Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Kimberly Cayson, 43, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Adderall, possession of fentanyl.
Douglas Kimble, 47, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, following too closely.
Dewayne Thornton Penson, 55, Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of Schedule II, ran a stop sign.
J’Manne Phelps, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony warrant.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Mantachie man said his truck was stolen out of Itawamba County. He was told it was located on County Road 1015 near the state park road area. Deputies located the 1995 Chevy and confirmed it was stolen.
An East Garrison Drive woman said someone entered her car and stole a PlayStation 5. She could not remember if it was locked or not.
A Presley Drive man said his neighbor fired a shot in the air to scare off a stray dog. The deputy explained it is not against the law to fire a gun in the county.
The Lake Piomingo homeowners association president found two men on four-wheelers cutting ruts on the beach and throwing beer cans around 11:30 p.m. He said both had been drinking.
A Tupelo man, 20, was backing out a friend’s Carroll Road, Saltillo, drive. He backed out straight and was waiting to hear the Mazda CX-9’s back up camera beep so he would know when to stop. It never beeped, and he backed into the ditch across the street. The responding deputy called for a wrecker to pull the car out of the ditch.
A Nettleton man said he woke up late. As he was driving to work, his boss called and was cursing at him. When he arrived at work, he said the boss confronted him and continued to curse at him. He said the boss punched him in the face. When he tried to leave, the boss followed him outside, pinned him against the car, held him by the throat with one hand and punched him in the face with the other.
A Mount Vernon Road man said there was an auction across the street from his house. People were parking on his property and rutting up his yard.
A County Road 832 Saltillo woman said a dog has been inside the fence at the County Road 811 water tank for several days. A deputy responded and found the described dog was healthy and no longer inside the fence.
A County Road 1057 Saltillo man said a shirtless white male was yelling and swinging a machete at the house across the road around 4:45 p.m. He said the suspect was calling for someone to come out of the neighbor’s house. He said after he called 911, things got quiet.
A man was riding his motorcycle down Mountain Leader Trail at Lake Piomingo after 8:30 p.m. when a man ran out of the woods and threw a large knife at him. When he saw the knife, he “gassed it” and then called 911. Deputies found the suspect and charged him with public intoxication
A Drive 1243 Baldwyn woman was alerted by her security system around 11:30 p.m. and saw a figure outside on camera. She went outside and yelled, "stop." The figure stopped and crouched down, but she did not get a good look. She said the camera had been moved. She has had trouble with her neighbors in the past.
A County Road 1178 Mooreville man said a female acquaintance showed up at 12:30 a.m. claiming he owed her money after they went to Tunica the day before. She was yelling and cursing at him and refused to leave when asked. After he called 911, she decided to leave.
Employees at the Auburn Road Dollar General said a white male in black hoodie with a blue face mask showed the clerk a phone with the message, “Give me all you got or I’ll shoot you.” The clerk ran to the back of the store, locked the door and called 911. The suspect left without any money, walking north.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man got into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend over a laptop she was trying to take as she left. He said they shared the computer, but he was the one who paid for it. The argument never got physical and she left around 2 p.m. without the laptop. She returned around 6 p.m., took the laptop and left.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 6.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.