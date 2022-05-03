Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Perry Allen, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Jevon Bell 26, of Tupelo was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine.
Karius Dobbs, 23, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Tylan Dancer, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Sheron Gandy, 36, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, felony fleeing, driving under the influence.
Michael Gibson, 22, of West Point, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, robbery.
Timothy Dewayne Hall, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
Taschie Long, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jamale Cortez McClendon, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence fourth offense.
Dewayne Penson, 55, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, contempt of court.
Timothy Robinson, 40, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Daniel Williams, 39, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Plantersville Police Department, breaking and entering.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1409 Tupelo woman said someone ran over her mailbox and county-issued garbage can.
A woman reported two men fighting on Hayes Drive. She said drugs were involved. According to her report, one man threw a string trimmer at the other. The second man threw a brick, hitting the other in the left side.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said his trail camera captured an image of a tan, four-door Ford dually pulling onto his property. He has an ongoing problem with people trespassing and breaking into his property.
A County Road 1948 Tupelo woman said a male acquaintance came to her door around 6 p.m. screaming that he wanted to talk. When she told him she wasn't interested in making conversation, he began kicking the door, then left.
A County Road 2878 Pratts woman found litter and fishing gear down by her pond. There was also ruts and damage where a vehicle had gotten stuck. She said the tracks lead back to a neighbor’s house.
A County Road 931 Auburn woman said an unknown white male pulled up in a black Nissan Altima around 8:45 p.m. and left the car. Deputies told her she could call a wrecker and have the car towed at the owner’s expense.
A County Road 237 Shannon woman said a female relative was hitting the door with her hand, being loud and throwing things in the house. She said the suspect was trying to start a fight with her brother. When that didn’t work, she left the house and walked into the woods.
A County Road 805 Shannon man let his English bulldog outside. A German shepherd and a large black dog from next door came onto his property, attacking and killing his dog. He fired his pistol twice to scare the dogs away.
A Birmingham Ridge Valero employee said a mixed breed dog showed up at the convenience store. She reached out to pet the dog, and it snapped at her.
A woman said she was at a friend’s County Road 506 Shannon house with her kids. The father of the children drove by, stopped, made the kids get in his car and drove away.
A County Road 806 Richmond woman hired a man to clean up around her property. He was to remove only a few select scrap vehicles. He took a 1965 Chevy C-10 pickup without permission and put it on Facebook Marketplace for sale. When he returned for more vehicles, the woman’s daughter confronted him. He said he would return the truck but has not yet.
A man said when he went to check on his County Road 1439 Tupelo property, he discovered his white 1998 Ford Ranger was missing. The truck was there when he checked last week.
A Trice Street Shannon man was asleep when he heard a loud noise just before 5 a.m. When he got up, he realized a female acquaintance was causing a disturbance and had broken a window on the front of the house.
A County Road 1682 Tupelo man said his 38-year-old nephew left for a walk and returned “acting strange and talking different.” He thinks the nephew took something while he was gone. The suspect then threatened to steal his mother’s car.
A County Road 659 Tupelo man said he rents a camper on his land to a couple. They broke a window at his shop, plugged in an extension cord and ran it to the camper to steal power.
A County Road 1562 Tupelo woman said her daughter, 46, came to her house causing a disturbance. She was yelling and cursing about random things and not making any sense. She said the daughter lives in the apartments down the road.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 27.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.