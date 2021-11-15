Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Ryan Evans, 20, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, making terroristic threats.
Michael W. Inmon, 51, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, driving under the influence third offense.
Stacy Neal, 54, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Destiny Triplett, 20, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, breaking and entering of a dwelling.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Yon-O-Main Trail Lake Piomingo man said his nephew, 29, and his girlfriend were upstairs arguing before 6 a.m. He said the nephew was not supposed to have anyone over and he wanted them both removed. Deputies explained it was a civil issue and he would have to go through the eviction process.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said her boyfriend has been living there for about two months. He has been causing arguments and destroying property. She wants him to move out. She was advised of the legal eviction process.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman called 911 a second time, saying she locked herself in the bathroom waiting for her boyfriend to move out. She wanted deputies to stand by because he allegedly threatened to punch her in the face and was willing to go to jail for it.
A State Park Road man said someone stole his trail camera. He said the last picture it took was Nov. 7. He said two men have the camera now.
A Bentgrass Circle man said the neighbor behind him has a shepherd that barks all day and night and keeps him and his wife up at night.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man returned home and discovered someone had kicked a hole in his door. The person had also removed a window screen and there were pry marks on the window. It does not appear the burglar got into the house.
A Yon-O-Main Trail Lake Piomingo woman said her grandson, 29, and his girlfriend were causing a disturbance at her house. She wanted both of them to leave. The couple has nowhere to go and she is five months pregnant. The couple agreed "to keep things calm for the weekend" until they could move into a Tupelo apartment.
A man said a white van was running parked in his sister's County Road 1009 Tupelo driveway. The male driver returned after he had called 911. He asked the suspect what he was doing and told him to move the van. The suspect cursed at the man, then drove off.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said there was a 30-something man walking around his yard at 9:30 a.m. The suspect tried to get in the man's car, then stopped and realized it was not his car. He said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of something. The suspect left walking south. Deputies determined the suspect lived a few houses down the road.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said he forget to put the hitch lock on his 12-foot utility trailer while he was out of town. When he returned, the trailer was missing.
A County Road 1119 Saltillo man said a 35-year-old male acquaintance trespassed on his property several times while he was out of town working. He said he had the suspect on camera and recognized him.
A County Road 47 Palmetto man said his security camera caught two men with hoodies and bandanas over their faces attempting to break into his house. One was looking through the windows to see if anyone was home. The second suspect was about to hurl a cinder block through a window, when they noticed movement in the house. The suspect ran away, heading south.
A County Road 1389 Tupelo man said he got a call around 12:30 p.m. The caller said there was a bomb in the man's stove.
A 63-year-old County Road 47 Palmetto woman said her son was being disrespectful. She thinks he was smoking marijuana and doesn't want him to stay at her house.
A man said his girlfriend's 31-year-old son showed up at her house around 11:45 p.m. and appeared to be intoxicated. He started hollering and cursing at his mother and the man. Deputies arrived and arrested the son for disorderly conduct.
A County Road 661 Guntown man returned from the store and found his television laying flat on the floor. All the cabinets where and his son's PlayStation 5 was missing. The 65-inch television was damaged. He said the house was locked but one door does not properly secure.
A County Road 488 Brewer woman said a male suspect came to her house around 3:30 p.m. asking for a watch and a bag. She asked him to leave and he refused, so she called 911. This is an ongoing issue.
A Nettleton man said his father recently passed, laving a County Road 885 Saltillo property to his sister and him. A third sibling was not left anything so he has no reason to be on the property. The man said his brother and nephew came onto the property, entered the house and stole a Paslode nail gun and a Spy Point game camera.
A County Road 753 Verona man said someone stole five 18-wheeler batteries.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Honeysuckle Drive man said overnight, someone forced their way into his car and stole a Taurus .40-caliber pistol. There were scuff marks on the driver's door of the Hyundai Genesis.
Carlock Automotive reported that someone stole the catalytic converters off two vehicles. One was a customer's Chevy Express that was being repaired at the Dodge dealership. The second was a Toyota work truck parked at the Toyota dealership.
A West Main liquor store said a man concealed a $2 bottle of Aristocrat vodka in a cargo pocket and left without paying.
A Belk employee said a man grabbed a store bag and placed more than $670 worth of clothing, When confronted, the man took off running. He made it to around Party Works on North Gloster before a police officer detained him.
A Red Lobster employee said three female coworkers thought she stole a phone and were trying to get her to fight. She refused to fight and the three others quit. When she got off work, the suspects followed her in a black Chrysler without a tag. The woman stopped at a hotel to call for help. The suspects then rammed her car at least three times, knocking the car into a hotel support beam.
A Wooddale Drive woman said someone forced their way into her residence through a back window and stole an XBox 360.
A woman said she was at the intersection of West Main and Coley roads around 9:30 p.m. A man in a white Honda began blowing his horn. She rolled down her window and asked what was wrong. The man threw a battle bottle at her, then drove off.
A McCullough Boulevard liquor store said two men tried to purchase $500 worth of alcohol. As one took the liquor out to the car, the other man tried to pay with counterfeit money. She noticed the money was fake and told them to bring the liquor back. There was a verbal altercation, the suspect tried to run, but the employee got her merchandise back.
