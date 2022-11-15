Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
John Dancer, 29, of Caledonia, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, open container.
Gary Delaschmit, 57, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, no seat belt.
Sherod Shereco Ivory, 35, of Shannon, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, suspended driver’s license, driving under the influence – other, possession of paraphernalia.
Shannon Loague, 31, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, simple assault on a law officer, disorderly conduct.
Terrance Lorenzoe Scott, 36, of Tupelo was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense, violation of probation, driving with a suspended license, trespassing.
Dewitt Tres Shelby, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, no headlights, driving with a suspended license, contempt of court.
Morgan Sims, 30, of Shannon, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Rachel Teets, 39, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, simple assault on a law officer, speeding.
Demante R. Trice, 23, homeless, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Cheryl Whitt, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, driving without headlights.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1810 Saltillo woman said her backdoor neighbor on County Road 1806 has been disturbing the peace of the neighborhood for several weeks. She said he goes outside and yells at all hours of the night. He also spins his car tires and drives through the area at a high rate of speed. Her husband tried to talk to the neighbor, who acted like he wanted to fight. She said she is concerned for the safety of her mother, who lives in an RV at the back of the property.
A Guntown man said he has allowed a male acquaintance to live in a trailer on his Birmingham Ridge property. When he told the suspect he wanted him to leave, the suspect became upset and claimed the property belonged to him and was in his name.
A County Road 1557 Mooreville woman said a few days after her husband died, someone stole his 1998 Dodge Caravan. Her son, 42, said the last time he saw the minivan was Thursday morning around 3.
An Amory woman leased a County Road 1409 Mooreville house to a female tenant. The renter damaged the back door, the bathroom and the kitchen, plus the septic tank is backed up. The woman said she found drug paraphernalia in the house.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo woman said she received a piece of mail that had been opened on three sides and taped back shut. She was told she needed to file a report with the U.S. Postal Service.
A man operating a cotton picker in a County Road 520 Shannon field snagged a telephone line and pulled it partially down. A car could drive under it, but an 18-wheeler would hit it.
A County Road 1151 Plantersville woman is remodeling her house. There was an argument with one of the female workers, who got up and started yelling. The worker hit the woman’s mother-in-law, 55, on the shoulder, then tried to pull her outside to fight. The mother-in-law fought back before the grandson stepped in and separated the women. The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman, 31, said a 56-year-old man broke the door to the place where she lives. She was scared, so she called 911. She later admitted that she is in a relationship with the man and is living at his residence.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman, 21, said a 29-year-old female called her and accused her of sleeping with the suspect’s husband. The suspect then called back three more times.
A County Road 659 Verona woman, 57, said her 23-year-old tenant was talking trash and causing a disturbance while playing video games with another man. She said he was very drunk, and she wants to evict him.
A County Road 1536 Auburn woman said she was asleep when she heard someone trying to open the front door after 3 a.m. She could hear them turning the knob, but she was unable to get a look at the person.
A Tomlinson Drive woman said her boyfriend showed up at 5 a.m. and started an argument. She told him to leave, but he refused. After she called 911, he left on foot but didn’t go far. He later texted her saying, “Your police buddies are here.”
A County Road 1147 Auburn woman said there is an ongoing dispute with a neighbor over her property and its boundaries. She said she owns the land and has all the paperwork. She said the man came onto her property and stole two metal “No Trespassing” signs.
A County Road 1682 Auburn woman said her grandsons, 32 and 39, are living at her house. They have been stealing things from inside the house, and she wants them gone. Deputies advised her of the legal eviction process.
A pregnant Corinth woman got into an argument with her sister at a County Road 1145 Auburn residence. She said the sister hit her on the lip, and then left. The sister then returned and hit the woman in her eye and in the stomach.
