Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Latoya Boone, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, contempt of court, no insurance, failure to maintain control.
Tavarus Teon Boone, 42, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, public intoxication, false information.
Barbara Dillard, 36, of Hamilton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Demetrice Grady, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Quinton Hayden, 39, of Columbus, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, improper turn.
Da’Montay Heard, 21, of Shannon. Was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias armed robbery, careless driving, no driver’s license, no insurance.
Brandie B. Jackson, 44, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Nettleton Police Department, violation of probation.
Chloe Richardson, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine, open container.
Julianna Turner, 58, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said someone in a green Chevy Camaro is driving down the road at a high rate of speed. She said it almost hit a car in front of her house. This is an ongoing issue and she requested additional patrols.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman, 76, rents a house down the road to a man who is two months behind. She said he used profanity when she tried to collect from him. She heard a banging noise and the sound of breaking glass. She is afraid he is tearing up her house. She wanted deputies to take him to jail for not paying his rent and being drunk.
A County Road 855 Brewer man said two men were sitting in a car with an Illinois tag on his property. Deputies arrived and asked the men to get out of the car. The men were arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
A woman said as she was leaving the North Auburn Grocery on County Road 931 around 5:15 p.m., a white Chevy pickup ran off the road into the ditch and slung mud all over her vehicle. She followed the truck to a County Road 1057 residence and called 911.
A County Road 1199 Plantersville woman said while she was away, someone went through her trailer in the backyard. She said she was missing dishes, collectible and tools. She is not certain who is responsible but suspects her neighbors.
A Highway 6 Nettleton woman said a black Lab with an orange collar came into her garage and growled at her and her kids. She said this has been an ongoing problem. She said the dog has tried to attack multiple other people.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said he was helping his neighbor’s puppies cross the road when a car came by at a high rate of speed and almost hit him. He did not know the make, model or color of the vehicle.
A County Road 1776 woman said a female subject came to her Endville Road property and told her family to move out because the subject had purchased it. She also left a note on the door telling them to move out. The woman said she doesn’t know who this subject is but she does not have permission to be on the property.
A Mooreville woman said she is staying with a friend at the friend’s County Road 1409 residence. She said the friend’s husband entered the house and stole a Nintendo Switch game from her child’s bag. While deputies were on the scene, the friend showed up with the game. Her husband called to say it was at his mother’s house.
A County Road 1147 Auburn woman said her nephew came to her property, hooked a strap to her son’s vehicle and tried to take it. He was unsuccessful. She said the nephew has been told numerous times to stay off her property.
A County Road 1190 Tupelo woman heard someone outside her house around 12:45 a.m. She called out to see who was there but no one responded. She said this has happened before and she doesn’t know who it could be.
A County Road 1233 Tupelo woman said her husband is staying at her County Road 736 Plantersville house. She said he doesn’t pay the bills and she wants him out of the house. He said this is an ongoing issue.
A County Road 189 Palmetto woman heard the sound of a loud muffler coming from the house across the road around 2 a.m. She said the house was recently purchased but no one is there while it is being remodeled. Deputies checked the house and the barn and nothing appeared to have been tampered with.
A woman called 911 at 4 a.m. saying she was at a friend’s house somewhere in Mooreville but did not know the address. The woman, 22, said a male acquaintance, 29, was at the same house when he texted saying he was taking her car to go to the store. She said she did not give him permission to take her car. He did not respond to her calls and texts to return the 2022 Toyota Camry.
A Sweetwater Lane woman said she ate at Pyro’s Pizza one night and left her wallet on the table. She didn’t realize it until the next morning when she started getting notifications on her phone of new charges on her credit card. Between 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m., someone used two of her credit cards to make more than $900 in purchases. She said there was also two debit cards and $300 in cash in the wallet. At 1 p.m. the next day, she had not gone by the restaurant to see if her wallet was there, but planned to sometime that day.
A County Road 650 Tupelo woman said her neighbor has been disturbing the area by playing loud music at all hours of the nights. She has seen him walking down the road near her house with a rifle. She is worried because he is drunk and she doesn't know how he will act. She is afraid for the safety of her grandchildren and requested an extra patrol.
An Aberdeen man said he has been staying with a friend at his County Road 151 Tupelo residence. The men had a disagreement and the friend told the man to move out. He said the friend came at him and punched him in the left ear with brass knuckles. Deputies noted the man had a cut on his left ear that was treated by medics.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.