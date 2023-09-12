Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Frederick Ellis, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Jenelle Heard, 30, of Prairie, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, violation of probation, suspended driver’s license, malicious mischief.
Kolby H. McWilliams, 24, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Chadward Shane Rodgers, 46, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, disorderly conduct.
Tavares L. Smith, 40, of Guntown, was arrested by the Baldwin Police Department, three counts of child endangerment, driving under the influence, reckless driving, no license, no insurance, no child restraint, no seat belt.
Sergio Salinas, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
William E. Westmoreland, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, open container, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1029, Tupelo, woman said her husband called saying the security system had alerted several times that someone was outside the front of the residence. She didn’t hear or see anything but wanted a deputy to come out and check the property. The deputy checked the second floor of the house and around the perimeter of the building and found nothing unusual.
A County Road 1451, Mooreville, man said a white male appeared in his driveway pushing a small four-wheeler around 8 p.m. The male said the four-wheeler had broken down, and he was trying to get back to the Auburn community.
A man was driving home around 10 p.m. As he approached the intersection of Palmetto Road and Graham Drive, an unknown woman with a flashlight tried to flag him down. He slowed down, but when he realized it was not law enforcement, he didn’t stop. He said a week ago about the same time he saw four men stop a female with a carload of kids stopped in the same area. He felt it was suspicious.
A man went to check on his County Road 830, Plantersville, rental house. He took the two garbage cans to the road and found a pair of headstones dating back to the 1800s in the ditch near his driveway. He did not know who they belonged to our how they got into the ditch. He said there is an old cemetery on the other end of County Road 830.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
