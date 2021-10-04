Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Bennie Cook, 36, no address listed, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, violation of probation, disorderly conduct, family disturbance.
Eddie Cook, 51, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jonathan Holland, 22, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Amanda Jones, 37, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Marie Jones, 33, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Michael May, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Lance Smith, 34, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Derek Sparks, 35, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, home repair fraud.
Gary Spraggins, 46, of Columbus, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting, false ID.
Eddie Thompson, 35, no address listed, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to deliver, driving under the influence, careless driving, no headlights.
Elizabeth Wigginton, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
James Wilson, 23, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, aggravated driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 54 Okolona man hired a man to train his horses in July. About two months ago, he gave the trainer permission to take the six horses to a different pasture. He has been trying to get the suspect to return the horses over the last two weeks, but the suspect keeps giving different reasons for why he can't return them. He asked the suspect for his address so he could go pick up the horses but has gotten no reply.
A County Road 160 Shannon man came home and found a neighbor's large black pit bull and a white pit bull puppy in his yard.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton woman and her boyfriend recently bought a truck with loud tail pipes and it has caused issues with a female neighbor. They try to be quiet when driving past the neighbors. As she passed their house, she heard a gunshot and saw the neighbor's boyfriend standing in the yard.
A Highway 245 Shannon woman heard a noise in her attic around 9:30 p.m. Since she was home alone, she asked a deputy to come check it out. The deputy found nothing suspicious.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman left her car parked outside a Crestview Street house overnight, The next morning, there was damage down the driver's side.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a white male tried to shoplift a $14.97 drywall repair kit. When confronted, the man returned the item and ran out the door.
A Lawndale Drive woman said her daughter's boyfriend left a pit bull puppy at her house and has not taken responsibility for its care. She has four dogs of her own and planned to sell to puppy to recoup her losses. When the boyfriend heard about the plan, he started sending threatening text messages. The last time the boyfriend was at her house three weeks ago, he stole $200 from her purse. She said the daughter is now living with her father.
A Monument Drive property manager said a man who has been banned from the apartment complex continues to return.
A South Gloster Walmart employee said a white male tried to cash a check using an ID that was not his. When confronted, he left the check and the ID and exited the building.
A woman said her daughter lost her iPhone 11 at Skate Zone in early September. She reported it stolen and got a new phone. On Sept. 30, the old phone was suddenly activated and someone started using the daughter's Cash App. They changed the name and address but are using her same number. She is unsure if any of her money has been taken. Police went with the woman to the new address in the phone and a 15-year-old girl answered the door. Talking to her mother via phone, it was determined the girl had picked up the phone at the skating rink. She returned the phone to the woman.
A Millford Street woman said sometime during the day, someone broke a window at her house. She and her niece were arguing by text all day and the niece has a history of breaking windows at the woman's house.
A Hill-N-Dale man heard a loud noise outside around 8:30 p.m. Someone had run over his mailbox and fled the area. He found a part of the suspect vehicle. He went online and discovered the part belonged to a Camaro.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female with a daughter on crutches went though the self checkout lane and failed to scan 18 items worth $154.38. Both females were detained for police. The mother was cited for shoplifting.
A West Main Street record store said a white female wrote a $122 check in February on the closed account of someone who died in 2019. The suspect returned Sept. 27 and wrote a $118 check on the same closed account.
Police stopped a Chevy Malibu at 10:30 p.m. on East Main because the car didn't have an expiration sticker on the tag. The driver's license was suspended and she had five outstanding warrants.
A Filmore Drive man heard a loud noise at his front door around 1 a.m. When he checked, the glass pane of the storm door was knocked off track. His doorbell camera showed a young Black male in a hoodie kicking the screen door, then running away north.
A South Green Street woman got into a heated argument with her boyfriend's 60-something aunt. She said the suspect attacked her around 1:30 a.m., punching her with a closed fist and scratching her face. The women tumbled to the ground before they were separated. The woman, who had visible injuries to her face and chest, said she didn't fight back because the suspect is an "elderly female."
A West Jackson Street woman and her boyfriend got into an argument before 5 a.m. Saturday. While she was on the phone with a friend, he pushed her out the door.
A Best Western Plus housekeeper found a pistol in a room and called 911. The tenant of the room returned to get the gun. Because 911 had been called, hotel policy was for the guest to talk to the responding officer. The man said the loaded .25-caliber pistol was registered to his wife, but he had no proof of ownership. The gun was seized and taken to the police station until the man could prove he legally owned it.
A Ranch Road woman said she last saw her wallet on top of her deep freezer Friday afternoon. When she went back for it Sunday afternoon, the wallet was gone.
A female guest at the Economy Inn on North Gloster said there was a male in her room at 8:30 p.m. and he refused to leave. Police spoke with the man and told him the female wanted him to leave and not return. He departed without incident.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.