Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Phillip Armstrong, 33, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine.
Roosevelt Clay, 46, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Nettleton Police Department, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Douglas Dobbs, 59, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, failure to register as a sex offender.
Daniel Lee, 38, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Joey Lynch, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, trafficking a controlled substance.
Brant McCullom, 24, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, drug court violation.
Willie Randle, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Denarvis Ruff, 28, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, trafficking a controlled substance.
Dustin Starling, 22, no address listed, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Julie Thompson, 41, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Allyson Watkins, 26, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, obtaining personal information for unlawful use.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Doe Run Road Tupelo woman said she had one or two dates with a male acquaintance but they were never officially in a relationship. After she stopped seeing him, he started harassing her by messaging her and posting pictures of her.
A Mitchell Road man said a male suspect cornered him and his girlfriend on the staircase. He said the suspect punched him in the face several times, breaking his jaw.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman let her dog out to go to bathroom mid-afternoon. When she went to get the dog, a strange man was calling the dog. When she told him to stop, the man stood up, pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot the dog. The man told a deputy he had a BB gun to protect himself from the dog, but said he never pointed it at her. He said a female acquaintance called the dog.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said she has had problems with her neighbor’s dog, that has “nipped” at people in the past. She said she can’t go to her mailbox because of the pit bull.
A woman said she was riding her bike along Fellowship Road when a gray pit bull ran out in the road and bit her left lower leg. She said an unknown white female came out and called the dog. The female said the dog doesn’t like bikers, so if she dismounted and walked the bike past the house, the dog wouldn’t bother her.
A County Road 1399 Tupelo man said his ex-wife in Georgia has been sending messages threatening to kill him. They have been divorced for 20 years. Their son was recently arrested for unpaid fines and sent back to Georgia. When the man refused to pay the son’s fines, the ex-wife got upset
A County Road 2254 Saltillo woman said a neighbor told her someone was in her house, so she called 911. Deputies found a man inside the house getting his clothes. The woman said the suspect had permission to be in the house.
A County Road 1252 Mooreville woman said she tried to kick her 56-year-old ex-husband and her 34-year-old son out of the house. Her mother invited them over, but she did not want them there because they used drugs.
A County Road 931 Auburn woman said a homeless man is living in a tent just west of Bam Fitness. The owner has told the suspect he is not welcome on the gym property, but the suspect continues to walk around on the grounds.
A Drive 1343 Mooreville man said a company working in the area damaged a car parked in his yard. The company denied causing the damage to the left front bumper of the car.
A Drive 1920 Saltillo woman said her husband and his brother got into an argument over parenting issues. She said the brother picked up a garden hoe and threatened to harm her husband. The brother was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
A Nettleton woman was driving to work on County Road 452 around 4 a.m. when a deer ran out in front of her. The impact damaged the grill, headlight and hood of her 2018 Dodge Charger.
A County Road 1900 Saltillo man said his son’s pit bull came over and attacked his dog. The son then came over and caused a disturbance. He said he just wants the 26-year-old son to keep the aggressive dog on a leash to prevent other animals from being attacked.
A Drive 980 Tupelo woman said a female acquaintance has parental controls over her cell phone and keeps locking her out and deleting photos. She said the suspect had been doing the same thing to her iPad.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said her husband and his aunt have been texting and calling her nonstop. She said the aunt has been saying it was OK for her husband to beat her, play his game and act like a child. She said the husband has been bragging about not being arrested for hitting her.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
An Ida Street store clerk said a black man left his wallet and had not returned for it. The wallet, which contained $31, was turned over to police.
A McCullough Boulevard man said he let his sister borrow his vehicle to go to the store. He said she hit a pot hole at the intersection of Coley Road and McCullough Boulevard and now the front axle on the 2005 Nissan Murano makes a popping noise and shakes.
A woman said she let her boyfriend use her car while she was at work at Leggett & Platt on North Industrial Road. She called him when she was ready to go home. He pulled up and said he wanted her to take him somewhere. When she said "no", he drove away in the 2008 Ford Escape. She said this is not the first time he has done something like this.
A woman said she parked her car outside her McCullough Boulevard apartment. The next morning, she noticed damage to the right front bumper.
A man driving a Penske moving van tried to go through the drive-thru lane at the West Main KFC. The truck "came to a lurching stop" when he hit the clearance pole, knocking it sideways.
A man said he was supposed to meet a male suspect at the corner of Lakeview and Horton to sell an AK-47 he said was valued at $1,050. The suspect looked at the gun, then took off running.
A West Jackson Street woman said she went to a friend's Gun Club Road house to return her EBT card. She said the friend owed her some money from the past and got upset when she brought it up. They began arguing, and it escalated to the point where the friend assaulted her. She said the friend blocked her exit from the home. When the woman was finally allowed to leave, the friend threw a brick, hitting the windshield of the woman's car.
Police were called to a large fight on Troy Street just after midnight Saturday morning. The crowd had dispersed, but a man reported that the back window of his 2007 BMW had been shattered.
A Barnes Street man said a male acquaintance pulled up in front of his house at 1:30 a.m. The suspect got out of the car, approached the man in his front porch and began punching him with a closed fist. Police said he had serious facial injuries.
A North Gloster Jiffy Lube employee said a man brought his car to the business for maintenance. Workers completed the job and moved the car to the side of the building. He saw the customer walking toward the car, but thought he was going to get money to pay the $200 bill. Instead, the customer got in the car and drove away without paying.
An Arcada Circle man said he normally keeps his medication locked in a safe. He said he set the bottle on a table and went outside to check on his girlfriend. While he was outside, he thinks his stepsister stole 34 pills worth about $200.
A South Canal Street woman said she was northbound on Veterans near Canal at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday when he was rear-ended by a dark Dodge Hellcat. The impact made her lose control of her 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe. She ran off the road and into a stand of trees, causing major damage to the front bumper.
A Bienville Street woman said she was having problem with her neighbors. She said their dog tried to attack her mother. She also complained that the neighbor's spotlight and security cameras were pointed at her house.
The Courtyard by Marriott manager said two guests were arguing in the parking lot at 11:30 p.m. after one nearly drove into a motorcyclist. One of the men had red glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol. He was charged with public intoxication and carried to jail.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.