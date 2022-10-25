Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
• Kerry C. Chambers, 54, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver.
• Cyrus Edwards, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias receiving stolen property.
• Jason Blake Estes, 28, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, careless driving.
• Derrick Jermaine Jordan, 42, of Horn Lake, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver, driving under the influence second offense, failure to maintain control, no license, no headlight, no insurance.
• Emily Mills, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for grand larceny, improper equipment.
• Steven Moore, 48, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, careless driving.
• Janzten Dimera Pinson, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, expired tag.
• Brandy Reedy, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of paraphernalia.
• Avis Robinson, 40, of West Point, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary.
• Christopher Stubbs, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, enhanced by a firearm.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 152 Okolona woman said someone stole her debit card or her debit card number and has used it at several locations in the West Main area of Tupelo. Since it happened in the city, she was told she would have to file the report with the Tupelo Police Department.
A County Road 1411 Nettleton man said about two weeks ago, his county-issued garbage can “came up missing.” He said it was missing a wheel and would not stand up on its own.
A Flurry Road Nettleton woman said her neighbor moved away, abandoning several dogs. The deputy explained that the neighbor and his family are working on a surrender agreement to let the humane society take the dogs.
A woman said there is a dog tied up in a County Road 814 Richmond without shelter. She wanted a deputy to do a welfare check.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said someone stole two bank statements and a package of baby clothes from his mailbox. A friend said a tall skinny black male came to his house with the bank information, offering to pay the man’s power bill online in exchange for cash.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo woman said someone scattered trash — cat food, shredded paper, plastic dinnerware, a trash bag, a McDonald’s bag — in front of her residence.
A County Road 813 Saltillo couple said a white Chevy Camaro with a black rally stripe pulled into their driveway around 9 p.m. The car sat there for a couple of minutes. It then pulled next door and sat in a neighbor’s drive for a couple of minutes before leaving the area. The are keeping an infant for a friend and postulated that the driver might be the estranged father, but could not be sure.
A Mitchell Road woman said she had an altercation with a male acquaintance where he would not leave her alone at a gas station. She called police and filed a report. Several hours later when she came home around 6 a.m., she saw him on the stairwell leading to her apartment. She said she is scared of him and that he has been physical in the past.
A County Road 892 Palmetto man returned home after being away for a few days and found his door open. When he entered the building, he discovered someone had stole two televisions, a laptop computer and loose change from a bowl. He said the internet was unplugged and the thief stole the memory card from the security camera. He think access to the house was gained by removing the window unit air conditioner.
A Saltillo trucking company said the homeless started living in an empty trailer they had parked at the Barnes Crossing Texaco, so they moved it to private County Road 783 Saltillo address. The driver said the trailer was unlocked when he left it last night, but the following morning, someone had put a lock on it. He is worried a homeless person is trying to move in again.
A Saltillo man has been having issues with people dumping trash on his County Road 2442 Guntown property near the TVA power lines. He installed a trail camera that picked up a vehicle. When he arrived, there were two white males in a Toyota pickup. He asked to see the driver’s ID. The driver said he didn’t have to show him anything, and then drove off.
A Tupelo woman went to check on her County Road 1023 Plantersville house under construction. Someone had forced open the carport door and stole her LG front load washer and dryer, which were brand new and still in the box.
A Drive 984 Tupelo woman was asleep when someone banged on her door around 1:30 a.m. She got up and looked outside, but saw no one. She said the same thing happened two nights earlier. She acted that a deputy drive through the area.
A Bonnie Farm Circle Mooreville woman said her ex-husband came by her place at 4:30 p.m. to pick up his tractor. They got into an argument and when she turned away to go inside, she heard a single gunshot. He used a silver revolver with a long barrel to shoot through the back glass of her 2003 Mazda 3 sitting in the driveway.
A County Road 598 Nettleton woman said her brother removed the concrete culvert from her driveway, preventing her from being able to drive home. She said they are having a dispute over property they own.
