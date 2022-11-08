Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Victor Russell Ewing, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia.
Marquette Emon Green, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Patrick Hakeem Johnson, 24, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II drug, careless driving.
Gary Scotty McDonald, 50, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, first degree murder.
Jon N. Scott, 41, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Ladana Scruggs, 36, of Shannon, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Kortez Antaviou Wells, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Green Tee Road man texted his landlord that the septic line was backing up but got no response. Two days later, the landlord showed up and asked him when he would be out of the residence.
H.M. Richards in Guntown said two pit bulls have been hanging around the plant, getting into the trash and scaring employees. The company contacted a justice court judge to get an aggressive dog pick-up order.
An Endville Road Belden woman mailed a check for just under $1,200 to her grandson in Texas. Someone intercepted the check, added their name and deposited it. The bank would not tell her where it was deposited, but believed it was done using a mobile app.
A County Road 821 Guntown man got home and found a red van parked on his property. He saw an unknown white female walking away. The woman returned later and said she has been having car troubles.
Deputies escorted a woman to a County Road 771 Tupelo residence to collect her belongings.
A Mitchell Road Tupelo man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked car and stole his Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said while he was out of town, someone stole his 20-foot car hauling trailer.
A Drive 1618 Auburn man said he was hitting golf balls in his back yard and found a pile of what he believed to be counterfeit $100 bills. The money was stamped motion picture money. He was not sure if the dogs dragged it up or if someone threw it out.
A County Road 1410 Mooreville woman said her neighbor’s three dogs came onto her property and attacked her chihuahua. She had to carry her dog to the veterinarian for treatment.
A County Road 45 Tupelo man was working on his truck when an unknown neighbor walked over and asked him to stop revving the engine so much. His son told the neighbor to leave. The man is legally blind and fears the neighbor will continue to bother him.
A County Road 1682 Tupelo woman said her two grandsons, who live with her, stole her television and took it to their father’s house in Guntown. She tried to call the three men, but none of them will answer her calls.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man said while reviewing his security cameras, he noticed that a former renter showed up around 10:30 p.m. the night before screaming for help. He said the suspect used to live there until he started using drugs.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn couple found a 2002 Honda Accord sitting by their driveway around 9 p.m. They thought it had broken down and someone left it. When it was still there the next morning, they called 911 to see about having it towed.
A Green Tee Road man said a male acquaintance texted him Friday night saying he was coming over. He told the friend not to come, because he was not at home. The friend texted back that it was lucky he stopped by, because the door was unlocked. The man is sure he locked his door before he and his wife went out. When they returned home that night, the friend was on the couch.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said a 25-year-old male acquaintance who has stolen from him in the past showed up around 5 p.m. and began threatening to kill the man. The suspect left on foot with an unknown man.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said her son locked his camper before he was carried to jail. The son’s girlfriend caused a scene because the door was locked, and she didn’t have a key. The girlfriend said the son was going to get friends with tools to force her way into the camper. He was gone before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said her boyfriend was arrested for domestic violence and carried to jail. She was told she could go to his camper and collect her stuff. She said when she arrived, the boyfriend’s mother came out, created a disturbance and told her she was not allowed on the property. The woman said she has lived there several months. Both doors were locked, and she did not have a key.
A County Road 711 Plantersville woman heard a gunshot coming from her father’s pasture around 12:30 a.m. She looked out the window and saw a four-wheeler riding along the pasture fence, shining a flashlight. She said two nights earlier, he father caught someone spotlighting on his land and ran them off.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman said a neighbor’s dogs keep coming onto her property and eat her cat’s food. He husband shot at the dogs with a BB gun, prompting the neighbor to come over and start a verbal altercation.
A County Road 401 Shannon man got sick about a year ago and couldn’t get out of the house. He gave his ex-wife his food stamp card so she could go get him food. He also gave her access to his disability payments so she could pay his bills. He recently learned she had been using both for her own benefit and had not been paying his bills.
A County Road 1752 Saltillo man said a male acquaintance showed up uninvited and unwelcome and entered the man’s home. When he told the suspect to leave, the suspect drew back a fist and began posturing for a fight. He told the suspect to leave several times, and the suspect then started punching the man in the face. He pushed the suspect out the door and locked it. He just wants the suspect to leave him alone and not return.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said two men came onto his property at around 1 a.m. and stole the batteries out of two vehicles. The crime was captured on video.
A County Road 506 Shannon man watched on his security system as two men in a Chevy Colorado pulled onto his property at 2:30 a.m.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
