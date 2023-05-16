Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Susan Finney, 40, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for embezzlement.
Ricky Franks, 51, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, receiving stolen property.
Kelly D. Moses, 76, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, intimidating a judge, juror or witness.
Richard D. Nolen, 52, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Willie Andrae Randle, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for embezzlement, contempt of court, failure to yield, driving with a suspended license.
Caleb Ray Richardson, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for simple assault on a law enforcement officer.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1463, Nettleton, woman said someone dropped off two dogs in the area two days ago. She wanted someone to come pick them up. She was told that Lee County doesn’t have a stray dog ordinance.
A woman said she recently purchased a County Road 1460, Tupelo, house and there are two stray dogs on the property. She wanted deputies to remove the dogs. The deputy explained they could only remove aggressive animals.
A man said he was at his ex-mother-in-law’s County Road 2432, Guntown house. He went to get the mail and her dog came up to him, grabbed his pants and tore the bottom of them. He said the dog did not break the skin or injure him.
A County Road 2346, Guntown, man said his neighbors had a grudge against him, and he wanted to file a report for trespassing. The man admitted he had been drinking and appeared to be intoxicated at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. The deputy told the man he could call back and file a report when he was sober.
A Drive 272, Shannon, woman said a unknown man has been walking around their residence and those of others in the area. She said he walks all around the trailer park at all hours of the night. She called deputies at 3:30 a.m.
A Drive 1916, Saltillo, man said a neighbor texted him around 7:15 a.m. saying a gray Ford pickup was in the area and didn’t belong. The man said he thought the two redheaded women in the truck had been stealing from the neighbors.
A Drive 1347, Mooreville, woman and her family were walking Sunday afternoon when two dogs attacked them and a neighbor’s dog. The two bulldogs started attacking the other dog and knocked her daughter to the ground. Her husband tried to break up the dogs and got scratched in the process.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.