Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Quentarious Baker, 22, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a controlled substance.
Jerry Alexander Besimi, 34, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Carlos Burns, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of Ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Dustin Chapman, 35, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, burglary of a dwelling.
Christopher Copeland, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
Anthony Dixon, 31, of Guntown, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a weapon by a felon, disorderly conduct.
Curtis Goulding, 59, no address listed, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, driving under the influence third offense.
Tevin Jamal Hammond, 27, of Prairie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault.
Tomothy Harris, 35, of Ripley. was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Felicia Kaprak, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections violation.
Robert Lenoir, 38, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, driving under the influence third offense, careless driving, no driver's license, improper equipment.
Clint McGaughy, 46, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, false ID, open container.
Jeremy Melton, 35, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kendrick Nalls, 36, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
Rana Owens, 39, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
David Renfrow, 46, of New Albany, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Sergio Salina, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance, no driver's license, no seat belt.
Brittany Smith, 36,of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Gene Sullivan, 61, of Pelahatchie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An Old Payne Place Saltillo couple said someone entered their two unlocked vehicles overnight and stole a computer, $200 in cash, a backpack and both of their work ID badges,
A County Road 814 Tupelo woman said her fiance's cousin used to live with them until the landlord told him he had to leave. The 39-year-old suspect returned, burned down their shed and took their two puppies.
A State Park Road man said he let a couple stay in his guest house without paying rent. The couple would often fight, prompting 911 calls and numerous visits from deputies. He told them to leave and they left behind clothes, trash and used syringes. He said there are now holes in the walls and interior doors of the guest house.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville man let a friend stay with him about three weeks ago. The friend has become hostile and breaks things, so the man now wants him to leave.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville man said his parents agreed to buy a queen size bed from him for $75. They are now refusing to pay because he owes them money for past utility bills. He said he was evicted from the house his parents own and feels he shouldn't have to pay the bills since he was no longer a tenant.
A County Road 45 Tupelo woman said a strange vehicle was on her property after midnight. Deputies found a man laying on the ground beside the car. The man refused to cooperate with deputies. He was arrested and the car was towed.
A County Road 1093 Plantersville woman, 36, said she got home just after midnight. When she walked in the front door, her 38-year-old brother assaulted her, choking her and pulling her hair. The intoxicated brother was also shoving her, screaming and cursing at her. She said he has been fighting with her all day.
A New Albany woman said a male friend, 38, contacted her by Facebook Messenger late at night wanting to talk about a man's death. He asked her to come to his County Road 1093 Plantersville house and pick him up. She arrived around 1:20 a.m. and was met by the man's sister, 36, who was screaming and yelling for the woman to leave her residence.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman said while mowing her yard Saturday, she found a catalytic converter on her property. She said she heard a commotion in the area last night around 11:30 p.m.
A Shannon woman went to a Highway 178 Skyline business to ask about car tires. Her female friend stayed in the car, so she left it running. When she came back outside, the friend and the car were gone. Deputies said since the car belongs to her uncle, he would have to file the report.
A County Road 1640 Tupelo church said people are parking at the church and walking to the haunted house on County Road 1057. The people are throwing trash down in the parking lot, slinging rocks when they pull out and leaving ruts in the grassy areas. The church said, if it continues, they will contact towing companies and have cars towed.
A County Road 1766 Tupelo woman heard someone knocking on her window at 1:45 a.m. She didn't see anyone so she called 911. She thinks it might be her ex-boyfriend. They got into an argument a few days ago and he left.
A State Park Road woman said a man on a four-wheeler continues to come onto her property after being told numerous times to not return. He is damaging her yard and driveway. She said the 23-year-old man is trying to date a friend of hers, even though the friend has also told him to leave and not come back.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said someone stole his $8,000 Polaris four-wheeler.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman, 28, said her 41-year-old husband started yelling and cursing at her for no reason. When she tried to take her father home, the husband continued to yell and curse.
A County Road 1650 reported a suspicious vehicle parked near his house. A couple who appeared to be arguing, got out, walked up the road and then returned. The couple told the deputy their car broke down and asked the deputy to call a wrecker.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said while she was away at her parents', her boyfriend broke two bottles of cologne and a vase inside the house. He also damaged the flowers and pots on the front porch.
A Tupelo man said he went to pick up his nephew at a Highway 371 Mooreville house. When he got there, a 25-year-old female came outside angry. She got in her car and drove around his 2005 Honda Accord, hitting the right rear quarter panel and then hit the right front fender before driving off.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said a female in a maroon car was chasing a male around the parking lot of the apartment building. In the process, the driver slung rocks that hit the woman's car, causing damage.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 8.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.