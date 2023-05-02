Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Tyrese D. Brandon, 23, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of Oxycodone, no driver’s license, no insurance, possession of marijuana, no seat belt.
Jessica S. Ivy, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for child endangerment.
Terry Page, 49, of Shannon, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, capias for sale of methamphetamine.
Abendego Pope, 44, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, trafficking fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, speeding.
Yvonne L. Swindle, 38, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 817, Saltillo, woman said an unknown man knocked on her door around noon. When she didn’t answer the door, the man walked around the house knocking on windows. Nothing appeared to be missing or damaged on her property.
A County Road 1900, Saltillo, man returned home to find a black Ford Ranger parked in his driveway. His roommate said the truck had been there for a few days. He did not know who owned the truck, so he had it towed.
A County Road 931, Auburn, woman said there are four dogs that come onto her property and tear up the trash and “potty” in her yard.
A landlord said a couple moved out of her County Road 855, Brewer, rental trailer and abandoned three dogs. She said the couple changed the locks so she could not get inside. After getting a pick-up order from justice court, the woman’s daughter pried open the door with a crowbar. The three malnourished dogs were carried to the animal shelter.
A New Albany man said an unknown male has been squatting in a County Road 2296, Saltillo, trailer the family has been using for storage. A neighbor said the suspect has been riding a bicycle to and from the trailer. The front door glass was broken and the doorknob broken off. A window unit was stolen. Boxes had been opened and the contents scattered around the trailer.
A King Road woman said her neighbor’s two dogs came over and pulled the front bumper off her Nissan Rogue.
A County Road 506, Shannon, woman said her uncle showed up at her residence and told her she needed to leave the property. She said her father owns the property and lets her live there. She said the uncle was drunk, and when he is intoxicated, he becomes angry and causes problems.
A South Garrison woman said a male relative stole her debit card and withdrew $200. She thinks he might have used the card to buy a bus ticket to St. Louis, Missouri.
A County Road 651, Guntown, man was on his porch smoking at 3 a.m. when he heard a loud boom followed by the smell of smoke. He drove down the road, saw a trailer on fire and called 911.
A Ripley man said he gave his keys to his 42-year-old son to get some things out of his house. The son will not return the keys and refuses to answer phone calls.
An Acadian Circle Tupelo man heard a loud noise outside around 7:30 a.m. A black utility trailer came unhooked from a truck and ran through his privacy fence. The truck did not stop, and the trailer did not have a tag.
A County Road 122, Nettleton, man left for work around 8 p.m. Around midnight, a friend texted him, asking where he was, which was odd behavior for the friend. When the man got home around 8:30 a.m., the air conditioner in the front window had been moved, and it looked like someone had crawled through the window. When he checked, a .22-caliber rifle, a 9mm pistol and ammunition for both was missing from his bedroom closet. He suspects the friend is responsible because he knew the man had the firearms and sent the suspicious text.
