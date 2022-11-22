Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
• William Maurice Bates, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Bryan Caldwell, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
• Branson Gilliam, 21, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, sexual battery.
• Donald Quarles, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Marion Jennifer Warren, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of Ecstasy, open container, possession of marijuana.
• Greg Watkins, 43, of Verona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 601 Guntown man got home and found trash thrown in his yard. He checked and discovered the garbage came from the house next door.
A County Road 261 Tupelo woman said a bulldog showed up at her house around 4 p.m. When she went outside, it started barking at her. She feared she will get bit walking to her car.
A County Road 131 Tupelo woman said her adult son lives with her and sleeps in the shop. He always has company over, and one couple always causes problems. She said they are not good people, and she doesn’t want them on her property anymore.
A woman said she was walking along County Road 931 near North Auburn Grocery when two dogs attacked her. The dogs’ owner called the dogs off. She did not say if she was injured.
An unemployed Florida man said he got into an argument with a female acquaintance around 11:30 p.m. while in New Albany. She drove off in her car, but later came back, picked him up and they drove to Lake Lamar Bruce near Saltillo. At that point, he noticed his luggage was missing. When he confronted her, she drove away again.
A County Road 1305 Guntown woman got home and was putting up groceries when she heard a loud crash and noticed the back door was open. She went next door and called 911 and waited for deputies to arrive and clear the house. No one was in the house and there was no sign of forced entry.
A group of friends gathered at a County Road 885 Saltillo house to drink and play spades. A woman, 57, had too much to drink, got in her truck and started driving through the yard. The woman came back inside, started yelling at people and took a swing at one man, but missed. She went into a bedroom to sleep it off. The man making the report was intoxicated at the time.
A Mt. Vernon Road man left his hunting rifle on the backseat of his pickup after hunting. Around midnight, he heard a truck door slam. He went outside to get his rifle but the Remington lever action 30-30 was gone. The report did not say if the truck was locked.
A Highway 363 Guntown man has been living with his girlfriend for about a year. She follows him around complaining and is just unhappy so he wants her to leave. He said he likes his peace. The deputy said he could not make her leave and it was a civil issue, not criminal.
A County Road 261 Tupelo man could hear his neighbors on County Road 754 arguing outside around noon. The woman was screaming at the top of her lungs something about “my kids.” He said the man got into a Ford Explorer and drove toward the woman and he heard the tires screeching. The couple was gone by the time deputies arrived.
A Sumner, Tennessee, woman said someone stole her iPhone 13 the night before, and she tracked it to a residence in the Lake Piomingo area. She wanted a deputy to go with her to retrieve the phone. She admitted she had not reported the theft to Tennessee authorities. The deputy explained that she would have to file a report in Sumner before the Lee County Sheriff’s Department could get involved.
A County Road 2578 Guntown man said his father-in-law has been piling scrap metal on their County Road 2256 property for years. Following an argument, the suspect was told to have all his metal removed by Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. The father-in-law and two other men showed up Nov. 20 and were removing items. The man said he was OK with it, as long as they got the metal and left.
A Yon-O-Main Trial man said he just got out of the hospital with lung issues. He said a neighbor has been burning leaves for several hours and the smoke is starting to bother him. He fears the smoke could send him back to the hospital and he would like them to stop burning leaves.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
