m. and a male acquaintance was at her house. She told him to leave. He refused so she called 911. He left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 814 Plantersville woman said she heard a female screaming around 10:30 p.m. She said it has happened before and she thinks it was next door, but she could not be certain.
A County Road 681 Saltillo woman, 68, said someone used her Social Security Number and name to open some credit card accounts. The Social Security office urged her to report the fraud to authorities.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said she paid $900 rent on March 15. The landlord showed up 10 days later, wanting $60 more. He said she could pay or get out.
A County Road 659 Tupelo man said someone broke into a camper and stole the bluetooth speaker he had let a friend borrow.
A County Road 109 Shannon man said he told his 34-year-old son to clean up after himself and to pick up a bottle on the floor. The son refused, started a verbal altercation and began cursing at his father. When the man called 911, the son left the residence with a friend.
A Drive 1920 Saltillo man said his neighbor was having some kind of gathering and folks were revving their car engines and doing donuts at nearly 3 a.m. He said the noise is keeping him and his children awake.
A Katie Anna Lane Auburn man said a male acquaintance who has been staying at his residence grabbed him at 5:15 a.m. and knocked him to the ground. While on the ground, the suspect punched him in the back of the head. The man said he had been up all night drinking.
A Pontotoc County man said a male acquaintance he only knows by a first name showed up at a County Road 1389 Saltillo house where his girlfriend, whose name he did not know (or could not remember), lived. He said the suspect returned the next morning with a blade fixed to the end of a long stick and stabbed him.
A County Road 1015 Tuple man said while a female acquaintance was giving him a ride home from the hospital around 4:30 a.m., she stole two prescription drug bottles from him. The drugs were for his urinary track infection.
A County Road 1015 Tupelo man said a 41-year-old female acquaintance pushed him down on a sofa around 9:30 a.m. She held him down, punched him in the chest, and slapped his face, knocking his glasses off. She shouted threats that she would kill him for filing a police report on her hours earlier. He said he used his pepper spray to protect himself.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman got a call from a male acquaintance who said he was coming by. She told him she was not al home and called a neighbor to keep an eye out. The neighbor saw the suspect pulling out of the drive. When the woman got home, she found someone had kicked in the front door. Nothing appeared to be missing from the house.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman saw a blue Chevy Tahoe pull into her driveway around 2:30 p.m. Since someone stole a swing recently, she felt it might be the thief returning to steal more items.
A County Road 3452 Guntown woman said a female was on her property when a male relative tried to get her to go with him. When she refused, the male went back to his property, got a baseball bat and returned. He started chasing the female around the yard, trying to hit her with the bat. The woman took the female to another location to get her away from the suspect. While looking for the female, the suspect ran a responding deputy off the road.
A Mount Vernon Road said while she was in the hospital, someone entered her house and stole am antique picture frame and a clear glass jewelry box shaped like a canoe. The house was still locked when she got home. The only other people with a key are her father and an auntie.
An Amory man said a female acquaintance called and asked him to give her a ride from the North Gloster Dollar General to the Fish Lake store in Pratts. He stopped at the Pit Stop on Highway 365 to get gas. While he was inside paying, the friend drove off in his truck. He later found the truck at the end of Harris Street in Guntown.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man someone stole the catalytic converters off a pair of junk cars in his yard.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
Flowers Bakery on Cliff Gookin reported that overnight, someone stole the catalytic converter from their delivery truck, which was parked inside a gated area beside the building.
A man said a female suspect entered his tent near the South Gloster Walmart around 3 a.m. and stole a backpack containing electronic items as well as a pair of Nike shoes. He confronted her at Saint's Brew and recovered a tablet, keyboard and a watch. He said he is still missing the backpack, two batteries, the shoes and a second watch.
A South Green Street woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole the computer issued to her son by the Tupelo Public School District.
A Bella Vista man returned home and noticed his son's bike was missing from the front porch. He checked his security camera and saw someone take the bike. He spotted the suspect in the area, confronted him and got the bike back. He still contacted police to file a report on the incident.
A Rabbit Drive Dollar Tree employee said a young, slim white male wearing a hat, gray hoodie, checkered pants and boots picked up $15 worth of Snickers and left without paying.
A Belk employee saw a man reach over a counter, force a lock and steal a $155 pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. The employee confronted the suspect, recovered the item and held him for police.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.