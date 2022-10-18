Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Kelby Carter, 38, of Amory, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Michael Cox, 35, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of sexual battery, enticement of a child to produce a visual depiction of sexual conduct.
Bradley Jackson, 42, of Booneville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of burglary tools, possession of paraphernalia.
Terry Prater, 34, of Booneville, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Sheffield, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license, no tag, no insurance, no seat belt.
Carla Sneed, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.
Joshua Young, 36, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1217 Nettleton woman said two Akitas came to her property and attacked her 12-year-old Great Dane, injuring it. Her sister used a board to beat the dogs. She has shot the suspect dogs with a pellet gun in the past with no effect.
A Whitewater Lane Saltillo man received an alert on her phone that a package was to be delivered to a Mantachie address. The $53.37 purchase was made on the man’s debit card through Walmart.com. He called the bank and canceled the debit card.
A Guntown man said his wallet fell out of his pocket in the restroom of a Highway 348 Blue Spring convenience store. A white male picked up the wallet, stole the cash and left the wallet in a garbage can outside the store. There is security video of the incident.
A Cove Lane Auburn woman said her 11-year-old son got into a verbal altercation with two other males on the school bus on the way home from school. When all three got off the bus, the suspects — 13 and 18 — physically assaulted her son. She said this has happened several times before. During the incident, the suspects’ dog bit the son on the back of his right leg.
A State Park Road Mooreville man said someone stole his Honda R50 dirt bike.
A County Road 1562 Auburn woman let a female acquaintance stay with her the last few weeks. When the woman returned home after being on the road for the last two weeks, she found the friend’s boyfriend in her apartment. She also learned the friend has been driving the woman’s car without permission.
A Highway 370 church reported there was an 18-wheeler parked in the parking lot without permission Friday afternoon. They felt it was suspicious and wanted a deputy to check it out.
A Guntown man, 49, said he was on Euclatubba Road when a male suspect walked up, accused him of “messing with his old lady” and hit him in the head with a metal pipe. The landowner recognized the suspect as a supervisor at Norbord. The man went to the hospital for medical treatment.
A Highway 6 man said his wife, 36, called and said she was stuck on the Highway 371 near Mooreville. When he went to pick her up, she started throwing a fit, saying they were going to see her drug dealer and began throwing things. She agreed to go to rehab but refused to go when he tried to leave.
A Highway 178 Skyline man said he saw individuals with flashlights in the woods across the road at 3 a.m. He later heard several gunshots from that area.
A Nettleton man was alerted by his security system that someone was at his County Road 1205 Nettleton cabin, which is several hundred feet off the road and behind a locked gate. When he arrived, he found a white male near the road but behind the gate. He got the man’s information and told him he was trespassing and that he was to not return.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man came home and noticed his mailbox was damaged and leaning. He checked the security system and saw a crew moving a double-wide trailer down the road. The crew pulled up the neighbor’s mailbox. They could not remove his, but shook it enough that it was leaning to the side.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville man heard a loud noise outside around 3 a.m. The next morning, he discovered his car had been keyed on both sides and a rock had been thrown through the rear window.
A woman said she had been living with a female acquaintance at the friend’s County Road 1562 Auburn apartment. There was a disturbance, and the woman was taken to jail. When the woman and her boyfriend returned to get their belongings, they learned the suspect had carried all of their stuff to the donation box at the Skyline Super C.
A woman bought a County Road 2502 Saltillo house. The former owner’s son had a truck parked in the shed. Since she had a vehicle dolly, she offered to help him move the truck. As they were loading the vehicle, the man started turning the steering wheel of the truck, causing the truck to fall off the dolly. He then got mad, started yelling and shoved her brother-in-law. At that point, she called 911.
A County Road 151 Verona man returned home after several days away and discovered someone had stolen his grill, two propane tanks, a water hose and a dryer.
A County Road 219 Shannon woman said a man has been driving across her yard. She has told him multiple times to stop, but he continues to drive across her property.
A County Road 1640 Auburn woman said her boyfriend had been drinking and started accusing her of cheating on him around 12:30 a.m. He took her cell phone and smart watch so she could not call anyone. When she refused to tell him the pass codes, he started yelling at her. The boyfriend was arrested at the scene for failure to comply.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman told her boyfriend he needed to leave her house. She started helping him pack his things and he snatched a box out of her hands. They got into a verbal altercation and he refused to leave, until she called 911.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
