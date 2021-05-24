Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Jeremy Antle, 38, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Joe Bean, 36, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Thomas Beaty, 23, of Blue Springs, , was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Timothy Freeman, 57, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing.
Jamarcus Gary, 25, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Jason Haughton, 43, no address given, was arrested by the Nettleton Police Department, felony warrant.
Katrina Hickman, 18, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lorenzo Jones, 28, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug, no seat belt.
Zachary Martin, 25, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Daniel Mark Mayo, 38, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Isaiah Ellis Moore, 24, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Henry Robins, 27, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child abuse.
Marquavious Shack, 25, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, violation of probation, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, ran a stop sign.
Brandon Smink, 28, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Michael Soden, 39, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, violation of probation, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Casey Staten, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kentray Ware, 29, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence.
Zacari Williams, 28, of Jackson, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said he went to feed his cows before dawn and found a four-wheeler hung up in the barbed wire fence. He checked to make sure none of the cows got out and moved them to another pasture before calling 911. He had the four-wheeler towed.
A Ybarra Drive Nettleton woman said a couple had been staying with her, but she kicked them out due to drug and alcohol issues. Two days later, she came home from the night shift around 8 a.m. and found the couple in the house asleep in the bedroom. She said she would go to justice court to start the eviction process.
A County Road 45 Palmetto man said someone stole his Craftsman string trimmer. He said a male acquaintance who has stolen things in the past was on his property last week asking for money.
A Cove Lane Tupelo man asked deputies to check on two pit bull puppies his neighbor has in a cage without food or water.
A Ybarra Drive Nettleton woman said the homeowner arrived around 10:15 a.m. and served her with a 14-day eviction notice. She said they began arguing and the other female threatened to assault her.
A County Road 1562 Auburn landlord said a tenant has been riding a four-wheeler and doing donuts in a gravel drive. Not only is he leaving rough spots in the drive, he is slinging rocks into yards and could break a window.
A Cades Cove Guntown man said when he returned from an extensive vacation, someone had stolen his 2006 Hummer H3. He said he was working on the vehicle and had left the keys in it when he left home for more than a month.
A woman said she was driving along Highway 178 and passed the Broken Lives Ministry in Mooreville. Someone was using a string trimmer and kicked up a rock, which hit and cracked the windshield of her 2020 Toyota Camry.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville woman filed a report yesterday against her 26-year-old son because he was smoking methamphetamine in her driveway. He called today saying he was coming over and he would not stay away unless she filed a protection order against him. She called deputies to find out how to do just that.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said that while she was away, a neighbor came onto her apartment balcony and "messed with her flower pots." She said her property was not damaged, "just rearranged and moved around."
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said he placed concrete blocks in his yard to keep sod farm tractors from cutting the corner entering their field. He said the tractors destroyed the concrete blocks and made ruts in his yard.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said she returned home from work and the front door steps to the residence were knocked down. She left the door locked that morning, but it was now unlocked and it did not open smoothly like it did before. Inside, two televisions were missing.
A Golden Hills Road Mooreville woman was outside and saw a white couple take her 2015 Jeep Rubicon. She is going through a divorce. When contacted, her husband said he had the vehicle and had sent folks to pick it up.
A highly intoxicated County Road 506 Shannon man said he and the man who lives in a camper out back got into an argument over a dog and the suspect shoved him to the ground around 7 p.m. Deputies talked to the other man, who was also highly intoxicated. He denied any physical confrontation between the two.
A Highland Ridge Saltillo man said someone stole his Smith & Wesson .38-Special from the center console of his truck. He is not certain when it was taken. He doesn't think it happened while he was at work, because he locks his truck at work.
A County Road 563 Shannon man said he had some friends over last night. When he woke up today, his pants, wallet and car keys were missing. He said the wallet contained credit cards as well as $590 in cash.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman noticed money missing from her account. When she checked, there were two other addresses attached to her Xfinity cable account. At least three payments had been deducted from her account for the other two residences. She said her bill is set up on an automatic draft so she didn't notice it for several months.
A Pontotoc man said his County Road 452 Nettleton son stole a check from his and cashed it for $60. He later learned the 31-year-old son had also used the cash app and his cell phone to transfer $600 from his account.
A Drive 1577 Mooreville woman said a female neighbor came flying up the private drive so fast she couldn't keep her car on the road. She said her kids were out in the front yard, so she took them inside for their safety. She saw the neighbor "acting a fool down the road." She said a short time later, the neighbor, who had her child in the car at the time, came flying back down the road and left the area.
A County Road 931 Auburn woman said her ex-husband showed up and asked her to ride with him to a Tupelo address to gather her belongings. When she said, "No," he became upset, then left.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said while he was at work, a male suspect came onto his property and cut down 40 feet of bushes. He said this is an ongoing issue.
A Mitchell Road Tupelo man said he and his girlfriend got into an argument yesterday, so he left. He asked deputies to go with him while he collected some things to stay in a motel for a couple of days. The girlfriend allowed him inside. He left with a gym bags of clothes without incident
A County Road 1562 Auburn man said a male acquaintance has shown up for the last few nights. The friend said he had gifts for him but was empty handed and they would argue. He said the 45-year-old suspect threatened to kill him.
A Magnolia Villas Mooreville man said a friend from Florida came to visit a couple of weeks ago. He said they got into an argument on April 25. The next morning, the friend and the man's 2017 GMC Sierra were missing. Four weeks later, the friend has not returned the truck and will not answer the man's calls.
An 81-year-old disabled County Road 1438 Tupelo woman had a 51-year-old man helping her around the house. She said he stole $200 from her wallet.
A Drive 984 Tupelo woman said a male acquaintance showed up at her residence and caused a disturbance after assaulting her and stealing her money at a Tupelo skating rink.
A County Road 1411 Nettleton woman said she got into an argument with her daughter's ex-husband on the phone. He started cursing at her and threatened to stomp her.
A Saltillo woman said her boyfriend showed up at her parents' County Road 506 Shannon residence around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and refused to leave. The intoxicated 40-year-old mother said the suspect refused to leave when she asked. She said the suspect had a black gun in his pants pocket and tried to retrieve it. The intoxicated 48-year-old father said he grabbed the suspect's had and punched him in the head and face two or three times. The suspect left saying he would come back and "shoot up the house." The mother said he dropped the gun and she threw it. Deputies found a black BB gun in the area.
A Shannon man said he went to a County Road 506 Shannon residence and was met by an unknown male who "bowed up on him." He pushed the suspect aside and when he tried to leave, the 48-year-old homeowner punched him in the back of the head several times. He said the Taurus pistol he had in his pants fell out during the altercation, but he never threatened anyone with it. A witness said the two suspects physically assaulted his friend. He also said the unrecovered pistol was his.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 21.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.