Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
• Zachary Ballard, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a commercial building.
• McKenzie Benton, 21, of Moss Point, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of a controlled substance, open container.
• Jakius Coleman, 18, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, careless driving.
• Deonta Cortez Ezell, 36, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a firearm by a felon, no driver’s license.
• Justin Hill, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, trafficking methamphetamine.
• Amber Long, 32, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
• Phillip Lyle, 47, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence.
• April Martin, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child endangerment.
• Marvett Levert Terry, 51, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, sexual battery, fondling, driving with a suspended license.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 771 Shannon man said a gray Dodge Charger with blacked-out windows stopped near his house and dumped a small white pit bull. The dog is not aggressive but will not let the man get close. He is scared the dog might get run over.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said her neighbor's cows keep escaping from their pasture. She said the neighbors refuse to fix the fence, so this is an ongoing problem.
A man was driving down County Road 2578 near the Natchez Trace Parkway when he met a dump truck traveling the other way at high speed. A rock came off the dump truck and hit his windshield.
A County Road 521 Saltillo man said he and his wife were “having problems” and he wanted deputies to stand by as he got some clothes and belongings.
The Wheeler Chapel Church on County Road 1282 Tupelo said a black Pathfinder backed up to the front of the church. After it left, a white car pulled into the parking lot and stopped briefly. The car left heading toward Skyline.
A State Park Road man locked the doors to his house when he left to go to the hospital. When he returned, he noticed that someone had stolen a 12 gauge shotgun, a Smith & Wesson pistol and a bolt action .410 shotgun. He said his neighbors watched him leave, and they could be responsible.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville man heard a noise outside after 2:30 a.m. He looked outside and saw what appeared to be a vehicle stuck in the park next to a church across the road. He called the pastor, since there was no reason for the vehicle to be there at that time. He later saw a red truck pull out of the park and onto the road.
The pastor of Union Grove Church on County Road 1650 Mooreville said someone driving a red Chevy Colorado truck with a sticker in the back window was doing donuts in a ball field next to the church. The suspect damaged the field but did not bother anything else. Security cameras caught the truck, but the image was not clear enough to get the tag number.
A Drive 1175 Guntown woman, 39, called 911 around 9:30 a.m. saying her husband was not answering his phone. He has many medical issues, and she asked for a welfare check. Deputies responded to the house and found the man, 45, who said he had taken his medicine and fallen asleep. Deputies contacted the wife and told her he was OK.
A County Road 54 Okolona man said his horse had gotten out of its pasture. He wanted to inform authorities if they get a call about a buckskin horse to please call him.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said two females in a maroon car drove past her house six times today. She did not know who was in the car.
A County Road 1203 Nettleton woman said two dogs from down the road came into her yard and attacked her daughter’s 4-month-old poodle while it ate from its food bowl on the porch. The puppy died from the injuries.
A County Road 811 Saltillo woman said she helped a female friend get a car. She put the car in her name with the agreement that the friend would keep the payments up. A few months ago, the friend fell behind on the payments. The woman herself ran into financial issues and had to file bankruptcy. The bank is now asking her to return the car that is still in her name. She called and told the friend of the situation. The friend has not returned the car and is refusing to answer calls or texts from the woman.
A Tupelo woman said someone took a storage shed full of personal belongings from her County Road 1349 Mooreville property. She doesn’t live there, but a neighbor saw a blue rollback wrecker hook up the shed and take it away. The woman said it might have been repossessed by Blue House Rentals, but she had proof she had fully paid for the shed. She said the theft came within a month of a bankruptcy on her being dismissed.
A County Road 325 Tupelo woman saw a male neighbor firing a gun about seven times outside. The deputy explained there is no county ordinance to prevent someone from firing a gun. She said about a week ago, someone stole her pink and purple Ruger 9mm pistol.
A County Road 501 Shannon couple said a white Chevy pickup ran off the road, hitting two mailboxes, ran through a fence and hit a phone box. He said the truck left headed north on 501. He added that is was leaking a lot of fluids and couldn’t have made it too far.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo man saw three suspects looking in his windows just before midnight. He said his yard got rolled the night before, but the suspects did not had any toilet paper with them. He went out and chased the three males, who jumped into a black SUV and drove away.
A County Road 404 Shannon man said a male acquaintance showed up at 3 a.m. trying to sell him something. He said he didn't have any cash and did not want to buy anything. The suspect left “for a while,” then returned. He couldn’t understand what the suspect was saying during the second visit. The suspect was at the front door but never tried to push inside the house. The friend would not leave but finally departed right before law enforcement arrived.
A County Road 661 Guntown woman heard someone jiggling the storm door on the back door around 5:30 a.m. She lives alone with her daughter and wanted a deputy to check the property. The property was checked, and no one was found.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man walked out in the morning and found his mailbox damaged. He heard his dogs barking in the night. A neighbor heard ATVs. It appeared someone tried to used their foot to push the post over. The damage did not appear to be caused by a vehicle.
A County Road 325 Tupelo woman said her female neighbor has been walking around the property cursing at the woman trying to provoke a physical altercation. After the neighbor finally went back inside, she continued to open the door and make snide remarks toward the woman.
A Lee County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy said a U.S. Postal vehicle was traveling on Lake Crest Circle Verona at a high rate of speed and hit his small dog. The female driver started to pull away, and he told her to stop. The postal truck then sped off. He jumped in his county-issued patrol vehicle, followed the mail truck and got it to stop on City Point Road. The driver told the man she was working. He told her she hit his dog and returned home.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville woman said the couple next door were outside around 4 p.m. hollering, screaming and cursing at each other. The woman said she had to make her young kids go inside so they would not witness the profane commotion.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports with narratives since Sept. 16.
