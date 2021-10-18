Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Deangelo Manning, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias felony possession of marijuana.
Anthony Osbourne, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence third offense, obstructing public streets, suspended driver's license.
Jacquavis Williams, 24, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a building.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said a 52-year-old female has been harassing her for more than a month. The suspect continues to message her, and slander her and her family on their business Facebook page.
A County Road 370 Baldwyn woman has had trouble with her son, 35, and his girlfriend, 33, due to drug use and stealing property. A neighbor called and said the spotted the son pushing in an window unit air conditioner to get in the house. Deputies responded and found the couple inside the house.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo man heard a knock at his garage door around 9:30 p.m. He could not see out the door and had no clue who it might have been. He then heard someone cursing and talking loud, so he called 911.
A Guntown woman said someone broke into her late brother-in-law's Highway 370 Baldwyn house. They broke two locks on the storm door and kicked in the door to the house. The thieves stole the top of a roll-top desk and a 1997 Ford Ranger pickup.
A County Road 900 Shannon woman said a man came to her house and gave her husband a letter addressed to her. The letter is four pages long and makes no sense. She is concerned about what the suspect might do.
A County Road 1303 Guntown man said around 4 a.m., a vehicle left the road damaging two vehicles in his yard. The unknown suspect hit a 2002 Chevy Silverado with enough force to knock the pickup into a 1998 Toyota 4Runner. Tracks show the suspect drove away heading north.
A County Road 811 Tupelo woman said her doorbell rang at 11 p.m. There was a man in a mask and gray hoodie standing at the door. When asked what he wanted, he mumbled, then said, "Food." She said she had no food to give and shut the door. The unknown man stood there for a few minutes, then left.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Nation Hills woman said someone entered her unlocked car overnight and stole her backpack that contained bank statements and tax documents. She heard her car alarm sounding at 5 a.m. but did not go out and check. The bag was later turned in at a storage unit company.
A Wallace Street man said someone broke into a construction container and stole an undetermined amount of copper wiring.
An East Main Street woman said someone stole her tent. She said the frame is worth $800 and contains 10 poles.
A South Green Street woman said two women followed her when she left her apartment around 10:30 a.m. When she got to the intersection of Shell and South Gloster streets, the two suspects got out of their car and walked up to her car. When she got out, the two suspects began punching her. She got back in her car and drove home. The suspects followed and another fight broke out in the apartment parking lot.
A woman said she was leaving Verona and was followed by a female. The car almost struck her at the intersection of Shell and South Gloster streets. She said the suspect got out of her car and began punching her and she exited her vehicle. She drove back to her South Green Street apartment and went inside. The suspect tried to get her to come outside and fight. When the suspect started hitting her car with a stick, the woman went outside and a second physical altercation ensued.
A Green Tee Road woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument. He walked outside and asked her to sit in the car with him. When she refused, she said he punched her in the eye and began jumping on the windshield of her car, breaking it. Police said the woman had no "apparent visible injuries." The boyfriend said they got into an argument because she broke his gaming console. He went out and broke her windshield by jumping on it, but said he never struck her.
A Tupelo Housing Authority employee said a tenant came to the office around 2 p.m. to report her air conditioning was not working. The tenant was extremely irate and tried to get the female employee to come out side so she could kick her posterior.
A Coolidge Street woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can.
Scruggs Farm, Garden and Home employees said someone used a pallet to clime over a fence behind the building. They then cut the catalytic converters off four vehicles. The suspects left three of the five converters they removed.
A woman was at the West Main Kroger loading her groceries. As a white female in her 20's distracted the woman, a white male in his 20s reached in the car and took her wallet. The suspect took off running, pursued by a security guard. The man dropped the wallet, which was returned intact.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.