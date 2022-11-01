Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Meaghan Anderson, 30, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Darius Levon Bender, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, three counts of contempt of court, improper equipment.
Arsenio Reonardo Evans, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, contempt of court, suspended driver’s license.
Eric L. Haskins, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Ryan Lee Holm, 35, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Michael Kohlheim, 41,of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, careless driving, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Jason Price, 36, of Water Valley, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, littering.
Lemuel Scruggs, 19, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Shirley, 29, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Kayla Sisk, 27, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias false pretense, expired tag.
Aaron Skelton, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Lavinda Wilson, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kirby Joe Young, 59, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A State Park Road man said he got into a verbal altercation with a couple when he told them they were no longer welcome at his house around 4:30 p.m. After he gave them two weeks to move out, the couple got very loud and caused a scene.
A State Park Road woman said her landlord claimed she owed rent money and that no one else was supposed to be on the property. She said her boyfriend took the landlord $100 for half the rent. The landlord told the boyfriend everyone needed to leave, as a car with three friends arrived around 4:45 p.m. They got out and started yelling. One brandished a baseball bat. When deputies arrived, everyone was calm and the parties were separated.
A County Road 1595 Mooreville woman said her neighbor heard someone kick in her back door. He later saw a male acquaintance climb over the fence and leave. Nothing was taken from the house.
A State Park Road man said the couple who stay in the shop behind his house have had multiple people run in and out of the house. He said they were loud and causing a disturbance after 11 p.m. He said it is an ongoing problem.
A State Park Road woman said she was home alone around 6:30 p.m. when the landlord came over and hit her in the left side of her face and said, “I got you.” When deputies arrived for a separate call about five hours later, her eye was swollen and starting to turn colors.
A County Road 598 Plantersville woman said there is a dangerous pit bull in the area.
A County Road 1573 Mooreville man put his Bushmaster AR-15 in its case and placed it under his bed on Oct. 3. When he checked on Oct. 29, the gun was gone.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman came home and found the kitchen window broken and the front door was pried open. She feels a male acquaintance is responsible because she found one of his shoes in the house. Nothing was stolen.
A New Albany man said he was having a County Road 807 Shannon man do some work on his truck. The mechanic locked the gate and would not let him leave until he paid. Once the mechanic realized the man had called 911, he unlocked the gate. The man’s friend wrote a check to cover the costs and they left.
A woman served an eviction notice on a woman who was squatting on her Spring Street property, but she had not left within the 14 days of the court order. Deputies explained the next step in the eviction process.
A County Road 811 Tupelo woman said a car ran off the road and hit her mailbox. It was destroyed and will have to be replaced.
A County Road 100 Nettleton woman said someone stole her Exmark 60-inch cut zero-turn mower. She said the $12,000 mower was parked outside her back door. She is not sure when it was stolen. After calling the deputy to make the report, she noticed tire on two of her vehicles had been slashed.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
