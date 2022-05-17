Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Kortoris Ladalyus Burks, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dwayne Cannon, 57, of New Albany, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
Kentarrius Cannon, 27, of Verona, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, child endangerment, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, speeding, no driver’s license, open container.
Alex Doss, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
Jimmy Shane Gable, 50, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, credit card fraud.
James Hankins, 40, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, driving under the influence, open container, careless driving.
Michael Harrell, 54, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, suspended driver’s license.
Dorinda Sue Johnson, 41, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Kenneth H. Sides, 37, of Red bay, Alabama, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, driving under the influence.
Jeffery Wells, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Amy Nicole Witcher, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child endangerment.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A MTD employee said a coworker at the Highway 145 Verona plant was getting in his face and would not let him work. They had to shut down the production line and the suspect refused to leave. He was shouting profanities and had to be escorted off the property.
An Old Payne Place woman said several people who live in the area drive too fast and run stop signs. She is very concerned for her safety.
A County Road 2578 Baldwyn man said a male acquaintance has been harassing him over the phone for more than a year and was even found guilty of the same thing in a Yalobusha County court. He wanted a report to file charges in Lee County.
A County Road 811 Tupelo woman said a white female and a Black male pulled into her driveway around 1 p.m. They left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1057 woman said she let her boyfriend move in with her about two month ago. After he assaulted her, she ended the relationship and went to stay a couple of days at her parents’ house. When she returned to her apartment, the ex-boyfriend had removed all of the furniture and all of her clothing.
A County Road 87 Plantersville man said two dogs attacked a calf in his County Road 1201 pasture. He shot one dog. The other ran away.
A Lucedale man said he was at a Drive 1231 Guntown address when he got into an altercation with another man. He tried unsuccessfully to defend himself, being left with the right side of his face bloody and swollen. He said his attacker took his Glock 9mm pistol away from him and threatened him with it. He ran into the woods to call 911.
A County Road 455 Shannon woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument around 2:30 a.m. Neither one called 911. They said they did not need a report.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman found a strange car in her driveway around 5:30 a.m. She later recognized the driver as her sister-in-law, who is not allowed on the property. The suspect was carried away for trespassing.
A Sweetwater Lane Saltillo woman said two German shepherds appeared in her yard acting aggressive and growling at her. She squirted them with the garden hose and they left.
A County Road 261 Tupelo man said he and his wife are going through a divorce. She showed up at the house with her sister around noon. He locked them out. The women broke a window and kicked the door trying to get in but were not successful. They left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 659 Verona woman said her neighbor showed up around 2 p.m. beating on her door. The suspect threatened to shoot a gun into the woman’s house if she didn’t come outside. She said the neighbor was yelling and cursing at her.
A County Road 484 Shannon man said the neighbor across the road was playing his music too loudly at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville man said a male suspect showed up irate, accusing the man of slashing his tires and threatening to burn down the man’s camper. He said the two men had a physical altercation two days earlier, with the suspect punching the man in the head and face several times.
A man was driving along County Road 520 when a Ford truck going the other way threw something that hit and broke the driver’s side window of the man’s SUV.
A County Road 2788 Baldwyn woman said her brother came to her house and started yelling at her. He refused to leave, until she called 911. He was gone before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Reagan Street man said someone broke the back window out of his Toyota Sienna van during the night. He had no idea who might be responsible.
A woman said she was in the parking lot of a food pantry at the intersection of Eason and Veterans when another vehicle backed up and hit and dented her front bumper.
An Enterprise Car Rental employee saw someone tampering with the company van. The vehicle cranked and sounded fine. A further check revealed the fuel line was disconnected and all the gas drained out.
A Cleveland Street man said he got a call in February 2021 that he had an unclaimed package. They kept calling, saying he needed to buy gift cards and give them the numbers. He did. Over the past 15 month, he has sent them around $10,000.
A West Main Walmart employee said a female customer picked up a $59 saw in the hardware department and switched the price sticker with one off an ice cream scoop, then tried to leave after paying for the lesser valued item. She was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
An East Main Street laundromat said a white male suspect entered the business around 3:30 a.m., opened the vending machine and took the change and some food items. The same suspect vandalized the same machine the night before, stealing all the money.
A man killing snakes near the bridge on Feemster Lake Road found a cell phone and turned it over to police.
A Magnolia Drive woman said about a month ago, someone stole two gas-powered mini bikes from her yard. Overnight, someone stole a BMX bicycle.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.