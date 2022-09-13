Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Charles Edward Buchanan, 66, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, open container, careless driving.
Christopher V. Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault, armed robbery, Mississippi Department of corrections probation violation.
Eric Drake, 46, of Columbus, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct.
Ashley Hand, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
LaJohnda Jones, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dan Judd, 33, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to yield to blue lights, reckless driving, improper equipment, improper turn, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana.
Michael May, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court.
James Andrew Moore, 57, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence third offense, open container, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Patrick Durrell Rainey, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, improper equipment, failure to signal.
Ailey Shadburn, 30, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting.
Shundric Sharmade Townes, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a vehicle.
Jeremiah Witherspoon, 24, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Westshore Drive Saltillo woman said she works from home, and her neighbor’s four dogs bark all day at random times, interrupting her Zoom calls. She talked to the neighbors, who said they could do nothing about the dogs. She wanted deputies to do something about the noise, but was informed the county has no noise ordinance.
A Mooreville man said he was driving along County Road 1460 in a heavy rain. He topped a hill and saw a tree across the road. He slammed on his brakes and slid off the road. He did not believe there was any damage to his car.
A Mitchell Road man said he saw a female acquaintance slash a 31-inch tire on his 1990 Chevy Silverado. He later discovered two tires on his Lincoln Town Car had been damaged as well.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman saw an unknown female at the end of her driveway by her mailbox around 9 p.m. She got in her car and drove to the end of the drive to see what the suspect was doing. The suspect started walking toward the woman, getting close enough that the woman could smell marijuana smoke on her. The female then started walking away.
A Hayes Drive man said he was walking in his neighborhood around 11 p.m. When he got to the corner of Calvert Drive and Garrison, a pit bull gave chase, attempting to bite him. He wanted the dog to be picked up, since he was not the first person the dog attacked.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said she found a strange bicycle on their property. When they checked around, they discovered someone had cut the catalytic converters off her Toyota 4Runner.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said when he went outside this morning, he noticed his 2007 Dodge Charger was missing. He said the car was left unlocked, with the windows rolled down and the keys in it.
A County Road 1259 Nettleton woman, 59, said a man claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House called and said she had won money. He asked for her personal information and said to receive the winnings, she needed to buy a $500 gift card from Walmart and give him the card numbers. She knew it was a scam and refused to give any information.
A woman said she and her husband were in the process of moving out of a County Road 1177 Mooreville rental house. While they were away eating, the homeowner let a female enter the residence and take three cell phones, a 50-inch television, an XBox 360 and clothing. She said they stole the items because she owed the female suspect $75.
A Palmetto Road man said he found three kittens in a box near the intersection of county roads 151 and 900. He said he wanted to keep one of the kittens but called 911 to see what to do with the other two.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo man asked for an escort to retrieve his belongings. He and his girlfriend have been having money problems. When he opened the door, all of his stuff (microwave, twin bed, hand tools, and clothes) were missing.
A County Road 1147 Tupelo man said a woman in a blue car with a loud muffler keeps driving up and down the road at a high rate of speed.
A Nunni Trail Lake Piomingo man said an unknown man carrying a sign walked in front of his house at 1:30 a.m. shining a flashlight at his house and his wife. The next morning, they discovered a large burned spot across the street.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said three men showed up uninvited at 1:15 a.m. and knocked on his door. He has told them they are not welcome and wanted to press charges for trespassing.
A County Road 506 Shannon man saw a woman sitting in a car in his driveway at 2:15 a.m. He walked outside and asked if she was OK and if she had broken down. She said “No” and increased the volume of her music. He told her she needed to leave. She said she didn’t have to go anywhere, so he called 911.
A County Road 452 Nettleton man said he went out to crank the church van and it sounded like a tractor. When he checked, the catalytic converter had been cut off. He guessed it was stolen about a week ago.
A County Road 199 Tupelo woman said around two weeks ago, someone stole 10 rings worth $2,500 while she was in the shower. There were also clothes missing. She said her dog will not let strangers into the residence, so she suspects a male friend was responsible.
A County Road 47 Palmetto woman said her son, 32, and his girlfriend got into an argument while at her house. The incident escalated, and he threw the girlfriend down on the hall floor. When the mother tried to intervene, the son started cursing at her and “acting crazy.” He told her to mind her own business. Shortly after she called 911, the couple left.
A County Road 151 Tupelo man said someone stole a Briggs & Stratton 4100 pressure washer while he was away driving a truck.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 9.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
