Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Kobe Dewayne Bady, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, no driver's license, no seatbelt.
Rondrick Brownlee, 31, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, improper equipment,
Bryan Thomas Caldwell, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, contempt of court.
Allean Cole, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana.
Christopher O. Grisham, 41, of Hickory Flat, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, DOC hold.
Latasha Hughes, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
Bradley Jackson, 41, of Booneville, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence.
Kevin Johnson, 27, of Sherman, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, public intoxication.
Brooks McCreary, 30, homeless, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of a controlled substance.
Tony Parker, 25, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kirk Pennington, 48, of Oak Hill, West Virginia, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
James Timbes, 33, of Corinth, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, no insurance, improper equipment.
Juana Toney, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule III drug.
Erical Trimble, 63, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, suspended driver's license.
Trudy Woodruff, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
David Tutor, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A man said he was hired to tear down an RV for parts. While working at a County Road 1682 Tupelo site, the man working with him flashed a box cutter at him in a threatening manner. The suspect then drove away.
A County Road 2436 Guntown man said his wife spotted a suspicious white SUV at the end of their driveway around 1 p.m. He called 911 and headed home. When he arrived, he learned it was a group of Mississippi State University students searching for a rare breed of crawfish.
A County Road 726 Verona man saw headlights come down his driveway at 8:30 p.m. He thought he heard voices, which scared him, so he called 911. Two men in a white Chevy Impala pulled up while deputies were there, but left.
A County Road 659 Verona woman said a couple in a black car pulled into her driveway around 11:45 p.m. They turned off their headlights and just sat in the car. They later got out of the car, looked in the trunk, then got back in the car and continued sitting there.
A County Road 601 Guntown woman found a game camera pointed toward her house in one of her trees. She took the camera down. Based on the images on the flash card, she thinks her sister-in-law is responsible.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said she and her husband got into a verbal altercation around 6:30 p.m. She wanted to leave to avoid it escalating. He went outside and shattered the windshield of her 2013 Toyota 4Runner to keep her from leaving.
A County Road 375 Shannon man said there were three four-wheelers riding on his land without permission. He said the ATVs are damaging the land.
A County Road 1016 woman said her 19-year-old son showed up around 7:30 p.m. and caused a disturbance. She told him to leave, but he refused. The suspect made threats toward the responding officers, so he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
A Blue Gill Lane Guntown man said his wife moved out of their home about two months ago. She showed up today, saying "I'll show you" while pouring gasoline on the floor by the front door. She has made threats about burning down the house before.
A Highway 178 Belden man said someone has been throwing trash in front of his house. When he picked up the debris, he found a letter with a man's name and address on it.
A County Road 646 Plantersville woman, 27, said she left Friday and her boyfriend, 39, got upset about it. She said he took two push mowers, two battery-powered string trimmers, a dresser and a shop vacuum. He put the items on the burn pile and burned them.
A Saltillo man said he saw a car pulled behind the tree line on some Highway 178 Tupelo land he owns. He said he has seen the car there before. The two women in the car told him they were having car trouble. He told them they needed to get off his property. The 30-something women told the deputy their car started smoking so they pulled off the road.
A County Road 199 Shannon woman, 43, said a 55-year-old male acquaintance has been staying at her residence. He broke her doorbell camera and she now wants him gone. Deputies explained the legal eviction process to her, several times.
A County Road 375 Shannon woman was working in her field when four ATVs pulled up. She asked them to leave. They drove past her and stopped in the field to flip her off. They left and returned with four more ATVs while she was still standing there. A game warden located the suspects and issued trespassing citations.
A County Road 754 Shannon woman, 35, said she had been drinking and got into an argument with her younger brother.
A County Road 1147 Auburn man said around lunch, he saw a male acquaintance walking away carrying the cushion from the bench on his front porch. The suspect then got in a car and drove away.
A County Road 1147 Auburn man said a girl he only knows by her first name walked onto his property uninvited at 3 a.m. He said she was wasn't welcomed and he wanted a report. The female was gone by the time deputies arrive.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 4.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.