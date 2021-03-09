Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Lorenzin Brown, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, felony fleeing, disregard of a traffic device, no insurance, no seat belt, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Marcus Garmon, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, felony fleeing, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Michael Inmon, 50, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, driving under the influence, third offense.
Destiny Lamere, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of an auto.
Aaron McKinney, 39, of Pheba, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of cocaine.
Ernest Morris, 32, of Blue Mountain, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Teresa Pannell, 48, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud.
David Rafter, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Nickole Woods, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kathleen Yarbrough, 21, of Blue Mountain, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A County Road 1145, Auburn, man said a male neighbor has been harassing him about washing cars, which is part of his car business. The suspect was belligerent, saying the man’s actions were flooding a nearby sewage ditch. He was very demanding and “borderline threatening.”
A Highway 371, Richmond, woman said her 36-year-old niece drove through her yard to start an altercation with her. After slapping the phone out of the woman’s hand, the suspect walked back to her house because the car was stuck in the yard.
An AT&T lineman said he parked a company vehicle in an empty drive across Palmetto Road from where he was working on equipment atop a pole. A white female came outside yelling at him to move his truck. She threw a stick and a Mountain Dew bottle across the road, but not at him. She threatened to flatten all four tires on the truck if it was not moved. He heard her say the word “shotgun” but couldn’t tell if she threatened to shoot him. Deputies arrived and stood by as the man moved the truck.
A County Road 600, Shannon, woman said a small black car, possibly a Mazda, has been driving up and down her road, slowing in front of her house. She said she has an active lawsuit over an injury her son suffered and the suspect might be an insurance agent or adjuster following up on her claim from the adjacent property.
A County Road 1001, Tupelo, woman said someone stole a package out of her mailbox. Amazon notified her that the package was delivered, but she never got it. When she checked her security camera, she saw an unknown white male driving a small silver car taking the package.
A Bobcat Lane, Guntown, woman said she went down the street to her parents’ home to get some items. A verbal altercation began, and the parents refused to let her inside. She said her father held the door shut and locked her out. She called 911, and a deputy stood by while she got the requested items and went back home.
An 18-year-old County Road 452, Nettleton, man said his grandfather (late 50s) came home drunk and started an argument with him. The grandfather then left on foot.
A Titus Cove, Mooreville, man saw a white male digging through his garbage can after 8 p.m. He has had theft issues in the past and wanted the incident documented.
A County Road 452, Nettleton, woman said her 36-year-old son entered her house after being told not to return because of threats to harm the mother. She said he entered through a window and took some mail addressed to him, and food was missing from the pantry. He also left the kitchen and bathroom lights on.
A County Road 1023 woman said her ex-husband and his new girlfriend keep calling and sending text messages to her. She had asked them to stop.
A County Road 1277 man said he has told his 36-year-old stepson he has to remain calm if he wants to stay at his house. Today, the stepson started a verbal altercation and refused to leave. He was gone by the time deputies arrived.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man reports that the license plate for his truck was lost or stolen.
A County Road 2346 man said he and his pregnant girlfriend separated. He wanted to check on the condition of her and his child but could not locate her. He thinks she might be at her grandmother’s house.
A County Road 2432, Guntown, woman received three deposit slips and one savings withdrawal slip in the mail from Suntrust Bank. She tried to call the phone number on the slips, but it was not a working number.
An Okolona woman who works for a foreclosure listing company was taking pictures from the road of a County Road 1233. A man came out and said if she didn’t stop taking pictures, he would go inside and get something to make her stop. She called 911 and waited for a deputy, who stood by as she completed taking pictures.
A County Road 1233 man saw a woman outside taking pictures of his house. He asked her what she was doing and she did not reply. He told her to stop and tell him what she was doing. He said she then called 911 and sat in her car.
A County Road 143 Tupelo woman said she sold an old washer and dryer to six black males about a week ago. The males have been returning and acting suspicious. Today they were seen by her shed, and the door was open. She checked and a bag of personal papers and two Acer computers and monitors were missing.
A 65-year-old County Road 885, Saltillo, man called for a welfare check on his 47-year-old girlfriend, who he hasn’t seen since Christmas. He said she has a drug problem and may be in the Carolina community. He stopped at a man’s house off Highway 363 looking for her. When he knocked on the door a second time, he heard two rifle shots coming from the back of the house.
A County Road 2346 man said he received a threat on his life by phone from his ex-girlfriend’s cousin’s husband.
A Highway 6, Plantersville, woman said overnight, someone stole a Taurus 9mm pistol and about $1,000 from her unlocked car.
A 75-year-old Palmetto Road woman said her daughter lives with her and can be violent at times. The woman has bruises and abrasions on her arms and said she is in fear of her life. She said the daughter took her cell phone and has been withholding food.
A County Road 1277, Nettleton, woman said a neighbor came over into her yard and threatened to beat her up. She said the female neighbor was upset that she did not get a Red Cross card.
A 27-year-old County Road 1149, Plantersville, woman said she is moving out of her 43-year-old boyfriend’s place. He would not let her take her television unless she signed over the title of a vehicle. Neither was willing to concede. The deputy explained it was a civil issue they could settle in court.
A Champions Cove, Saltillo, man said his 21-year-old son stole a 9mm derringer from under his bed. The son later admitted stealing the gun but said right after he took it, a group of males jumped him and took the pistol.
A County Road 1465 man said he was working on his truck when his ex-wife pulled into the driveway and started an argument. He has told her several times not to come onto his property. He said she drives past his house several times a day at all hours.
A County Road 1277, Nettleton, woman said her brother-in-law showed up to help her husband clean up. When she asked the man to wait for her husband to return from the store, he got irate. She went inside and he left.
A Brisage Lane, Tupelo, woman said someone is flying drones over her house all the time, possibly watching and listening to her. She said she is a possible target for a hate crime and “a series of other things.” She said this is the main reason she had to move her from another state.
Tupelo Police Department
A Kimbrough Avenue woman said, while driving north on Highway 45, a Toyota Camry swerved and kicked up a rock that hit her windshield.
A woman said, while shopping at the Barnes Crossing Kroger, she set her cellphone down in the basket and went to pick something up. When she turned around, the iPhone 8 was gone. She went to customer service, explained what happened and waited for someone to turn in the phone. No one did.
A woman said she parked her car at the mall outside of Ulta. When she came back an hour later, there was damage to the passenger side mirror, and there was white paint along the front door and rear bumper. Mall security said the cameras didn’t pick up anything “because of the weather.” There was white paint.
Police responded to an altercation at the Economy Inn on North Gloster around 11:30 a.m. The couple said it was only a verbal altercation. The man had no ID on him but had an outstanding warrant, so he was carried to the county jail and charged with contempt of court. The woman was allowed to gather her things but was forced to leave because it was after checkout time.
An officer at Crosstown around 5:30 p.m. saw a white female in a red Toyota Corolla turn north onto Gloster, squealing her tires and speeding to the stop light at Jefferson Street. The officer pulled behind the suspect and saw her looking at him. When the light turned green, she again squealed her tires and sped away. When the officer tried to pull her over, she refused to stop, heading west on Jackson Street. On Jackson, she was passing cars against the double yellow lines. She almost wrecked in the curve by the airport. She ran the traffic light at Coley Road, turning left and heading south. After she ran the red light at Chesterville Road, reaching speeds of more than 90 mph, the pursuit was terminated.
