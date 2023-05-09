Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Mitchell Ashmore, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Shelton Edwards, 41, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, driving under the influence – fourth offense, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, improper equipment.
Charles Donwick Frazier, 22, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, speeding.
Aunterius J. Washington, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 2878, Baldwyn, woman said a feral cat had kittens in her attic. The kittens later fell down her chimney and are trapped. The chimney was bricked up previously, and the only access was a small opening at the top of the chimney at the top of the ceiling under the carport. The deputy said there was nothing they could do and noted that a portion of the chimney would have to be removed the save the animals.
A County Road 2346, Guntown, woman was driving down County Road 1970 and saw a pickup parked on the side of the road. As she got closer, she realized it was her father’s truck that has been parked beside her barn for several years. The truck now belongs to her nephew, but he said he did not move it. When she turned around and went back, there was a blue truck pulled up in front of the 1984 Chevy C-10. When she approached, the suspects took off. There was a tow strap attached to the Chevy and one tire had been removed. She thinks the thieves got a flat fixed and were coming back to finish stealing it.
A High Forest Lane man said his security system kept sending him alerts. When he checked, there was an elderly couple checking out the house. A deputy drove through the area but saw nothing suspicious.
A County Road 931, Auburn, woman said someone stole her county-issued garbage can.
A Guntown woman has been checking on a County Road 2346, Baldwyn, house for a friend. When she arrived around 7:15 p.m., she heard someone running into the woods behind the house. She entered the house and found the back door partially open. She called 911, and then the owner. Deputies arrived and cleared the house. The owner arrived and said nothing appeared to be stolen. She said sometimes the door will not stay closed.
A County Road 598, Plantersville, man said someone left a green Jeep Wrangler on his property. He said several properties in the area have been damaged recently, and the Jeep has been seen multiple times. The man had the vehicle towed.
A Little Turkey Trail man said a man has been riding a motorcycle over the Lake Piomingo levee at a high rate of speed. A family was holding a birthday party at the pavilion, and he feared for the safety of the small children. The man said it sounded like the motorcyclist was making a loop down County Road 1682 and coming back.
A County Road 503, Guntown, woman, 36, said her dog has been going across the street and attacking the neighbor’s dog. She said she was tired of the dog and wanted the sheriff’s office to come get it. The deputy explained that she was responsible for the dog and that deputies could not pick up the dog just because she didn’t want it anymore.
A County Road 503, Guntown, woman said a neighbor's dog came onto their property and attacked her parents’ dog. She said this was not the first time. She wanted the deputy to talk to the dog’s owner and “see if they would keep it up.”
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
