Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Andrew Bell, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Justin Brown, 39, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Brittany Carruthers, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child abuse.
Alexandria Ferguson, 26, of Belden, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Devon Garcia, 22, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a dwelling, driving under the influence, no insurance, no seat belt.
Jordan Inmon, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Oscar Martinez, 34, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct.
Oran Williams, 47, of Summit, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joseph Wilson, 51, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
A Memphis, Tennessee woman was in the driveway of a County Road 41 residence when the automated gate closed on her car, damaging the right front fender and bumper of her Mercedes.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville woman found a woman on her front porch at 1:30 a.m. going through the bin where they put out cigarette. She told the suspect to leave and never come back. She could see the suspect walking around the neighbor's house.
A Bluegill Lane Guntown woman, 43, said her husband had a 30-something female friend at their house. She asked the other woman to leave. The husband told the woman she could leave. The other woman cursed at her and told the woman to leave. The other woman left before deputies arrived.
A West Garrison man heard his car door close around 6 p.m. He walked outside and saw three men in dark clothing running away from his vehicle. Nothing appeared to have been stolen from the unlocked car.
A man said he was chasing his mother-in-law's dog and lost $300 that was wrapped up in a receipt. He later found the receipt, but not the money in front of a County Road 746 house. When he asked the Hispanic woman about the cash, she started cursing at him. After they got back to the house, a man pulled up and threatened to shoot everybody in the house if they came back to his property.
A woman was housesitting at her sister's County Road 810 Richmond house when a male acquaintance showed up at 8 p.m. yelling and throwing things in the front yard. He started banging on the door, yelling for the sister, who was not there. He left before deputies arrived.
An Okolona woman said a female acquaintance has been harassing her, calling and texting "inappropriate items." The woman have children by the same man.
A Nunni Trail Lake Piomingo man said two unknown men were shining flashlights into his windows at 10:30 p.m. They banged on the side of the house, then left.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman heard a loud bang on the side of her house around 11:30 p.m. Her husband went outside and heard a suspect running off through the woods.
A County Road 1325 Saltillo man said someone entered his unlocked car during the night and stole the keys not only to the Toyota Corolla but also the used 2016 Ford F-150 pickup he just bought. The thief also stole the truck.
A County Road 151 Tupelo man got mad at his wife when she said she would not bring him back a plate of food if he did not go with her to her father's house for Thanksgiving dinner. The altercation was only verbal.
A Palmetto Road man was in bed asleep when his wife came home at 11 a.m. He locked the door because he was asleep. She thought he licked her out. They then argued over her cooking food and taking it to her mother's house.
A County Road 2156 Saltillo woman said one son called, wanting her to bring his some gas to Saltillo because he ran out. The other son took the gas. The brothers started arguing at the Food Giant and brought the argument home. One brother accused the other of trying to get the mother to go to Saltillo to get money out of her to buy drugs.
A County Road 659 Verona woman said a male relative showed up at 2 a.m. on Friday intoxicated and wanting food. She asked why didn't he eat earlier. He got agitated, slammed the freezer door and started arguing. He started throwing things around the house and continued to slam the freezer door. When she called 911, he left.
Deputies found a Chevy pickup hit a tree just off County Road 1325 in Eggville around 3:30 a.m. The truck was abandoned and partially in the road, causing a traffic hazard. The truck was towed.
A Saltillo woman said her ex-boyfriend followed her from Tupelo down State Park Road and started throwing scrap metal at her car. She thinks it might have punctured one of her tires.
A County Road 2156 Saltillo man said his son came home and started an argument with his wife. He told the son to go upstairs and just stop. He said the son was acting strange, possibly on drugs. He was worried that the son would hurt himself or his wife.
A County Road 1361 Nettleton woman said her boyfriend was cheating on her and she wanted him removed from the house. Deputies told her since the man had been living there for several months, they couldn't throw him out of his residence.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman saw her neighbor in a white car trying to run into their apartment building. The 53-year-old woman then began doing donuts in the yard. The woman was scared for her children and concerned about the neighbor's safety.
A man said he spent the night with his baby mama at her Cove Lane Tupelo apartment. While she was asleep, he packed his things and started to leave around 3 a.m. As he was getting in his car, she ran out the door to stop him. She tried to pull him out of the car. When he got out, she jumped in the driver's seat, hit the gas and ran into the building. She then drove off in his 2012 Chevy Malibu.
A Verona woman and her boyfriend got into an argument last night. Both left the residence. Since 10 p.m., he has sending her derogatory and threatening messages.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman wrote a $96 check to her babysitter. The babysitter later texted that she changed the amount to $120 and the bank cashed it. She added that the woman needed to "learn how to write better."
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said there was a large pig loose in the area. She was worried that the hog might cause a wreck.
A Drive 737 Guntown woman said her 21-year-old son was on drugs and acting out. He punched the front door, breaking the glass, cutting his had pretty bad. He then got in a vehicle with friends and drove off.
A County Road 1119 Saltillo woman heard someone outside her house after 2 a.m. and heard the doorknob rattle. Deputies arrived and found no one outside the house.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said his son, 21, was being disrespectful and he put him out. He called 911 to file a report to document the incident.
A County Road 100 Nettleton man said someone called him from Greenwood at 8 p.m. and said they were going to throw a gas bomb into his house.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville woman said a couple came to her residence and began an argument with her over $5. The man had a rifle and shot her four-wheeler in the engine block. She said the female then assaulted her, hitting her in the shoulder.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Nov. 22.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.