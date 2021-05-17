Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Alaina Adams, 23, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, drug court violation.
Christopher Cantrell
Blake Chrestman, 30, of West Memphis, Arkansas, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, home repair fraud.
James Daron, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of an auto, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Timothy Edwards, 55, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, absconded.
Tristan Farris, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of Ecstasy.
Eric Jones, 21, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, armed robbery.
Shantry Thorn, 30, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel White, 34, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said a male acquaintance showed up on her property and refused to leave. She has told the 33-year-old man on several occasions to stay off her property.
A County Road 1069 Tupelo woman said while she was asleep, her 32-year-old son took her phone and didn't return it for two days. While he had the phone, he accessed her bank account using the Cash App on her phone and made six transactions totaling $667.
A County Road 900 Tupelo woman let her 19-year-old step-daughter use her car. Two days later, the suspect still had not returned the 2016 Nissan Sentra.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said several of a neighbor's cows were out and behind his barbershop. Deputies contacted the owner, who said he would go round them up.
A County Road 599 man said he was going to sell his 2013 Chevy Malibu to a friend, who would assume the payments. While working on the car at the friend's County Road 2254 Saltillo house, the friend picked up a wrench and threatened to hit him. He no longer wants to sell the car.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville woman came home and noticed someone had shot a paintball, hitting her sister's car. It hit the rim and brake rotor on the 2014 Chevy Equinox.
A County Road 1810 Saltillo man said his daughter's ex-boyfriend has been sending harassing texts and emails to him. He said some of the emails are several pages long.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton woman said she got into a verbal altercation with her 24-year-old son. The son left the house before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said his brother was on his property causing a disturbance. The brother left before deputies arrived.
A 34-year-old County Road 1810 Saltillo woman said her 27-year-old ex-boyfriend has been sending her harassing messages every day since January. She said he was contacting her through Linked In, Facebook Messenger and Gmail. When she blocked him, he started contacting her through her work accounts. He is upset that they broke up and said she would "pay for it with blood."
An 18-year-old woman said her mother hit her in the mouth with a closed fist and slung her around. She went to a friend's State Park Road house to call 911. She said she did not want to return to her mother's house.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman heard a four-wheeler outside her house around 11 p.m. The next morning, she found ruts in the yard and cut donuts in the driveway and in the yard.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said he was in bed at 7:45 a.m. and heard a noise in the house. When he checked, his soon to be ex-wife had entered without permission. She was irate, but he got her outside and locked the door behind her. He said she then threw someone through the bedroom window.
A County Road 2466 Saltillo man said a neighbor's Rottweiler attacked his Feist and killed it. He wanted a deputy to go with him as he confronted the neighbor.
A Piomingo Trail Tupelo woman said someone stole her Troy-Bilt lawnmower with a Honda engine. She was keeping it under a wheelbarrow in the front yard.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man said someone stole his Troy-Bilt lawnmower. He said he stored the mower behind his house next to a generator.
A Highway 363 Guntown woman said an unknown white male with a lot of tattoos has been riding a dirt bike on her property, leaving ruts. She asked him to stay off her property but he did not listen to her.
A Palmetto Road man said his daughter called, saying there were two suspicious men walking around their property. The man called back, saying he had actually asked the men to come out about doing some work for him.
A 50-year-old Highway 6 Nettleton man woke up Saturday covered in mud and could not find his vehicle. He remembered driving it to the store the night before for cigarettes. He did not believe it was stolen. He just wanted deputies to "keep and eye out for" it. He called back a short time later, saying he found his car.
A Tupelo woman said she was at her boyfriend's County Road 373 Palmetto house. Her brother was also there and drinking. She got into an altercation with the brother and he grabbed her around the neck, leaving a red mark.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said while at the West Main Walmart, someone in a silver Chevy Impala backed into the front of her truck and fled the scene. She said there was only minor damage to the front bumper, so she left as well.
A woman said she was driving south on South Gloster when the car in front of her suddenly braked. She swerved to the right to avoid a collision. As she pulled beside the other car, the Black female driver pointed a pistol at her, yelled something, then drove away. She said there was a small child in the back seat of the other car.
A woman said she was driving east on West Jackson Street near Lumpkin Avenue just after midnight when something hit her windshield, shattering it.
A Lockridge Street woman said someone keyed her Mercedes, damaging the front bumper and both side mirrors. She needed a police report to get access to the apartment complex security cameras.
A man said that while eating lunch at New China Buffet on North Gloster, someone stole an $800 Stihl leaf blower from the trailer behind his landscaping work truck.
A Joyner Street man said he parked his SUV in front of the house overnight. The next morning, the 2021 Toyota Highland had damage to the left rear area.
A man said he went to the Islamic Center on Poplarville Street to talk to mosque leaders about a previous incident that happened to his wife. While talking about the video footage, some other members became aggravated and started raising their voices.
A South Green Street convenience store owner said a man came to buy beer around 2 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was stumbling around and "appeared to be intoxicated." After buying his beer, the man left and got into his truck. Instead of backing up, the suspect drove the 1999 Dodge Ram into the exterior wall, breaking the glass window. When police arrived, the driver's speech was heavily slurred and he had great difficulty maintaining his balance. He was charged with public intoxication.
A woman said another female backed into her car in the South Gloster Walmart parking lot. The women exchanged information and the other driver left before police arrived on the scene.
An Ida Street woman said she and her husband are divorcing. She was awakened around 5:30 a.m. by someone beating on her apartment door. She saw her husband through the peep hole. He broke both driver's side windows of her Ford Fusion before fleeing the scene.
A woman said she was driving to work through the Audubon area. When she came to an unknown intersection, she said a white male shined a red light into her car. She turned around and asked why he shined the light at her. He said she ran the stop sign, began laughing and walked away. She called 911 to pursue charges for harassment.
A man told police he rented a room at the Super 7 with a Black female. He left to go to the store. When he returned, she was gone and so was his Glock pistol, his cell phone, $60 in cash and his clothes. He tried to contact her on social media, but she has blocked him.
A man said after watching a movie at the Cinemark, he returned to his car around 11:45 p.m. and found the driver's side window broken. Someone had stolen his wallet, containing two debit cards and his driver's license.
