Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
James Banks, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing.
Allen Eugene Fortune, 50, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Sean Patrick Heffernan, 51, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
Gregory Sorrell, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, possession of cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine.
Heaven Strong, 28, of Corinth, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
John Ward, 48, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence – third offense, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, careless driving, no driver’s license, no insurance, failure to maintain control.
Hincle Lee Washington, 62, of Shannon, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, driving under the influence – third offense.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville man left his John Deere Gator in the yard for about 30 minutes. When he came back, the side-by-side was missing.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man was awaken at 1 a.m. by what he thought was a knock on the door. A deputy responded, checked the property but found no one.
A woman said she is the caretaker for a County Road 811 Saltillo man and she did not want people at the man’s house. When she brought him his breakfast, he had company over, so she called 911 to report an “unwanted guest.”
A County Road 661 Guntown woman said a male acquaintance took her car on May 9 with the intent to buy the 2012 Toyota Camry. She said she would not sell him the car until he put the title in his name to show his intent to take over the payments.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton woman reported someone stole nine potted plants – palm trees, jade plant, oleanders – an air compressor and a lawnmower.
A County Road 1147 Tupelo woman picked her brother up at Lake Piomingo because he said people were trying to jump him. On the drive home, he started “talking crazy,” accusing her of kidnapping and hurting a female. He tried to jump out of the moving car, but then refused to get out of the car when they got to her house.
A Verona man said he parked his two-horse trailer at a County Road 151 location about three months ago. When he went to get it, the horse trailer was gone.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said his ex-girlfriend showed up uninvited around 1:30 p.m. They broke up two years ago. He told her several times to leave. She started throwing things at his house and only left after he called 911.
A Hayes Drive woman was sitting on her front porch when a male acquaintance walked up and started cursing at her. He then walked to her daughter’s house and told her she needed to go back inside and to stop sitting on the porch. She said this is an ongoing issue.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman heard a knock on her door around 11 p.m. By the time she made it to the door, there was no one there.
A County Road 401 Shannon man said a female acquaintance came over to do some laundry. She became argumentative and assaulted him, pushing him down and putting her hands around his throat. She started throwing things. She grabbed a lamp and tried to assault him.
A Mitchell Road woman said someone started banging on her apartment door trying to get in around midnight. She has had trouble with her baby’s father beating on the door recently.
A County Road 841 Tupelo woman said two people were seen breaking into her mother’s vacant house. Someone had kicked in the back door and the door to the shop. It was not immediately known if anything was stolen.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man, 21, said a 38-year-old female who has been living with him showed up with another female. They threatened to bash the man’s head in. The women got into a car with two men and left.
A Tremont woman said her Highway 371 Mooreville daughter called, wanting her to come get her because she was arguing with her husband.
A County Road 401 Shannon man said his ex-girlfriend moved out but left some clothes. He did not want her back inside his house. He wanted a deputy to come get the clothes and take them to her. He was told it was a civil matter and deputies would not get involved.
A Bonnie Farm Circle Mooreville man said he heard two gunshots about 10 seconds apart around 9 p.m.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 19.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.