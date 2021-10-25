Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Amber Rose Foote, 35, of Steens, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine, shoplifting.
April Mask, 37, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary, simple assault, disorderly conduct, disturbance of a family.
James McGaha, 52, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting.
Reeshemah McGaha, 35, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, bench warrant.
Desrial Perkins, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, credit card fraud.
Tyler Robinson, 35, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a building.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 348 Blue Springs company said someone stole a dual-axle enclosed trailer that contained wholesale goods, including tools, clothing, car cleaner and four large glass jugs. The thief took a chained cattle gate off its hinges to gain access to the trailer.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said a suspicious white male followed his wife to Saltillo and back. He said the man has been sitting in a white Honda on their road for about a week. When he confronted the suspect, he said he was a private investigator watching the house across the street.
A Tombigbee Fiber installer was about to hook up internet to a section of State Park Road and noticed the Tap box was missing, along with a 20-foot section of fiber optic cable.
A County Road 1400 Mooreville man said he put his county-issued garbage can out on Oct. 15. After the garbage truck ran, he could not find his can.
A woman said while her son was in jail in New Albany, someone stole the catalytic converter from his car outside a County Road 397 Guntown residence.
A Pleasant Ridge Road Mooreville man said someone pried open the side door to his shed overnight. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A County Road 651 Guntown woman said her husband came home and started a verbal altercation. She just wanted him to stop cursing at her because she has a heart condition and can't handle the argument.
A County Road 231 Blue Springs man said he bought a 1978 Ford pickup for $700 and got a bill of sale. He later learned the truck was stolen out of Booneville. The F-110 was held for Prentiss County deputies to collect.
A Drive 980 Tupelo woman said her neighbors were being loud — yelling and playing loud music at 1:50 a.m. She just wanted some peace and quiet. She called back at 2:40 a.m. Deputies could not hear any loud music. The neighbors told deputies they were just watching television and didn't understand why it was such an issue to the woman.
A County Road 681 Saltillo man said a suspicious man rang his door bell at 5:40 a.m. and could then be seen in the carport "going through different things." When the man shines his flashlight, the suspect said he was looking for gas and quickly left. He drove away in a dark Hyundai Tucson.
The Lee County Landfill said a couple was seen on security camera going through a trash pile overnight and carrying off things around 3 a.m.
A Highway 178 Skyline woman found some syringes in her driveway. Deputies told her how to dispose of the paraphernalia.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman said she bought a 2015 Chevy three weeks ago. Days later, her 22-year-old grandson borrowed the car to go to the store and has not returned.
A County Road 373 Tupelo woman, 48, saw a 37-year-old female relative walking up her driveway. The suspect knows she is not welcome on the property, so she met her at the door. The suspect stuck the woman in the face, causing her to fall back into the house. The suspect entered the house and continued assaulting the woman.
A County Road 901 Shannon woman said when she got home, her husband asked her to take him to Crave. She told him "no" because she was broke. The husband, who had been drinking, started a verbal altercation, but had calmed down by the time deputies arrived.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man saw a truck down the road and heard a motorized vehicle in the woods after 6:30 p.m. He was concerned someone might be stealing Tap boxes of the Tombigbee light poles. Deputies discovered it was a man installing a gate to keep people off his property.
A County Road 823 Saltillo woman heard someone outside her house at 8:45 p.m. and heard a knock at the door. She was too scared to go to the door and call 911. Her neighbor then called and said he came by to give her some mail that was delivered to him by mistake.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 21.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.