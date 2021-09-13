Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Stephanie Coffer, 39, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a building.
Buddy Craig, 30, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a vehicle, grand larceny.
Farryn Ferguson, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense.
Jonathan Lambert, 31, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine.
Kim Merritt, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Plantersville Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, no tag, no driver's license, no insurance, no seat belt.
Alexis Neal, 24, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, no insurance.
Marcus Satterwhite, 44, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, three counts of sale of cocaine.
William Whittington, 49, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An employee of Pratts Food Mart on Highway 370 said a man and his girlfriend were causing a disturbance in the parking lot around 7 a.m. He was yelling and screaming at the female and trying to run over her with his car. He drove off heading north.
A County Road 417 Guntown man said a female is trespassing, trying to stay in the trailer next to his house without permission.
A County Road 855 man said his cattle panel went missing about a month ago. As he was checking the fences, he found his cattle panel at a property off Southern Heights Road.
A County Road 686 Tupelo woman said her great nephew has been trespassing on her property. The suspect, 16, has previously threatened to shoot and kill her and her son. She has told him he is not welcome on her property.
A Mooreville woman said her father, 49, is breaking up with his 40-year-old girlfriend. He has been living at her County Road 1551 Mooreville place. The now former girlfriend will not allow the man to collect his belongings.
An Okolona woman was inside a County Road 1282 Tupelo camper when a couple got into an argument around midnight. The man went outside. The woman stayed inside with the female. She was sitting on the side of the bed when she felt something hit her leg. She looked down and saw blood everywhere. She did not know if the shotgun blast came through the wall or the floor. The man said it was an accident. She had 6 shot pellets removed from her leg, but four pellets are still in her foot.
A man said there was a strange white car parked on his County Road 4094 Shannon property. He does not know the owner or why it is there.
A General Robertson Trail Saltillo man said while he was at the hospital with his wife, he told his roommate he could not use his truck. When the man got back the truck was gone and so were the man's two pistols.
A Saltillo man said he was supposed to meet his ex-girlfriend at the sheriff's office to exchange their daughter. The ex never showed or called. He said he was late to the exchange the week before and the ex left with the daughter and refused to meet the man at another location.
A State Park Road Mooreville man said there were two motorcycles driving erratically and carelessly. He said they were loud and the riders were doing wheelies at a high rate of speed.
A Highway 363 Saltillo man saw someone with a flashlight walking around a neighboring property after 11:30 p.m. He wanted a deputy to come check it out.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man woke up smelling smoke at 5:20 a.m. The living room was smoky, and he saw his Samsung cell phone was on fire and melting. He had left the phone charging overnight. He grabbed the phone and threw it out in the yard.
A man said someone broke into his Birmingham Ridge storage unit and stole a 12-gauge shotgun, a .410 bore double-barrel shotgun, a power washer, a grinder, a leaf blower, a hammer drill, assorted other tools and a briefcase with his Elvis Presley collection inside.
The owner of a Birmingham Ridge Road mini storage said someone cut the lock off a unit and took the contents. He said the renter had stopped paying so he put the unknown contents up for auction. The lock was cut off and the mechanism damaged.
A County Road 115 Shannon man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 395 Saltillo woman hear the couple next door arguing loudly and the female screaming for help at 11:30 a.m., so she called 911. The female told deputies that her boyfriend got mad because she wouldn't cook him lunch, so he threatened to burn down the house. The boyfriend said he was hungry and when she refused to cook, he started a verbal altercation.
A Drive 207 Shannon woman said she and three friends were in her yard when a female acquaintance drove up around 5:30 p.m. The suspect pointed a gun out the window and fired a single shot in her directions. The bullet did not appear to hit any one or any property. The suspect, who had two children it the car at the time, then sped away. The woman thinks the suspect was shooting at her husband, who is filing for divorce.
A Green Tee Road man said his niece was yelling at him to leave and threw his stuff outside. The niece said she let the uncle stay for a while, but he needed to leave. She admitted locking the door behind him when he walked outside.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said she bought her 40-year-old daughter a car to go back and forth to drug court, not to just drive around in and get into more trouble. She said she told the daughter not to leave, but the daughter still drove off at 12:45 p.m.
A County Road 683 Saltillo man said his girlfriend started a verbal altercation around noon. She left after he called 911.
A County Road 154 Shannon woman said she heard her dogs barking during the night. When she went outside, she noticed that someone had slashed a tire on her boyfriend's car. She said she is in a custody battle with her ex-boyfriend, who texted her "Let's see how safe you feel now."
A County Road 506 Shannon man said his wife took his vehicle three days ago and will not return it. He thinks she may have run off with another man. When he finally talked to her, she said she would return the 2012 Jeep Cherokee when she was done using it.
A Fulton woman said her mother called and said her boyfriend was at her County Road 814 Tupelo residence causing a disturbance. The daughter said her mother, 40, told her the 40-year-old boyfriend hit her during the argument. The mother told the deputy that was not true. The boyfriend fled before deputies arrived. The mother said she didn't want the suspect back in her house and put all of his belongings out by the road.
A County Road 810 Richmond woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at 11 p.m. beating on her windows and yelling for her to send her new boyfriend outside. She was alone but he thinks she is seeing someone. She told the suspect to not come back when he moved out five days earlier.
A County Road 1355 Mooreville said she was cleaning her car when her bother-in-law came by to visit. When she finished the job and started to lock up, she discovered her Ruger 9mm pistol was no longer sitting on the table. She said the only people who were in the garage were her brother-in-law and her son.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 31.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.