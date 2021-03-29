Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Gregory Beane, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Debrico Burgess, 26, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Freddie Cox, 55, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tyson Funches, 47, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine.
Gerrick Gillespie, 35, no address given, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ryan Jenkins, 25, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, sexual battery.
Nathaniel Knight, 20, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, breaking and entering.
Timothy Price, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Wesley Mills, 32, of Corinth, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, three counts of aggravated assault, shooting into a motor vehicle, five counts of misdemeanor drug possession.
Isaiah Shaw, 20, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule IV drug, disorderly conduct.
Kelsey Tyra, 24, of Corinth, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, three counts of aggravated assault, breaking and entering a dwelling, three counts of misdemeanor drug possession.
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1279 Tupelo woman said a couple of stray dogs have shown up and are acting aggressive toward her grandchildren.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman said her son's 19-year-old former girlfriend showed up uninvited. She said the ex moved out about 10 days ago and did not have any property still at the address. She said she is filing an eviction notice through justice court
A Senatobia man said he went to work at Rayburn's Foods in Shannon last August. He was arrested by U.S. marshals and his 2003 Honda motorcycle was left at the plant. While he was incarcerated, an acquaintance stole the bike and has been seen around the area riding it.
An employee of Brown's Grocery on Highway 371 said a white male pulled up in a white truck and started punching a woman who was sitting in a van. Both left before deputies arrived.
A Timberland Drive man said a former employee is slandering him and his company online. The suspect is upset that he is not getting his final paycheck because he quit after messing up customer;s equipment and websites. He said the suspect wrote a 2,000-word on Google disparaging him and his company.
A Lily Jean Drive Tupelo woman returned home and found her front door standing open. A deputy arrived. The doorknob was unlocked and the dead bolt was not fully extended to properly secure the door. There was no one inside. Since the residence was in a state of disarray, he asked the woman to check to see if anything was missing. She looked around and said everything was just like she left it.
A County Road 520 Shannon man said his neighbor was playing music loud and he could hear the heavy bass. By the time deputies arrived, the neighbor had turned it down.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said her boyfriend is working on a man's vehicle. Since the customer refuses to pay for the repairs, they are holding the car. The customer showed up and caused a disturbance.
A 24-year-old Silver Lake Road Guntown man said he met a girl online today and "one thing led to another" and they started sexting. She then told him to send her a $2,000 money order to the west African country of Burkina Faso or she would post his pictures on social media.
A County Road 1145 Auburn woman returned home and found her door unsecured. Deputies checked the residence and found no one inside. She checked the home and found nothing missing.
A County Road 813 Saltillo man said a male suspect pulled into his driveway at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting his adult grandchildren. The suspect then started a verbal altercation with the grandchildren, The suspect, who was uninvited and unwelcome, left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 231 Guntown woman said her ex=husband has been harassing her. She said she was at her current boyfriend's house when he stopped in the road and started yelling obscenities. When the boyfriend walked outside, the ex- spun his tires and threatened to beat the other man's posterior. After he finally left the area, he started sending her vulgar text messages.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo man said his ex-girlfriend lived with him for 18 months but moved out 10 days ago. He recently noticed his gold chain with a gold and diamond pendant was missing.
A 58-year-old County Road 122 Nettleton man said his 39-year-old girlfriend stayed out all night and didn't come home, so he locked her out. When she got home around 9:30 a.m., she started kicking the door, but was unable to get inside, so she broke a window. When he said he was calling 911, she left.
A County Road 813 Saltillo woman said a male acquaintance was driving past her house last night and today yelling threats at them out the window. She doesn't know why he is upset.
A County Road 878 Plantersville woman said two men came onto her property and started a verbal disturbance over the property line on the back of their adjoining property. The men claimed they owned 60 feet of her property. She said she had the land surveyed and knows where the property line is. When the men left, they threw four of her birdhouses on the ground, damaging them.
A Highway 363 Guntown woman said a neighbor plays his music so loud that it makes her walls vibrate. It happens every night. She reported it to the landlord but nothing has been done.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 26.
