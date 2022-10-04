Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Derrick Copeland, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Jereyon Lewis, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of hydrocodone, two counts of disobeying an officer, public intoxication, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Joey Shyanne Russell, 30, of Amory, was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Anna Caitlin Tackitt, 31, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of narcotics.
Natasha Nichole Williams, 37, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Aric Wilson, 40, of Houlka, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Night shift employees at a Godfrey Road paper company reported seeing a man in black clothing walking around employee’s cars. Other workers thought they saw someone inside the building hiding in the shadows. The suspect is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of one of the employees.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said there were two cows in her backyard. Deputies arrived and called the owner, who arrived, corralled the cows and took them home.
A Cane Creek Lane Saltillo woman said a neighbor came over and tried to pay her using a money order. When she said the document didn’t look legitimate, the neighbor grabbed the money order and stormed off, muttering things under her breath.
A County Road 1113 Tupelo man said his dogs started barking after 9:30 p.m. He walked outside and saw three men. When he yelled at them, the ran off into the woods.
A County Road 1562 Auburn woman said a female acquaintance borrowed her car Friday and was supposed to bring it back the same day. When the 2010 Chevy Cobalt had not been returned by Saturday morning, she called 911. The suspect is not responding to calls and texts.
A Pinetree Drive Mooreville woman said she and her daughter had their dog on a leash in their yard. A neighbor came outside, saw the dog, and threw chicken in the woman’s yard. The neighbor then told the neighbor’s daughter to record the dog. The neighbor has threatened to shoot and kill the woman’s dog before.
A Shannon woman said her son-in-law has been staying at a Drive 306 Shannon house she owns. When she pulled up at the house today, she found him sleeping in his vehicle. She said he is not welcome on her property. She thinks he has been stealing items from the house and shop.
A County Road 814 Plantersville woman said she let a female relative move in to help her out. She said the house guest is not acting right and has too many male guests over. She wants the relative to move out. Deputies explained the process of legally evicting someone.
A County Road 1451 Tupelo man said he broke up with his girlfriend. She keeps calling, even though he told her not to. She also got some guy to call him.
A Palmetto Road man said his wife came into his room, caused a disturbance, said she was going to kill him and slammed the door. He said they are in the process of getting a divorce. He told her she could stay there until she found somewhere else to go. She said she would stay until “the law” forced her to leave. He said his wife told her sister that she would kill the man.
A County Road 51 Shannon woman said her brother is upset because there is a horse on the property they own together. She said he cut the barbed wire to let the horse out of the pasture. She said this is an ongoing problem.
A County Road 2320 Saltillo man said he evicted his 44-year-old stepson, but he continues to show up at the man’s house. Today, he showed up, left his car and walked away on foot.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said he has been having problems with a male subject and his friends for about a year. Last night around 11, the boys pulled into his yard, yelling and screaming. He made them leave, but they returned a few hours later, and he heard gunshots outside his camper. The door was shot with several arrows. A window was shot with bullets, narrowly missing him.
A man said someone is trespassing on his County Road 931 Auburn property to get to the house of a deceased man. He said he put up a gate, but people keep crossing it.
A County Road 331 Guntown man said his mother was outside with a male friend causing a disturbance at 1:30 a.m. She got loud and tried to kick the headlights out of his car. He got in the car and left the scene. He said his mother lives with him.
A County Road 295 Shannon woman said four people (three were acquaintances) showed up at her property around 8:45 a.m. and tried to take a sawmill. She called her husband, and he said no one was supposed to get the sawmill. She walked outside and told the quartet several times they needed to leave. Since she was outnumbered, she felt threatened. She pulled a pistol out of her car and told the suspects again that they needed to leave. They complied that time.
A Drive 272 Shannon woman heard a knock on the front door around 7 p.m. and saw a 40-something white female. When she walked outside, the suspect grabbed her and tried to pull her onto the ground. It was then the woman realized the suspect was with her ex-husband, who was saying he wanted to talk to her. The woman began screaming that she was calling 911. The suspects got into a small, dark-colored car and drove away.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
